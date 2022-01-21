CARTHAGE — Layla Craig delivered 11 kills as Carthage swept General Brown 25-18, 25-15, 25-20 in an Frontier League interdivision volleyball match in which longtime coach Angie Robbins was honored in her final season.
Maddie Santamour contributed 24 assists, eight service points and two aces for the Comets (3-11 overall, 3-10 league).
Becky Steiner added 11 service points, two aces and five kills.
Robbins, who has compiled 431 career victories during her 32 years as Comets’ coach, is retiring at season’s end.
She was recognized in Carthage’s final home match, which was also senior night.
Robbins began coaching the Comets in 1990 and her first team went 21-2 during the 1990-91 season, reaching the Section 3 Class B final.
Between 2015-18, Carthage won three Section 3 Class A titles and posted a 78-match winning streak, going 20-0 over three straight seasons.
Olivia Eves scored seven points for General Brown (0-13, 0-12). Raygan Munson added four kills and Macy Bird six digs.
LOWVILLE 3, INDIAN RIVER 2
Peyton Cole recorded 14 kills, with Grace Meyers and Eliana Bonbrest adding nine apiece, as Lowville outlasted Indian River 25-16, 16-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19 in a battle of division leaders at Philadelphia.
Quinn Cummings contributed eight kills for the Red Raiders (13-1, 12-1), who leads the “B” Division.
Hannah Gyore supplied 21 assists and Meredith Lovenduski 19 assists. Jada Lee added 11 digs.
Sydney Carbone provided seven kills, 17 digs and three aces for Indian River (8-4), the “A” Division champion.
Zoe Cruz added 31 digs and three kills. Dayramis Rivera Malave totaled 16 digs, 10 assists and four kills.
SOUTH LEWIS 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Jada Pominville totaled 11 service points, including six aces, 11 kills and nine digs as South Lewis defeated Thousand Islands in Clayton to clinch the FL’s “C” Division regular-season title.
Aleigha Hill tallied seven service points, including three aces, and registered four kills and six digs for the Falcons (14-1, 10-1).
Skye Everson contributed 23 assists and 10 service points for South Lewis, which won the match, 25-10, 26-24 and 25-11.
The Falcons won their first-regular season championship since winning the “C/D” Division title in the 2016-17 season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 51, SANDY CREEK 39
Parker Kristoff produced a solid double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds and Aidan McGuire chipped in 17 points, seven boards and six blocked shots to pace the Falcons (9-4, 9-3) to a “C” Division victory over the Comets (3-9, 3-8) at Sandy Creek.
Jason Ennist supplied a team-high 14 points for the Comets, who connected on seven 3-pointers.
SACKETS HARBOR 90, LAFARGEVILLE 21
Tyler Green scored a game-high 26 points and Austin Griner contributed 23 points as the Patriots breezed past the Red Knights in a “D” Division game in Sackets Harbor.
Gabe Gondek chipped in 10 points for the division-leading Patriots (14-0, 12-0).
Nate Wyatt scored 12 points to lead LaFargeville (2-7).
LOWVILLE 60, HOLLAND PATENT 51
Brody Brown scored a game-high 22 points as the unbeaten Red Raiders outlasted the Golden Knights in a nonleague game at Holland Patent.
Elijah Engelhart contributed 12 points for Lowville (12-0) and Ryan Young finished with 10.
The Red Raiders led 44-42 through three quarters and then outscored Holland Patent, 16-9, in the final period to prevail.
Markise Magyar scored 21 points to lead the Golden Knights (5-7).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 54, THOUSAND ISLANDS 22
Raegan Dalrymple scored 15 points and hauled in nine rebounds as the Golden Knights cruised past the Vikings in a meeting of division leaders in Copenhagen.
Charli Carroll contributed 11 points and totaled 13 rebounds for “D” Division-leading Copenhagen (11-2, 9-0) against Thousand Islands (9-2, 8-2).
GENERAL BROWN 65, SOUTH JEFFERSON 36
Kori Nichols scored 10 of her 18 points in the first quarter as General Brown soared to a 23-9 lead en route to a crossover victory against South Jefferson in Dexter.
Lily Dupee followed with 15 points for the Lions (14-1, 11-1) and added eight assists and six rebounds. Ainsley Fuller scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Jackie Piddock’s 12 points led the Spartans (7-6, 5-4). Emma Schafer added 10 points.
CAMDEN 37, CARTHAGE 22
Erica Zike scored 17 points and Katie McCarthy totaled 10 points as the Blue Devils (7-6) defeated the Comets in a nonleague game at Camden.
Brooklynne Perrigo scored 10 points to pace the Comets (1-12).
