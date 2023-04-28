Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — Peyton Enghusen’s three runs batted in carried General Brown to a 10-4 Frontier League crossover softball victory over Watertown at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Ashlee Ward registered three hits for General Brown (6-2 overall, 5-2 league).
Kimberlie DiLeonardo collected three hits for Watertown (2-5).
SANDY CREEK 16, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0 (6)
Scout Preston went 5-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs as the Comets blanked the Panthers in a crossover game at Sandy Creek.
Madison Darling and Lizzie Glazier also homered and Maddenleigh Soluri pitched a three-hit shutout for Sandy Creek (7-1. 7-0).
Ever Vaughn, Jaselyn Nolder and Mariyah Houghton each singled for Belleville Henderson (3-5, 3-4).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 15, LYME 2
Delaney Wiley struck out 15 and homered as the Vikings topped the Lakers (1-6) in a crossover matchup in Chaumont.
Mekka Robbins added three RBIs, and Jenna Pavlot recorded three hits for Thousand Islands (7-1, 6-1).
ALEXANDRIA 18, COPENHAGEN 1 (5)
Bridget Watson tossed a complete game and plated three runs as the Purple Ghosts downed the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Abby Edgar belted a home run and Felicity Roberts tripled and drove in three runs for Alexandria (5-1, 4-1).
Mackenzie Howard doubled for Copenhagen (2-6, 1-4).
BEAVER RIVER 19, LAFARGEVILLE 6
Ella St.Croix supplied three hits and four RBIs as the Beavers beat the Red Knights in a crossover game at LaFargeville.
Ellyssa Besaw went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Beaver River (4-4).
Grace Wainwright went 2-for-4 with an RBI for LaFargeville (0-7).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 5, FULTON 2
Colleen Davis tripled and earned the win with five strong innings pitched as the Spartans beat the Red Raiders in a nonleague game in Adams.
Elizabeth Hobbs slapped a triple for South Jefferson (8-0).
Ava Ditton logged a triple for Fulton (3-5).
BASEBALL
BEAVER RIVER 14-13, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1-1 (5)
Cooper Joslin and Kade Schneider each tossed a two-hitter, striking out nine and eight batters, respectively, and each issued only a walk as the undefeated Beavers swept the Vikings in a “C” Division doubleheader in Clayton, with each game lasting five innings because of a mercy rule.
Brit Dicob hit a three-run home run and Schneider tripled, doubled and drove in three runs of his own in the second game for Beaver River (10-0, 9-0), and Kadin Martin went 2-for-2 and knocked in a run.
In the first game, Dicob tripled, singled and drove in two runs and Martin and Bobby Hazard each singled and knocked in three runs and two runs, respectively, for the Beavers, who swept this week’s three-game series with the Vikings.
Ryan Pavlot doubled in the first game for Thousand Islands (2-7) and Jackson Ludlow doubled in the nightcap.
LOWVILLE 15-17, GENERAL BROWN 2-5 (5)
Brody Brown racked up seven hits across two games as the Red Raiders swept a “B” Division doubleheader with the Lions in Lowville.
Ryan Larkins totaled six hits in two games and Logan Watson tripled twice and drove in four runs in game for Lowville (6-1).
Aiden McManaman went 2-for-3 in the first game for General Brown (1-8, 0-8).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 13, SOUTH LEWIS 0 (5)
Jack Buckingham tallied 10 strikeouts across five innings for the two-hit shutout, leading the Spartans to the Frontier League crossover victory over the Falcons in Turin.
Evan Widrick went 3-for-4, including a double, Corey Roberts ripped a two-run home run, and Zachary Blevins tripled to go with four RBIs for South Jefferson (8-0).
Drew Maurer doubled for South Lewis (4-4, 3-3).
WATERTOWN 9, INDIAN RIVER 8
Danny Maurer singled twice and drove in four runs and Preston Soluri went 3-for-4 and scored a pair of runs as the Cyclones outlasted the Warriors to win an “A” Division game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Winning pitcher John Flowers IV went 2-for-2 and scored three runs for Watertown (2-4, 2-3) and Jadier Sanchez singled and knocked in four runs.
Sawyer Honeywell went 3-for-4, including two doubles, and scored two runs for Indian River (3-4, 2-4) and Talfourd Wynne doubled and scored a pair of runs.
CARTHAGE 4, FULTON 1
Alex Mono scattered five hits and struck out six in the complete game victory to help the Comets beat the Red Raiders (2-5) in a nonleague matchup at Carthage.
Mono went 2-for-3 with a two-run single to help his own cause for Carthage (4-5).
GIRLS LACROSSE
OSWEGO 11, CARTHAGE 10
Kylie Fritton scored four goals and Aliana DiBlasi scored three goals and assisted on another as the Buccaneers edged the Comets in a nonleague game in Oswego.
Mia Fierro chipped in with two goals and an assist for Oswego (7-3).
Isabelle Wormwood totaled four goals and an assist to pace Carthage (3-8), Macie Hancock contributed a goal and three assists and Elliana Dicob and Aliyah Escudero each scored a pair of goals.
BOYS LACROSSE
GENERAL BROWN 9, SOUTH JEFFERSON 7
Julian St. Croix totaled five goals and an assist and goalie Luke Secreti made 16 saves as the Lions defeated the Spartans to record a league victory in Dexter on Thursday night.
John Chamberlain scored a pair of goals for General Brown (5-3, 5-1), Ethan McConnell totaled a goal and two assists and Gabe Malcolm recorded a pair of assists.
Chase Waite contributed four goals and an assist for South Jefferson (4-6, 3-3), Cobin O’Brien chipped in with a goal and two assist and Andre Watts scored a pair of goals. Spartans goalie Connor Leone finished with 13 saves.
TRACK AND FIELD
WHS’ COLLINS, TURNER WIN AT ONONDAGA
Watertown’s Camiren Collins and Donaven Turner earned victories at the Onondaga Track Invitational in Nedrow.
Collins won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.50 seconds while Turner took first in the 400 with a 50.19. Collins also added a second-place finish in the 200 and was on the fourth-place 400 relay with Rahsean Blake-Eiland, Tayvon Johnson and Tafarhi Brown.
Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe got second in the long jump and fourth in the high jump and triple jump for the Cyclones.
In the girls competition, Jazmine Robertson was fifth in the 100 for Watertown.
SL’S BAILEY SECOND IN SAUQUOIT
South Lewis junior Grace Bailey placed second in the 3,000 meters at the Cahill Invitational at Sauquoit.
Bailey registered a mark of 11:56.28 to finished second behind Sauquoit Valley’s Ella McCarthy. Bailey was also on the fifth-place 3,200 relay with Zoey Babcock, Annabelle Platt and Hadassah Siegrist.
The Falcons’ Mariah Kulpa was third in the discus and Shelby Becraft earned fifth in pole vault.
In the boys meet, Aiden Sampson grabbed fifth-spot in the 800 for South Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.