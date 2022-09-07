COPENHAGEN — Mollie Babcock scored five goals and assisted on another to propel Copenhagen’s girls soccer team to a 9-0 triumph over Sackets Harbor on Wednesday in a Frontier League “D” Division game that was also the season opener for both teams.
Samantha Stokely contributed two goals and an assist for Copenhagen and Aubree Smykla and Madison Cheek each scored a goal.
Goalkeeper Mackenzie Howard made three saves to record the shutout.
Lily Green finished with nine saves for the Patriots.
IMMACULATE HEART 5, INDIAN RIVER 3
Jennah Netto and Kat Probst each scored two goals to spark the Cavaliers past the Warriors in an interdivisional game at Watertown.
Estella Renzi tallied a goal and two assists and Emily Bombard recorded a pair of assists as Immaculate Heart Central won its season opener. Goalie Keely Cooney made six saves to record the win.
Goalie Katie Call was credited with 17 saves for Indian River (1-2, 0-1), and Rhyleigh Colvard contributed a goal and an assist.
LOWVILLE 7, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Taci Smith tallied two goals and an assist and Maya Laribee scored a pair of goals as the Red Raiders blanked the Spartans in a “B” Division game in Adams.
Peyton Cole contributed a goal and an assist and Alexa Brouty and Mia Hanselman each scored a goal for Lowville (2-0, 1-0) against South Jefferson (0-1).
GENERAL BROWN 3, CARTHAGE 2
Ainsley Fuller scored a pair of goals as the Lions (3-0, 1-0) edged the Comets (0-2, 0-1) in a division crossover game at Dexter.
BEAVER RIVER 7, SANDY CREEK 0
Kaylee Zehr tallied two goals and assisted on another and Jasmine Martin scored a pair of goals as the Beavers opened their season with a “C” Division victory over the visiting Comets.
Brenna Mast chipped in a goal and two assists for Beaver River, and goalie Kate Adams didn’t have to make a save in her team’s shutout.
Scout Preston made 14 saves for Sandy Creek (1-0).
■ Also in the Frontier League, South Lewis defeated Thousand Islands, 2-1, in a “C” Division game.
Belleville Henderson edged Lyme, 2-1, and LaFargeville defeated Alexandria, 3-1, both in “D” Division games.
