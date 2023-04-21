CARTHAGE — Owen Frans tossed a complete-game two-hitter as the Indian River baseball team beat Carthage, 8-4, in a Frontier League “A” Division game Friday.
Frans also went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Warriors (2-1 overall, 1-1 league). Logan Fults connected for a three-run home run for Indian River.
The Comets dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in Frontier League play.
LOWVILLE 9, WATERTOWN 3
Ryan Larkins slapped a two-run double as the Red Raiders topped the host Cyclones (1-3, 1-2) in a crossover game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Brody Brown and Logan Watson each added a pair of hits for Lowville (2-1).
BEAVER RIVER 15, SANDY CREEK 4 (5)
Carter Rice went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as the Beavers downed the Comets in a “C” Division game in Sandy Creek.
Kade Schneider and Cooper Joslin each added a pair of hits for Beaver River (5-0, 4-0).
Jaeden Darling brought in two runs and doubled for Sandy Creek (1-2).
SOUTH LEWIS 5, THOUSAND ISLANDS 4 (8)
Ivan Branagan tripled and picked up the win in relief as the Falcons edged the Vikings for a “C” Division win at Turin.
Eric Kraeger doubled and plated a run for South Lewis (2-2, 2-1).
Ray Peters singled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Thousand Islands (2-2).
LYME 16, SACKETS HARBOR 8
Evan Froelich racked up five hits and five RBIs as the Lakers pulled away to beat the Patriots (0-4, 0-3) for a “D” Division win in Chaumont.
Jon LaFontaine and Denilson DaSilva each logged three runs batted in for Lyme (2-1).
COPENHAGEN 21, LAFARGEVILLE 1 (5)
Cody Parkin plated three runs as the Golden Knights topped the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Jackson Augustine doubled as part of a two-hit effort for Copenhagen (4-1, 3-0).
Bradley Smith blasted a solo home run for LaFargeville (0-3).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 13, ALEXANDRIA 2 (5)
Brandon Dodge tripled and posted three RBIs as the Panthers defeated the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division matchup in Alexandria Bay.
Brittan Cross also tripled and drove in a run for Belleville Henderson (2-2).
SOFTBALL
GENERAL BROWN 5, CARTHAGE 4
Riley Lomber struck out five in six innings of work to get the win as the Lions held off the Comets in a Frontier League crossover win at Carthage.
Julia Valvo collected a pair of hits for General Brown (3-1).
Layla Craig tripled for Carthage (0-4).
SANDY CREEK 13, COPENHAGEN 1
Scout Preston produced a double and a home run as the Comets stayed unbeaten with a crossover win against the Golden Knights at Sandy Creek.
Maddenleigh Soluri also contributed two RBIs for Sandy Creek (4-0).
Mackenzie Howard posted an RBI for Copenhagen (1-2).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 11, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 1
Marena Grenier struck out 16 as the Vikings bounced back with a crossover victory over the Panthers in Belleville.
Delaney Wiley was 5-for-5 with four runs batted in, including a double and a triple, for Thousand Islands (4-1).
Layla Rogers generated a hit for Belleville Henderson (2-3).
SACKETS HARBOR 13, BEAVER RIVER 7
Natalie Gibbons went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and struck out 11 in the circle as the Patriots used a seven-run third inning to beat the Beavers in a crossover game in Sackets Harbor.
Emily Curley tripled and homered while Logan Romeo contributed two hits and two RBIs for Sackets Harbor (3-1).
Rachel LaBrake supplied a double and a triple for Beaver River (3-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 6, PULASKI 2
Bryanna Moroughan hit a lead-off homer as part of a three-hit effort in the Spartans nonleague victory over the Blue Devils at Adams.
Hannah Morrill registered three hits, including a double, for South Jefferson (4-0). Colleen Davis struck out 11 for the Spartans.
Izzy Dobson tripled for Pulaski (3-3).
WATERTOWN 15, SOUTH LEWIS 8
Montanna Evans struck a double and a three-run home run over the left center field wall as the Cyclones snapped a tie with nine runs in the final two innings for the nonleague victory Thursday in Turin.
The Cyclones broke a 6-6 tie with three runs in the sixth and six in the seventh. Mallory Peters went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored four times for Watertown (1-2). Mackenzie Wood picked up the win in relief, throwing three innings, striking out three and allowing one hit by South Lewis (0-3).
TRACK AND FIELD
BEAVERS’ ZEHR WINS TWICE AT UTICA
Beaver River junior Conner Zehr won the 3,000-meter steeplechase and 3,200 at the Cook-DeStefano Track and Field Invitational at Proctor High School in Utica.
Zehr logged a time of 10:46.90 in the steeplechase and a 10:41.09 in 3,200. Sawyer Schwnedy was second in the 110 hurdles and triple jump and third in the pole vault.
Hannah Roggie claimed first in the girls shot put with a mark of 31 feet, 11 inches. The Beavers 3,200 relay of Payton McIntyre, Kaylee Halteman, Greta Kuhl and Lauren Brandt won with a mark of 11:03.77.
Both the Beavers girls and boys teams ended up in sixth in the team competitions.
