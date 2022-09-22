Cook leads Shamrocks’ scoring parade in victory

Sports roundup

SACKETS HARBOR — Donovan Turner scored three goals to help spark the unbeaten Immaculate Heart Central boys soccer team past Sackets Harbor, 9-0, in a Frontier League interdivisional game Thursday.

Leonardo Rodrigues and Dale Foote scored a pair of goals and Sam Charlebois recorded a pair of assists for the Cavaliers (7-0, 6-0) against the Patriots (0-7).

