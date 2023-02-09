Frontier League girls hoops playoffs: Alexandria defeats Belleville in girls semifinals

BELLEVILLE — The Alexandria girls basketball team has been road warriors this season.
Bridget Watson and Molly Edgar each scored 13 points as third-seeded Alexandria defeated No. 2 Belleville Henderson, 39-33, in Wednesday’s Frontier League “D” Division playoff semifinals.
The victory is the sixth in the last seven games for the Purple Ghosts (10-7), who have dealt with plenty of adversity this season. Alexandria has been without a home gym this season due to renovations and have played every game on the road. The Purple Ghosts have had to practice in Clayton or in Hammond.
“We’re used to everything, but it was a struggle at first,” senior Maddi Davidson said. “We get home late and we couldn’t drive ourselves to practice, but I think we’ve done well in the end.”
Alexandria also started the season at 1-5, but has come strong in the second half. First-year head coach Tom Murphy has been amazed with how well his team has handled every obstacle thrown their way.
“These girls have had a different head coach every year the last four years and no gym this year with every game on the road.” Murphy said. “Basketball-aside they’re one of the best groups of kids I’ve ever met.”
Ever Vaughn and Raegan Riordan each scored nine points for the Panthers (9-9), who have lost four straight to the Ghosts dating back to last year’s “D” semifinal.
Both teams were playing strong defense to start the game as Belleville Henderson owned a 9-8 lead after the first quarter. The Panthers’ main strategy was to try to prevent Watson from getting low-post opportunities by double-teaming her and having a body on her at all times.
“We struggled with their forwards each time we’ve played them and they seemed to get an easy pass over the top,” Panthers head coach Danielle Donie said. “We really wanted someone in front of her at all times and someone behind her to make it more difficult.”
Watson got most of her points on putbacks and at the foul line. The senior center got the ball to outside shooters like Edgar, who cashed in on her chances.
“I love it when teammates can contribute and get points themselves when they get opportunities to,” Watson said.
Edgar closed out the first half with a mid-range jump shot as time expired in the second quarter, but she was just warming up. The junior guard had a run of five straight field goals for the Purple Ghosts to help them to a nine-point lead at one point in the fourth quarter. Watson’s length allowed other players to get open.
“Bridget opens up a lot of space for us in the middle,” Davidson said.
The Panthers put on a zone-press and cut the lead to as little as four points after Riordan hit a 3-pointer. Donie used speedy guard Kennady Billman to help disrupt Alexandria’s offense.
“When we changed to our zone-press, we were able to get better traps and we got our hands on the ball quicker,” Donie said.
However, Alexandria hit foul shots to give itself breathing room and a rematch with defending state Class D champion Copenhagen in the “D” Division final at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson Community College. The Golden Knights rolled to a 66-19 win in last year’s title game.
However, Alexandria became the first league team from either the “C” or “D” Division to beat Copenhagen, 52-49, in five years in the regular season finale last Saturday.
COPENHAGEN 67, LAFARGEVILLE 38
Aubree Smykla scored a season-high 33 points as the top-seeded Golden Knights beat the No. 4 Red Knights (6-13) in a “D” Division semifinal at Copenhagen.
Madison Cheek also netted a season-high 19 points for Copenhagen (15-4).
INDIAN RIVER 66, CARTHAGE 15
Ravan Marsell and Michaela Delles each scored 15 points to pace the top-seeded Warriors past the fourth-seeded Comets in an “A” Division semifinal at Indian River in Philadelphia.
Ali LaMora and Bella Davis each contributed 12 points for Indian River (17-2), which advances to face Watertown in the division final at 2 p.m. Saturday at JCC.
WATERTOWN 53, S. JEFFERSON 47
Penelope Brown recorded a triple-double as she scored 10 points, totaled 21 rebounds and 12 blocks to spark the third-seeded Cyclones to victory over the second-seeded Spartans in a “A” Division semifinal at South Jefferson.
Jommy Fasehun contributed 20 points for Watertown (8-11).
Brooke Perry generated 15 points for South Jefferson (5-12) and Savannah Hodges chipped in 13 points.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 46,
BEAVER RIVER 33
Delaney Wiley supplied 29 points and hauled in six rebounds as the second-seeded Vikings defeated the third-seeded Beavers in a “C” Division semifinal at Thousand Islands in Clayton.
Sayron Rios chipped in eight points and totaled 11 rebounds for Thousand Islands (9-9), which advances to face top-seeded Sandy Creek in the division’s playoff final at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at JCC.
ν Also on Wednesday, Sandy Creek (11-8) defeated South Lewis, 53-29, in semifinal play.
