Brimming with confidence, Spartans aiming high

Center fielder Corey Roberts, left, and Zach Blevins, who pitches and plays the infield, are among nine seniors and leaders for the South Jefferson baseball team, which won 17 games last year and took the league’s “B” Division crown. Chris Fitz Gerald/Watertown Daily Times

ADAMS — Zach Blevins and his South Jefferson baseball teammates hope that last year’s success is a prelude the 2023 season. After all, the Spartans’ roster is brimming with experience as they open their season this week.

The team returns nearly their entire starting lineup from last year’s squad, which generated 17 wins and was one of the top teams in the Frontier League.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.