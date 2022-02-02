Dominick Sprague scored a game-high 26 points and Kyle Moyer scored 20 points as Belleville Henderson defeated Copenhagen 82-43 in a Frontier League “D” Division boys basketball game in Copenhagen.
Jake Fargo contributed 10 points for Belleville Henderson (15-2 overall, 13-1 league), which is ranked No. 18 in the state in Class D.
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor scored 20 points to pace Copenhagen (11-6, 8-6).
SACKETS HARBOR 84, ALEXANDRIA 39
Tyler Green scored 19 points and hauled in six rebounds and Marcus Castine totaled 18 points and nine rebounds to help spark the Patriots past the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game in Sackets Harbor.
Austin Griner chipped in with 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Sackets Harbor (16-1), which is ranked No. 10 in the state in Class D.
Brock Hunter scored 17 points to lead Alexandria (0-15, 0-14).
LAFARGEVILLE 55, LYME 44
Sophomore Nathan Wyatt produced 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as LaFargeville captured the “D” Division game against Lyme in Chaumont.
Addison Waterman scored 19 points with six rebounds for the Red Knights (4-10).
Derrike Goutremout and Denilson DaSilva each scored 14 points to lead the Indians (2-11).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 51, SOUTH LEWIS 22
Jenna Pavlot scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Vikings defeated the Falcons in a “C” Division game in Clayton.
Trisha Thompson contributed 10 points for Thousand Islands (12-4, 11-4) which clinched the division regular-season title with the victory.
IMMACULATE HEART 55, WATERTOWN 46
Tori Ledoux led the way with 19 points as Immaculate Heart Central defeated Watertown in a crossover game at Watertown High School.
Abigail Bombard supplied 14 points and Emeline Barton 11 points for the Cavaliers (10-6, 8-6).
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, HERKIMER 0
Aleigha Hill totaled 13 service points, including seven aces, as well as five digs as the third-seeded Falcons swept the 16th-seeded Generals in a Section 3 Class C first-round match in Turin.
Skye Everson served up nine points and recorded 28 assists for South Lewis (18-1), which prevailed, 25-11, 25-5 and 25-9.
Liadan McAleese contributed five kills for the Falcons, who advance and will host a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Friday.
BEAVER RIVER 3, ADIRONDACK 0
Emma Dicob tallied 10 kills, 10 service points and seven digs as the sixth-seeded Beavers swept the 11th-seeded Wildcats in a Class C quarterfinal in Beaver Falls.
Adalynn Olmstead recorded seven kills and Tina Boliver registered 14 assists and four aces for Beaver River (9-6), which prevailed, 25-12, 25-11 and 25-15, against Adirondack (7-12).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, LITTLE FALLS 0
The seventh-seeded Spartans swept the 10th-seeded Mounties (5-14) in a Class B first-round match, 25-7, 25-17, 25-8, in Adams.
South Jefferson (9-8) advances to play at second-seeded Lowville at 6 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal.
V-V-S 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
The fifth-seeded Red Devils swept the 12th-seeded Lions in a Class B first-round match, 25-12, 25-8, 25-16, in Verona.
Marriah Washer recorded 14 digs and Dayna Hall totaled eight digs and two assists for General Brown (1-17) against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (9-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.