WATERTOWN — Emily Alvarado, Mallory Peters and Sarah Kilburn each won three events as the Watertown girls swimming team stayed unbeaten with a 105-70 Frontier League interdivision win over Beaver River on Thursday.
Alvarado took wins in the 100-yard butterfly and 400 freestyle relay, while Peters earned victories in the 200 individual medley and 400 freestyle relay for Watertown (7-0).
Kilburn won the 500 freestyle and was part of the 200 medley relay for the Cyclones. The trio teamed up on the winning 200 freestyle relay for Watertown.
Emma Dicob took the diving event for Beaver River (2-5).
SOUTH LEWIS 94, SOUTH JEFFERSON 83
Abigail Litts and Amelia Hoffman each won events late in the interdivision meet as the Falcons held off the Spartans in Adams.
Litts got the victory in the 500 freestyle and Hoffman captured the 100 backstroke for South Lewis (6-2. 5-2).
Emma Purvis and Ava Burns each won four times for South Jefferson (5-3, 4-3). The pair teamed up on the winning 200 medley, 200 freestyle relays, while Purvis won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle for the Spartans.
Burns won in the 200 IM and 400 freestyle relay for South Jeff.
LOWVILLE 106, INDIAN RIVER 75
Grace Myers and Meredith Lovenduski each teamed up on three first-place relays and won an individual race as the Red Raiders topped the Warriors in an interdivision meet at Philadelphia.
The two swimmers teamed up on the winning 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, while Myers won the 100 freestyle and Lovenduski got the win in the 100 butterfly for Lowville (6-1).
Brenlee Dingman won diving for Indian River (0-7).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 97, CARTHAGE 83
Rebecca Lantier, Claire Ward and Macey Cooper were each four-time winners as the Vikings topped the Comets in an interdivision meet at Carthage.
Lantier won the 100 backstroke, Ward got the win in the 100 freestyle and Cooper took the 100 butterfly for Thousand Islands (2-5).
The trio teamed up on the winning 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for Thousand Islands.
Samantha Carter earned the victory in the 50 freestyle, and Kadince Bach took the diving competition for Carthage (2-5).
BOYS SOCCER
GENERAL BROWN 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Jarod Matusiak and Eric Randall netted first-half goals as the Lions defeated the Spartans in a Frontier League “B” Division game in Adams.
Nick Lennox added a goal and Hunter Rosbrook made six saves for General Brown (8-1-1, 6-0-0).
Josh Bliss notched a goal for South Jefferson (4-4, 3-2).
LYME 7, THOUSAND ISLANDS 3
Jake Bombard and Derrick Goutremout each racked up two goals and two assists as the Indians won a FL crossover game over the Vikings in Chaumont.
Matthew Kimball added a pair of goals for Lyme (6-2), which had to wait 45 minutes for the match to start due to lightning.
Gabe Clement scored twice to pace Thousand Islands (7-2, 6-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, SANDY CREEK/PULASKI 0
Ryan Green and Brandon Bast each totaled a goal and an assist as the Panthers stayed unbeaten with a crossover victory against the Comets in Sandy Creek.
Max Hess and Nick Flagg each chipped in goals for Belleville Henderson (9-0).
T.J. Reff made 19 saves for Sandy Creek/Pulaski (1-7).
INDIAN RIVER 6, IMMACULATE HEART 0
Ethan Jones, Sammy Angelo and Pedro Santos each scored two goals for Indian River in their “A” Division victory over Immaculate Heart in Philadelphia.
Angelo and Santos each contributed and assist, while Joe Raap made three saves for the Warriors (4-7, 1-5).
Logan Gilbert made 12 saves for Immaculate Heart (1-8, 1-4).
