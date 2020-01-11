BEAVER FALLS — Mikenzie Martens generated 24 kills, 15 digs and 10 service points as Carthage volleyball rallied from two sets down and secured the Frontier League “A” Division crown with a 17-25, 22-25, 25-11, 28-26 and 26-24 interdivision victory over Beaver River.
Liya Mace distributed 54 assists and added 11 service points, while Laura Albright chipped in 18 service, 16 digs and seven kills for Carthage (10-0, 9-0), which picked up its sixth straight divisional title.
Courtney Terry logged 22 digs and 13 service points, while Jaymie Monnat tallied 15 kills and 10 service points for Beaver River (8-1, 7-1).
SOUTH LEWIS 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Shaylagh Randall posted 15 service points and 10 aces as the Falcons earned a 25-5, 25-9, 25-9 interdivision sweep of the Lions in Dexter.
Iza Liendecker collected 15 service points, while Grace Mear totaled three kills for South Lewis (7-3, 5-3).
Maya Carroll netted 11 digs for General Brown (0-7).
INDIAN RIVER 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Sydney O’Melia supplied 13 service points, seven kills and 14 assists for Indian River in its sweeping FL victory, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22, over South Jefferson in Adams.
Alexis Cruz had 14 kills, while Kaila Gilpatrick finished with six service points for the Warriors (4-4, 4-4).
Jillian Hare had 15 assists and 12 service points, McKenzi Burnham had 21 digs and Sarah Towles had five kills for the Spartans (6-3, 6-3).
WATERTOWN 3, CAMDEN 1
Maria Netto contributed five aces, eight assists and 14 points for Watertown as it secured a nonleague win at Camden in four sets, 25-12, 25-14, 22-25 and 25-3.
Tiffany Russell had 21 points and 12 digs for Watertown (4-6, 3-6), while Kayla Wilson had nine points and seven digs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 66, CARTHAGE 40
Chad Bach’s double-double of 15 points and 20 rebounds led Lowville past Carthage in a FL crossover game in Lowville.
Gavin Macaulay led the scoring for the Red Raiders (9-1) with 18 points, while Aiden Macaulay had 15 and Aiden Zehr had 13.
Elijah Whitfield led Carthage (2-6) with 13 points.
INDIAN RIVER 69, SOUTH JEFFERSON 61
Sammy Angelo led the scoring for Indian River with 17 points, nine coming from the free-throw line as the Warriors defeated South Jefferson in a FL crossover game in Adams.
TJ LaCroix had 13 points for the Warriors (4-3, 3-2), while Michael Frimpong had 12 points and hit Indian River’s only two 3-pointers.
Jackson Worden also scored 17 points for the Spartans (1-5, 1-2). He was followed up by Tyler Stevenson’s 13 points.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 44, SANDY CREEK 43
Braden Fargo drained 10 points to lift Belleville Henderson to a FL “D” Division victory over host Sandy Creek.
Fargo hit one of the team’s four 3-pointers. Jacob Fargo and Kyle Moyer each scored eight points for the Panthers (3-6, 3-5.
The Comets dropped to 2-7, 2-6 in the “D” Division.
BEAVER RIVER 58, THOUSAND ISLANDS 45
Zach Mast scored a team-high 24 points in Beaver River’s crucial FL “C” Division victory over Thousand Islands in Clayton.
Mast hit three treys for the Beavers (7-4, 5-3). Sam Bush and Bryan Ardison also had productive games for Beaver River, scoring 16 and 11 points, respectively.
Joey Melfi led Thousand Islands (7-4, 4-3) with 23 points.
LYME 76, SOUTH LEWIS 46
Isaiah Wilson produced 21 points and Kyle Gaumes recorded 19 points to help Lyme defeat South Lewis in a FL crossover match in Chaumont.
Tyler Wilson had 14 points and finished with a team-high four 3-pointers, while Jake Bombard had 13 points for Lyme (10-1).
Ian Anderson and Jordan Brown scored 15 and 10 points respectively for South Lewis (5-6).
WHITESBORO 62, WATERTOWN 50
Watertown attempted a slight comeback in the fourth quarter, but eventually fell to Section 3 Class A leader Whitesboro by 12 points in a nonleague game at Marcy.
Ryan Peters dropped 18 points, hitting four treys and Kevin Harp had 16 points with three 3-pointers for Watertown (5-5).
Whitesboro (10-0) was lead by Matt Lee, who finished with 16 points and Caden Morris, who had 12.
COPENHAGEN 62, SACKETS HARBOR 38
Keegan Morrow scored 23 points and Cody Powis had 22 in Copenhagen’s FL “D” division victory over Sackets Harbor in Copenhagen.
Both Morrow and Powis had five rebounds, but Lucas Graves led that category with 12 for Copenhagen (8-2, 8-1).
Nolan Baker was the only Patriot (6-4, 5-4) to score in double digits with 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LAFARGEVILLE 43, ALEXANDRIA 29
Josie Barton collected 33 points, and connected on five 3-pointers to power the Red Knights (6-3, 4-1) in a FL “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Liz McCarty’s 10 points led the Purple Ghosts (0-8, 0-7).
LYME 72, SOUTH LEWIS 12
Francesca Gamel scored 24 points for Lyme in the FL crossover victory against South Lewis in Turin.
Olivia Ososkalo produced 15 points and Simarra Willett had 11 for Lyme (8-1, 7-1).
Chloe Hunziker led the Falcons (1-8, 1-7) in scoring with nine points.
BOYS HOCKEY
ROME FREE ACADEMY 1, IMMACULATE HEART 0
Rome Free Academy’s Jake Hall found the net for the game’s only goal with 12 minutes and 49 seconds left in the second period, lifting RFA past Immaculate Heart (1-4) in a Section 3 Division I match at Rome.
Hall’s goal was assisted by Griffin Eychner and Kyle Lubey and helped improve RFA to 3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.