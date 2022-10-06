LOWVILLE — Kat Probst scored a pair of goals as Immaculate Heart Central’s girls soccer team rallied to edge Lowville, 3-2, on Thursday night in a Frontier League “B” Division game.
Goalie Keely Cooney made nine saves for the Cavaliers, who clinched at least a tie for the division championship.
Talisa Anna Lachnit scored the deciding goal on an unassisted effort in the second half for IHC, which improves to 9-1, including 8-0 in league play.
Taci Smith scored both goals for the Red Raiders (8-4, 6-4) and goalie Jenna Weiler finished with four saves.
GENERAL BROWN 4, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Kori Nichols scored three goals to propel the Lions past the Spartans in a “B” Division game in Adams.
Ainsley Fuller tallied a goal for General Brown (6-5-1, 4-3-1) and goalie Geona Wood made 11 saves.
Katelyn Whitley finished with five saves for South Jefferson (1-8).
WATERTOWN 5, INDIAN RIVER 0
Delaney Callahan scored a pair of goals to spark the Cyclones past the Warriors in an “A” Division game at Philadelphia.
Olivia Macutek chipped in a goal and an assist for Watertown (11-3, 9-2), Willa Overton recorded a pair of assists and goalies Ava Virga (nine saves) and Ava Bebee (four saves) combined on the shutout against Indian River (5-7-2, 4-6-1).
Alex Macutek and Isabelle Emerton scored a goal each for the “A” Division champion Cyclones.
BEAVER RIVER 1, SOUTH LEWIS 0
McKinley Becker scored the winning goal in the second half, with Kennedy Becker assisting, as the unbeaten Beavers (13-0, 11-0) blanked the Falcons (7-6-1, 5-5-1) in a “C” Division game at Turin.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5, LAFARGEVILLE 3
Kennady Billman scored a goal and assisted on four others as the Panthers defeated the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Ever Vaughn tallied two goals and an assist and goalie Eily Vaughn was credited with 17 saves for Belleville Henderson (11-4) against LaFargeville (3-8).
COPENHAGEN 3, ALEXANDRIA 0
Samantha Stokely scored a pair of goals to spark the Golden Knights past the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division match at Alexandria Bay.
Aubree Smykla tallied a goal and assisted on two others for Copenhagen (11-2) and goalie Peyton Taylor made three saves against Alexandria (1-10).
LYME 4, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Natalia Ososkalo scored three goals — all in the first half — as the Lakers blanked the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Natalya Seery tallied a goal for Lyme (5-8-1, 5-7-1) and goalie Kennady Scott made four saves to post the shutout.
Lily Green finished with 10 saves for Sackets Harbor (3-10, 3-8).
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 105, CARTHAGE 66
Adelaide Weir won two individual events and swam on two winning relays as the unbeaten and host Cyclones cruised past the Comets in an “A” Division meet.
Weir prevailed in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle and also took part in the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for Watertown (10-0) against Carthage (0-9).
The Cyclones finish as the “A” Division regular-season champions.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 102, BEAVER RIVER 71
Aurora Jarvie (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Ava Burns (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Eliza Nicol (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) each won three individual events to pace the Spartans (7-3) past the Beavers (5-4) in an interdivisional meet at Beaver Falls.
Nicol and Burns also swam on South Jefferson’s winning 200 medley relay.
ADIRONDACK 92, SOUTH LEWIS 74
Paige Renwick (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Camryn Backer (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) each won two individual events as the Wildcats defeated the Falcons in a nonleague meet at Boonville.
Jade Dolan won the diving competition for South Lewis (2-7).
