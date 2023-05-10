ADAMS CENTER — Winning pitcher Colleen Davis struck out 13 in a complete-game effort as the South Jefferson softball team defeated Sandy Creek, 5-3, in a Frontier League Division crossover game Wednesday.
Bryanna Moroughan went 3-for-3, including a triple and a double, to pace South Jefferson (12-1 overall, 10-0 league).
Mikayla Glazier doubled and singled for Sandy Creek (10-2, 10-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 9, ALEXANDRIA 2
Winning pitcher Marena Grenier spun a two-hitter, striking out 12, and doubled, singled and drove in two runs as the Vikings topped the Purple Ghosts in a division crossover game at Clayton.
Delaney Wiley singled twice and scored three runs for Thousand Islands (11-1, 10-1) against Alexandria (9-2, 8-2).
LYME 4, LAFARGEVILLE 3
Sam Matthews singled twice and drove in a pair of runs as the Lakers edged the Red Knights in a “D” Division game played in LaFargeville.
Dallas Parker also collected two singles and knocked in a run for Lyme (3-10, 3-9) against LaFargeville (0-11).
COPENHAGEN 7, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5
Alexis Treadway outdueled Kadence Millard Neva Bettinger as the Golden Knights bested the Panthers to win a “D” Division game played in Belleville.
Madison Cheek singled twice and drove in a run, and Delaney Petrie doubled and singled for Copenhagen (6-10, 5-8) against Belleville Henderson (4-10, 3-8).
CARTHAGE 14, SACKETS HARBOR 11
Shantell Cox went 4-for-5, including a double, drove in three runs and stole three bases as the Comets outslugged the Patriots to win a nonleague game at Carthage.
Sam Carter singled twice, doubled and knocked in a pair of runs for Carthage (3-9).
Taylor Mower doubled and singled and drove in three runs for Sackets Harbor (9-4) and Lily Green singled twice, drove in a run and scored three runs.
BASEBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 6, LOWVILLE 5
Winning pitcher Ivan Branagan tossed a one-hitter, striking out eight while walking seven, as the Falcons edged the Red Raiders in a division crossover game at Lowville.
Clayton Kraeger doubled and singled and Matt Farese singled twice, with both driving in a pair of runs for South Lewis (7-8, 7-7) against Lowville (7-5).
Eric Kraeger collected a pair of singles for the Falcons.
SANDY CREEK 17, THOUSAND ISLANDS 6
Mason Ennist went 3-for-5, including a triple, to guide the Comets to the “C” Division win over the Vikings (5-9) in Clayton.
Hayden Haines doubled and singled, and he struck out five across five-plus innings pitched for Sandy Creek (7-6). Dustin Mackey finished 2-for-3 with two singles, three walks, and four runs scored for the Comets.
LYME 8, ALEXANDRIA 4
Freshman Cooper Kaplan struck out five and scattered five hits in a complete-game victory to lead the Lakers to the “D” Division victory over the Purple Ghosts in Alexandria Bay.
Alex Radley and Evan Froelich each tallied a pair of hits, including a double for Froelich, and Jonny LaFontaine also doubled to pace Lyme (4-8).
Nathaniel Brundige and Colton Hall each singled twice for Alexandria (10-2).
SACKETS HARBOR 20, LAFARGEVILLE 3 (5)
Gannon Brunet and Damon Serow combined on a five-inning, no-hitter to propel the Patriots to the “D” Division victory over the Red Knights in Sackets Harbor.
Brunet struck out three in two innings and Serow finished with eight strikeouts over the final three innings for Sackets Harbor (2-10), which pounced for 11 runs in the third inning.
Ethan Shi went 3-for-4, including a double, to go with four RBIs for the Patriots.
LaFargeville fell to 0-12.
FULTON 9, WATERTOWN 2
The Red Raiders (4-7) piled on six runs in the fourth inning to beat the Cyclones in a nonleague game at Watertown.
Watertown fell to 2-8 overall.
■ Indian River also beat General Brown, 18-8, in a FL crossover game at Philadelphia. The Warriors improved to 4-7 overall and 3-6 in the league, while the Lions dropped to 2-11, 1-10.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 23, IMMACULATE HEART 5
Savannah Hodges scored six goals and assisted on two others and Madelyn Barney totaled six goals and one assist as the Spartans completed their FL season with a victory against the Cavaliers in Watertown.
Brooke Perry and Laurelle Surette each contributed two goals and three assists for South Jefferson (12-2, 10-0) and Jade Doldo scored three goals. Hannah Hathway tallied two goals and two assists for the Spartans and Lily Morrison and Paisley Cook each chipped in a goal and two assists.
BOYS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 13, THOUSAND ISLANDS 6
Cobin O’Brien totaled six points, including scoring a pair of goals, and Andre Watts scored three goals and assisted on two others as the Spartans defeated the Vikings in a FL game in Adams on Tuesday night.
Ethan Hopkins contributed four goals and an assist for South Jefferson (6-7, 4-4), Chase Waite scored a pair of goals and goalie Connor Leone made eight saves.
Sawyer Brown scored three goals for Thousand Islands (2-10, 1-7) and Peyton Lamon tallied two goals.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
WARRIORS STAY UNBEATEN
Davin Dewaine won the discus and shot put to push the Warriors to a pair of FL victories Tuesday in Watertown.
Indian River improved to 5-0 with a 77-64 victory over Watertown and a 90-45 win over Beaver River.
Camiren Collins placed first in the 100 and 200 meters, along with the 400 hurdles for the Cyclones (6-1), who claimed a 92-49 victory over the Beavers.
Conner Zehr was tops in the 800, 1,600, and 3,200 runs for Beaver River (2-4), which secured a 95-5 win over Sandy Creek.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
BEAVERS CLAIM THREE WINS
Lauren Brandt won the 400 and 800 while contributing to relay wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 to help Beaver River sweep Watertown (107-33), Indian River (92-48), and Sandy Creek (125-10) on Tuesday in Watertown.
Anna Roggie won the triple jump and 400 hurdles to help the Beavers improve to 5-1 overall.
The Warriors (3-4 overall) secured a 90-48 victory over the Cyclones and a 114-9 win over the Comets (0-5).
Mikayla Robertson took the 100 and 200 sprints for Watertown (1-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.