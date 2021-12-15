ALEXANDRIA — Bobby O’Connor netted 28 points as the Immaculate Heart Central boys basketball team got coach Jared Wilson his first win as the team’s head coach in a 53-39 Frontier League crossover victory on Wednesday night.
Konrad Krysztoforski added 19 points for the Cavaliers (1-5).
Brock Hunter led the Purple Ghosts (0-6) with 21 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 63, WATERTOWN 20
Jackie Piddock notched 20 points as the Spartans downed the Cyclones (1-5, 1-4) in a Frontier League “A” Division game in Adams.
Savannah Hodges supplied 11 points for South Jefferson (2-2).
In other action, Thousand Islands stayed perfect on the season with a 57-24 crossover victory over Sackets Harbor.
WRESTLING
GENERAL BROWN 40, SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 26
David O’Neil won via fall in his match at 145 pounds as the Lions beat the Spartans in a Frontier League “B” Division match in Dexter.
Riley Goodwin (138) scored a major decision while Nahjeed Abel (110) and Cael Buckley (172) earned decision victories for General Brown (3-3, 1-0).
Lucas Bertram (118), Chase Waite (126) and Reegan Macklen (215) all took their matches by pin for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (0-2).
VOLLEYBALL
WATERTOWN 3, CARTHAGE 1
Kate Ciscell posted nine kills and four service points as the Cyclones beat the Comets, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, in a Frontier League “A” Division match at Carthage.
Olivia Urf supplied 14 assists and seven service points while Augusta Boomhower totaled 13 service points and eight assists for Watertown (3-3).
Noelle Boushie provided eight kills and five blocks while Jaci Creasman added 12 service points, four kills and two blocks for Carthage (1-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.