CARTHAGE — Kat Probst totaled four goals and an assist as the Immaculate Heart Central girls soccer team wrapped up the Frontier League “B” Division title with a 7-1 crossover victory over Carthage on Tuesday night.
Jennah Netto added a goal and an assist, and Abby Bombard and Talisa Lachnit each scored for the Cavaliers (13-2 overall, 9-2 league). The Cavaliers own the head-to-head tiebreaker if they and the Lowville Red Raiders finish with the same league record.
Layla Craig netted a goal for the Comets (3-10-1, 1-10-0).
LYME 2, COPENHAGEN 1
Callie LaFontaine and Jordan Alberry scored six minutes apart as the Indians rallied to beat the Golden Knights to wrap up an unbeaten league slate with a “D” Division victory at Chaumont.
Miranda Bearup assisted on both goals for Lyme (14-1, 14-0).
Aubree Smykla converted a penalty kick for Copenhagen (8-5-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 2, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Trisha Thompson and Charritty Grant each supplied goals as the Vikings beat the Falcons in a “C” Division matchup at Clayton.
Sarah Corbett provided assists on both goals for Thousand Islands (5-6-2, 5-5-2).
LOWVILLE 5, ADIRONDACK 1
Eliana Bonbrest led a balanced Red Raiders attack with a goal and an assist in their nonleague win over the Wildcats (5-8-1) at Lowville.
Taci Smith racked up a pair of assists for Lowville (8-4).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5, ALEXANDRIA 0
Kennady Billman paced the Panthers with two goals and two assist in their “D” Division win over the Purple Ghosts on Monday in Belleville.
Raegan Riordan totaled a pair of goals for Belleville Henderson (8-5-1).
Bridget Watson was credited with 16 saves for Alexandria (2-13, 2-12).
BOYS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 4, CARTHAGE 1
Seth Johnson collected a goal and an assist as the host Cyclones wrapped up an unbeaten league campaign with a Frontier League “A” Division win over the Comets.
Ryan Podvin, Harmon Braddock and Sam Spicer also chipped in with a goal for Watertown (12-2-2, 9-0-1).
Noah Odett scored for Carthage (6-8, 2-8).
LOWVILLE 2, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Jeremie Lehmann logged both goals as the Red Raiders beat the Falcons (4-9, 3-8) in a crossover game at Turin.
Christian Dunckel dished out assists on both goals for Lowville (10-5, 7-5).
ALEXANDRIA 4, GOUVERNUER 2
Austin Parker’s two goals led the Purple Ghosts to a nonleague win over the Wildcats (0-10) in Alexandria Bay.
Jakob Lynch contributed a goal and an assist for Alexandria (4-10).
GIRLS TENNIS
IHC’S BOOTH MAKES SEMIS
Immaculate Heart Central’s Samantha Booth reached the Division IV semifinals at the Section 3 tournament at the Utica Parkway Courts.
Booth defeated Leah Borton of Clinton, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2, before falling to Ella Luczak of Sauquoit Valley. IHC’s first doubles team of Liesel Barkei also made Raphaela Harrienger the quarterfinals.
In Division I, Lily Renzi of Watertown made the quarterfinals after beating Ebunoluwa Oguntola of Jamesville DeWitt, 6-4, 6-2.
