CHAUMONT — Winning pitcher Derrike Goutremout struck out 10 in five innings of work as Lyme’s baseball team defeated Belleville Henderson, 5-3, on Tuesday in a Frontier League “D” Division game.
Denilson DaSilva went 2-for-3 for the division-leading Indians (12-1), who won two of the three games against the Panthers in the season series,
Brittan Cross struck out seven and gave up six hits for Belleville Henderson (9-3).
SACKETS HARBOR 26, LAFARGEVILLE 1 (5)
Gannon Brunet smashed seven RBIs and six hits, including two doubles and a triple, as the Patriots downed the Red Knights in a “D” Division at LaFargeville.
Connor Brown generated four RBIs for Sackets Harbor (6-7).
Nate Wyatt and Luke Paquin recorded hits for LaFargeville (0-13).
SOFTBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 10, LOWVILLE 0
Marena Grenier tossed a complete game three-hitter and struck out 10 as the Vikings stayed unbeaten with a crossover victory against the Red Raiders in Lowville.
Delaney Wiley homered and drove in three runs while Kali Finley added a pair of hits for Thousand Islands (11-0, 10-0).
SOUTH LEWIS 14, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 6
Liadan McAleese doubled twice and singled as South Lewis captured the crossover victory against Belleville Henderson in Belleville.
Megan Klossner added a double and a single, and Mallory Bush contributed a pair of singles for the Falcons (9-2, 8-1).
Shaylagh Randall pitched the win, allowing Belleville Henderson (4-9, 3-7) four hits.
SACKETS HARBOR 10, LAFARGEVILLE 3
Natalie Gibbons went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Patriots started strong in a “D” Division win at Sackets Harbor.
Myah Matice added a pair of hits for Sackets Harbor (9-5, 8-3).
Arianna Humiston and Lily Derouin each posted three hits for LaFargeville (4-5).
BOYS LACROSSE
CARTHAGE 21, THOUSAND ISLANDS 16
Carter Kempney racked up six goals and seven assists in the Comets’ Frontier League victory over the Vikings (2-11, 1-8) at Carthage.
Lincoln Escudero netted six goals and Josh Bigelow posted five goals for Carthage (10-4, 8-3).
WATERTOWN 19, LOWVILLE 2
Mick O’Donnell collected four goals and two assists as the host Cyclones downed the Red Raiders in Frontier League play.
Nico Spaziani generated two goals and six assists for Watertown (10-3, 10-3).
Kennedy Duncan logged a goal and an assist for Lowville (1-10, 0-10).
WESTHILL 11, GENERAL BROWN 10
General Brown’s Hayden Coney scored two goals and got an assist, but the Warriors got the nonleague win over the Lions in Dexter.
Sheamus Devine, Gabe Malcom and Ethan McConnell each added two goals for General Brown (7-5).
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 23, INDIAN RIVER 5
Savannah Hodges posted five goals and three assists as the Spartans downed the Warriors in a Frontier League matchup at Philadelphia.
Julia Garvin supplied five goals and two assists, and Maddie Barney added four goals for South Jefferson (12-1, 9-0).
Ravan Marsell scored three goals for Indian River (9-4, 5-4).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
SPARTANS, FALCONS CLINCH
Kennady Billman was first in three events as South Jefferson beat South Lewis and Beaver River in a Frontier League three-way meet at Adams.
Billman swept the 100 meters and 200 meters and won the long jump for South Jefferson (7-0), which beat South Lewis, 80-60, and Beaver River, 84-57.
Brynn Bernard picked up wins in the 400 hurdles and 800 for the Falcons (6-1), who beat the Beavers, 74-67.
Emma Roggie got victories in the 400 relay and shot put for Beaver River (4-3).
CARTHAGE 112, SANDY CREEK 22
McKinley Fielding and Amari Williams each won three events as Carthage defeated Sandy Creek in an interdivision meet Monday in Carthage.
Fielding took first in the 1,500 meters, 300 and 3,200 relay while Williams was first in the 100, long jump and 400 meter relay for Carthage (2-5).
Claire Dreibelbis won the 200 and Emma Halsey placed first in the 800 for Sandy Creek (0-6).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
WATERTOWN 86, INDIAN RIVER 55
Donaven Turner was a four-time winner as the host Cyclones beat the Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division meet Monday.
Turner was first in the 400 meters, 400 hurdles, 1,600 and 1,600 relay for Watertown (4-0).
Hector Ramos picked up victories in the 800 and 3,200 for Indian River (5-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.