SYRACUSE — Watertown’s Sarah Kilburn placed second in a pair of events to highlight Frontier League swimmers at the Section 3 state qualifier Sunday at Nottingham High School.
Kilburn was runner-up in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events with a times of 24.63 seconds and 54.17 seconds, respectively. The junior had previously qualified for both events in previous meets. The 200 freestyle relay of Kilburn, McKenzie Way, Jasmine Ferguson and Emily Alvarado, which qualified for states Friday, finished in fourth place. The same group was fifth in the 200 medley relay. Way was ninth in the 100 breaststroke.
Lowville sophomore Meredith Lovenduski was sixth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 200 individual medley. Beaver River sophomore diver Emma Dicob was eighth in Saturday’s state qualifying meet. She had already qualified for states earlier in the season.
