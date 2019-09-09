WATERTOWN — After 43 years of coaching varsity boys basketball at Immaculate Heart Central, Mike Delaney is officially retiring from his post as head coach.
The news was confirmed to the Times on Monday by IHC Athletic Director Tom O’Brien.
In early May, Delaney announced that he will be retiring as athletic director and guidance counselor at IHC, two positions he has held for 36 years.
Delaney began coaching at IHC in 1972 as the head coach of the freshmen basketball team, and took over the reins of the varsity team in 1975.
He has won more than 500 basketball games and in March was inducted into the New York State Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.