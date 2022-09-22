SACKETS HARBOR — Donovan Turner scored three goals to help spark the unbeaten Immaculate Heart Central boys soccer team past Sackets Harbor, 9-0, in a Frontier League interdivisional game Thursday.
Leonardo Rodrigues and Dale Foote scored a pair of goals and Sam Charlebois recorded a pair of assists for the Cavaliers (7-0, 6-0) against the Patriots (0-7).
ALEXANDRIA 4, SOUTH LEWIS 3
Austin Parker scored the deciding goal in the 72nd minute as the Purple Ghosts edged the Falcons in a division crossover game at Alexandria Bay.
Brady Carpenter, Drew Ferency and Evan Sanford each tallied a goal for Alexandria (3-3-1), Erik Croll recorded a pair of assists and goalie Wade Stone made eight saves.
Drew Maurer tallied a goal and an assist for South Lewis (1-4).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Owen McNett, Brandon Dodge and Brayden Richmond tallied a goal each as the Panthers blanked the Vikings in a division crossover game in Belleville.
Goalies Cayden Randall and Jacob Fargo each made seven saves for Belleville Henderson (5-2-1) against Thousand Islands (2-5-1, 1-4-1).
LOWVILLE 1, INDIAN RIVER 1 (OT)
Peyton Matuszczak scored the tying goal in 65th minute, with Ayden Meleshchuk assisting, as the Red Raiders and Warriors played to a draw in a division crossover game at Lowville.
Goalie Isaiah Spence finished with three saves for Lowville (4-2-1, 2-2-1) and Joey Raap made three stops for Indian River (2-4-1, 0-3-1).
Jalen Robertson scored the lone goal for the Warriors, with Talfourd Wynne assisting.
COPENHAGEN 1, HARRISVILLE 1 (OT)
Caden Miller scored a goal in regulation and goalie Hayden McAtee made six saves to back the Golden Knights (4-2-2) to a nonleague draw over the Pirates in Harrisville.
Three different players each scored a goal as the Warriors (6-2-1) blanked the Cyclones (6-1) in a nonleague game at Watertown.
LOWVILLE 2, INDIAN RIVER 0
Mia Hanselman and Tai Norton each scored a goal as the Red Raiders (6-0, 4-0) blanked the Warriors (4-5, 3-4) in an interdivisional game in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
Goalie Katie Call finished with seven saves for Indian River.
LOWVILLE 61, SOUTH JEFFERSON 41
Shelby Law took wins in the 100 and 200 freestyle and swam on the winning 200 and 400 free relays as Lowville outlasted South Jefferson in a key interdivision meet at Lowville.
Mikayla Nicol (50 free) and Corinne Haney (500 free) each won an individual race and swam on a winning relay.
Averie Halladay (diving) and Brenna Law (100 breaststroke) also won for the Red Raiders (4-1). Olivia King swam on two winning relays.
Rory Bunker (100 backstroke), Eliza Nicol (100 butterfly) and Ava Burns (200 individual medley) each won a race and swam on a winning relay for the Spartans (4-2).
WATERTOWN 113, THOUSAND ISLANDS 57
Jasmine Ferguson won the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke and swam on a winning relay as Watertown defeated Thousand Islands at Clayton.
The Cyclones’ Mallory Peters swam to victory in the 50 freestyle and appeared on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Lillian Kimball (200 free) and Adelaide Weir (100 free) each won an individual event and participated on a winning relay for WHS (6-0). Olivia Urf was part of two winning relays.
Franchesca Cartaya won the 100 butterfly for the Vikings (3-3).
BEAVER RIVER 59, CARTHAGE 35
Sarah Herzig picked up wins in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly and swam on Beaver River’s winning 200 medley and 400 free relays in a home victory.
Ava Pelo (100 free) and Tessa Murphy (200 free) each gained individual wins and appeared on a winning relay for Beaver River (4-2).
Jessica Reed (50 free) and Kameron Smith (500 free) also won.
Bre Fuller (100 back) and Lauren Ulrich (100 breast) won for Carthage (0-6).
