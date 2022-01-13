Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — Joel Davis and Jack Adams each scored 21 points as Watertown’s boys basketball team edged General Brown, 64-63, on Thursday night in a Frontier League crossover game.
Seth Charlton contributed 13 points, six assists and three steals for Watertown (4-6, 3-2).
Davis also seized 18 rebounds for the Cyclones, who led 39-31 at halftime and 50-40 through three quarters.
Tucker Rosbrook scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for General Brown (5-3), Ryan Hiller contributed 14 points and Kacy Lennox finished with 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 64, SACKETS HARBOR 24
Raegan Dalrymple scored 25 points and hauled in eight rebounds as the Golden Knights defeated the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Alyssa Fitzpatrick contributed 15 points for division-leading Copenhagen and Charli Carroll totaled 14 points and 14 rebounds.
INDIAN RIVER 52, LOWVILLE 30
Adrien LaMora scored 20 points as Indian River pulled away in the third quarter with a 19-5 run to gain a crossover win over Lowville in Philadelphia.
Daelyn Alcock added nine points for the Warriors (11-1, 8-0), who are scheduled to host Westhill at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anna Dening scored 18 points to lead Lowville (3-7, 2-6).
VOLLEYBALL
LOWVILLE 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Hannah Gyore recorded four aces and 10 assists as Lowville swept General Brown 25-15, 25-6, 25-10 in a FL “B” Division match at Lowville.
Quinn Cummings supplied six kills and Anna Exford and Jada Lee each made five digs for the Red Raiders (9-1, 8-1).
Maya Carroll posted three kills and four digs for General Brown (0-11, 0-10). Natalie Favret served for eight points.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, CARTHAGE 1
The Spartans (5-4) defeated the Comets (1-10, 1-9) in a division crossover match at Carthage, winning won the match, 25-19, 25-19, 22-25 and 25-19.
Maddie Santamour contributed two aces and 12 assists for Carthage, Juliana Beauchamp totaled four kills and eight service points, and Ellie Storms tallied 14 service points, including three aces.
