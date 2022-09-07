Babcock’s five goals, assist fuel Golden Knights

Sports roundup

COPENHAGEN — Mollie Babcock scored five goals and assisted on another to propel Copenhagen’s girls soccer team to a 9-0 triumph over Sackets Harbor on Wednesday in a Frontier League “D” Division game that was also the season opener for both teams.

Samantha Stokely contributed two goals and an assist for Copenhagen and Aubree Smykla and Madison Cheek each scored a goal.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.