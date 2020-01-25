BEAVER FALLS — Jaymie Monnat collected 11 kills as the Beaver River volleyball team locked up the top seed in the Section 3 Class C bracket with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-6 Frontier League “C” Division sweep of Thousand Islands on Friday.
Chelsea Greenwood added eight kills and Natalie Monnat racked up 12 assists for Beaver River (12-1, 11-1).
Ava Handley supplied eight digs and Kristi Bushey logged for kills for Thousand Islands (2-12), which plays Beaver River in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SANDY CREEK 3, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Sarah Balcom recorded 16 kills, 15 digs and four blocks as the Comets locked up the second seed in the “C” Division tournament with a 25-18, 25-23, 8-25, 25-18 win over the Falcons in Sandy Creek.
Hailey Miller posted 15 service points, six kills and five digs, while Elizabeth Glazier tallied 11 digs and five kills for Sandy Creek (12-4, 8-4), which hosts South Lewis in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Leah Greene registered 24 digs and six service points, while Sophia Sabatini added 11 assists and five digs for South Lewis (9-6, 6-6).
CARTHAGE 3, LOWVILLE 0
Liya Mace distributed 30 assists as the Comets picked up a 25-18, 25-16, 25-12 interdivision win over the Red Raiders in Carthage.
Mikenzie Martens totaled 18 kills, eight digs and eight service points, while Jayden Childers added 15 digs for Carthage (15-0, 13-0).
Alyssa O’Connor supplied 20 digs and Grace Myers accumulated 11 digs and five kills for Lowville (4-10, 3-10).
WATERTOWN 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Maria Netto posted 14 assists, six service points and four aces as the Cyclones earned up a 25-9, 25-11, 25-11 interdivision sweep of the Lions in Dexter.
Allyson Ruettan scored 11 service points, while Analee Lanphear logged seven kills, five service points and four digs for Watertown (9-6, 7-6).
Maya Carroll notched seven digs for General Brown (0-12).
INDIAN RIVER 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Cassidy Deuink led the way with 21 service points, 14 digs and eight aces as the Warriors won 25-5, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23 in an interdivision match over the Spartans (6-7) in Philadelphia.
Hailey Bushaw netted 14 assists, eight digs and three aces, while Sydney O’Melia tallied 16 assists, seven kills and three aces for Indian River (9-5, 8-5). Alexis Cruz added 12 kills for the Warriors.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE CBA 84, WATERTOWN 49
Collin Kelly scored 18 points as the Brothers beat the host Cyclones in a nonleague game.
Kamren Harris provided 15 points for Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (8-6).
Joel Davis notched 16 points for Watertown (8-6).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 56, SOUTH LEWIS 21
Sydney Brown’s 17 points powered the Red Raiders past the Falcons in a FL crossover game at Lowville.
Sara Wood scored 15 points and Emma Dening added 14 points for Lowville (11-2, 6-1).
Harleigh Dorrity provided eight points for South Lewis (3-12, 3-9).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 54, WATERTOWN 20
Jackie Piddock tossed in 17 points as the Spartans earned a FL “A” Division win over the host Cyclones (1-11, 0-8).
Reese Widrick netted 10 points for South Jefferson (10-1, 6-0).
INDOOR TRACK
SOUTH LEWIS SETS TWO SCHOOL RECORDS
Hannah Ielfield set a meet record in the 1,500 meters and was part of the school-record 1,600 relay for South Lewis at the CNY Farther, Faster Invitational at Utica College.
Ielfield ran a time of 4:41.89 to win the race and Brynn Bernard placed fifth. Ielfield, Alyssa Youngs, Lexi Bernard and Aaliyah Williams registered a 4:20.46 time in the fifth-place relay.
South Jefferson’s Spencer Zeltmann placed third in the triple jump and the Spartans’ Julia Largett was fifth in the pole vault.
