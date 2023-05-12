Times Staff Report
DEXTER — Shay Sinitere smacked a two-run single to culminate a three-run seventh inning and help the Carthage High School baseball team rally to the title-clinching 6-5 Frontier League crossover victory over host General Brown on Friday.
The Comets (8-6 overall, 7-4 league) clinched the FL “A” Division title outright with one league game remaining after having already secured at least a share of the crown.
Sinitere finished 2-for-4 with two singles and two stolen bases, and Thomas Storms drove in two runs, including a first-inning RBI double, for Carthage.
Jackson Keefer went 3-for-4 with all singles and a pair of RBIs, including a run-scoring single in the seventh inning during a comeback bid for the Lions (2-12, 1-11).
LOWVILLE 6, BEAVER RIVER 5
Dawson Cole plated Logan Watson with a walk-off single as the Red Raiders upended the Beavers in a crossover matchup in Lowville.
Cole went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Watson tied the game with an RBI-triple as part of a two-RBI game for Lowville (8-6). Nate Widrick also contributed two hits and two RBIs for the Red Raiders.
Jacob Boliver, Lucas Roes and Carter Rice each provided a pair of hits for Beaver River (14-2, 13-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 10, WATERTOWN 0 (6)
Evan Widrick went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs while Kaleb Peters provided a double, a single, and three RBIs to lift the unbeaten Spartans to the league crossover victory over the Cyclones in Adams.
Nathan Widrick struck out eight and allowed just one hit in three-plus shutout innings and went 3-for-4 with all singles for South Jefferson (16-0). Winning pitcher Corey Roberts tallied five strikeouts in two and two-thirds hitless innings, combining for the one-hit shutout.
Preston Soluri doubled for Watertown (2-9, 2-7).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 8, COPENHAGEN 0
Brittan Cross and Brandon Dodge combined on a two-hitter as Cross struck out 17 batters in 6 2/3 innings of work as the Panthers blanked the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Dodge also homered, tripled and drove in two runs for Belleville Henderson (10-2), and Chris Vaughn homered, singled and knocked in a pair of runs. Also for the Panthers, Fred Plummer singled twice and drove in a run against Copenhagen (6-8, 5-7),
SACKETS HARBOR 16, LAFARGEVILLE 6
Gabe Gondek stole four bases and singled twice as one of four Patriots with multiple hits to pace a “D” Division victory over the Red Knights in LaFargeville.
Gannon Brunet and Damon Serow delivered back-to-back RBI doubles to highlight a four-run second inning, each adding a single, while Ethan Shi singled twice and struck out nine batters across four-plus innings pitched for Sackets Harbor (3-11).
Bradley Smith and L.J. Humiston hit two singles apiece for LaFargeville (0-13).
SANDY CREEK 13, THOUSAND ISLANDS 3 (5)
The Comets piled up six runs in the third inning and slugged 10 hits to claim the five-inning “C” Division win over the Vikings (5-10) in Sandy Creek.
Sandy Creek improved to 8-6 overall and league.
SOFTBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 14, CARTHAGE 4
Bryanna Moroughan went 5-for-5 with a double and a triple as the Spartans stayed unbeaten in Frontier League play with a crossover victory against the Comets at Carthage.
Winning pitcher Colleen Davis added two hits and three RBIs for South Jefferson (13-1, 10-0).
Shantel Cox belted a solo home run for Carthage (3-10, 1-8).
GENERAL BROWN 5, INDIAN RIVER 3
Ashlee Ward and Kori Nichols each tripled and singled, with Ward driving in a run as the Lions topped the Warriors in a division crossover game in Philadelphia.
Winning pitcher Riley Lomber scattered seven hits, striking out eight while walking only one for General Brown (9-4, 8-4).
Victoria Noone doubled and singled and Audrey Carrien singled twice for Indian River (6-6, 4-6).
SOUTH LEWIS 9, BEAVER RIVER 4
Aleigha Hill doubled and singled twice, and Anna Morley added two hits as the Falcons defeated the Beavers in a “C” Division game in South Lewis.
Moriah LaFountain pitched the win for South Lewis (6-9, 5-8), which scored five runs in an inning for the second straight game, this time in the fourth.
Ella St. Croix recorded three hits for Beaver River (4-8, 4-8).
SACKETS HARBOR 8, LYME 4
Logan Romeo drove in three runs and clubbed a two-run home run as the Patriots clinched at least a share of the “D” Division crown with a victory over the Lakers in Sackets Harbor.
Natalie Gibbons struck out 10, while Peyton Britton and Kendall Bisbort each supplied two hits for Sackets Harbor (11-4, 11-3).
Katrina Sanford generated at pair of hits for Lyme (3-11, 3-10).
ALEXANDRIA 15, COPENHAGEN 1
Rylynn Bain tripled twice and drove in four runs as the Purple Ghosts started strong in their “D” Division win over the Golden Knights at Copenhagen.
Cecil Velez registered four hits and four RBIs for Alexandria (10-3, 9-3).
Delaney Petrie singled for Copenhagen (6-10, 5-9).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 12, LAFARGEVILLE 4
Lily Gillete piled up three RBIs as the Panthers’ strong start carried them to a “D” Division win over the Red Knights (0-12) at Belleville.
Ella Poulin posted two hits and two RBIs for Belleville Henderson (5-11, 4-9).
GIRLS LACROSSE
JAMESVILLE-DEWITT 13, WATERTOWN 12
Caroline Stone totaled four goals and an assist as the Red Rams edged the Cyclones in a nonleague game played in DeWitt on Thursday night.
Sadie Withers, Merris Kessler and Macy Durkin each scored a pair of goals for Jamesville-DeWitt (11-2).
Alex Macutek totaled six points, including scoring five goals, and Sienna Virga, Olivia Macutek and Adriana Arthur each generated a pair of goals for Watertown (8-6). Goalie Ava Virga finished with 13 saves for the Cyclones.
