WATERTOWN — Delaney Callahan scored three goals, including the first two goals of the game, as Watertown’s girls soccer team blanked Immaculate Heart Central, 4-0, on Thursday night in a Frontier League division crossover game.
Goalkeeper Alana Mastin made 11 saves to record the shutout for the “A” Division champion Cyclones, who improve to 13-1-2 and finished league play at 10-1-1.
Chloe Adams assisted on three goals for Watertown and Alex Macutek tallied a goal.
Goalie Talisa Lachnit finished with five saves for “B” Division champion Immaculate Heart Central (13-3, 9-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, LOWVILLE 1
Alysse Perry scored a pair of goals as South Jefferson rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to defeat Lowville (8-5, 7-4) in a crossover game in Adams.
Macy Shultz also scored for the Spartans (9-5-1, 6-5-1). Alayna Bush, Brooke Perry and Reese Widrick supplied assists.
GENERAL BROWN 3, COPENHAGEN 1
Karsyn Fields scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as the Lions defeated the Golden Knights in a nonleague game in Copenhagen.
Kori Nichols tallied a goal and recorded two assists for General Brown (9-6), and goalie Geona Wood made eight saves to record the win.
Aubree Smykla scored a goal for Copenhagen (8-6-1) and goalie Paetyn Vogt finished with nine saves.
BOYS SOCCER
LYME 4, IMMACULATE HEART 2
Jon LaFontaine scored a pair of goals and Derek Radley and Derrike Goutremout each contributed a goal and an assist as the Indians (11-3) defeated the Cavaliers (3-4) in a nonleague game in Watertown.
FOOTBALL
EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 41, CARTHAGE 38
The Spartans (3-4) outlasted the Comets in a Section 3 Class A division crossover game held in Carthage.
Carter Kempney rushed for 312 yards on 41 carries and scored four touchdowns for Carthage (2-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.