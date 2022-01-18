WATERTOWN — Madison Bigelow accumulated 12 kills, eight digs and eight service points as the Indian River volleyball team won its first Frontier League “A” Division title in program history with a 25-19, 25-10, 26-24 victory over Watertown on Tuesday night.
Dayramis Rivera Malave generated 12 digs, 11 assists, nine service points and four kills while Haley Keopuhiwa logged 12 service points, six aces and three kills for the Warriors (8-3 overall).
Makayla Rocha netted 14 digs and five service points, and Alana Mastin totaled 13 digs for the Cyclones (5-8, 4-7).
SOUTH LEWIS 3, SANDY CREEK 1
Skye Everson totaled 30 assists and added three aces and seven digs as South Lewis defeated Sandy Creek 25-19, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13 in a “C” Division clash in Turin.
Jada Pominville posted 10 kills and 12 points for South Lewis (13-1, 9-1), which won both matches vs. Sandy Creek this season. Leah Greene contributed 16 digs.
Maiya Hathway provided 14 service points, seven kills and five digs while Lizzie Glazier added nine digs and six kills for Sandy Creek (9-3, 8-3).
CARTHAGE 3, THOUSANDS ISLANDS 1
Maddie Santamour posted 17 assists, 15 service points and seven aces as the Comets topped the Vikings, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, in an interdivision match at Carthage.
Becky Steiner racked up 15 service points, seven kills and three aces, while Noelle Boushie provided 12 kills and three aces for Carthage (2-11, 2-10).
Thousand Islands dropped to 1-10, 1-8.
SOUTH LEWIS 3, ADIRONDACK 0
On Monday, Jada Pominville logged 11 service points, nine aces and seven kills as the Falcons gained a 25-12, 25-13, 25-11 nonleague sweep of the Wildcats (4-8) at Turin.
Shaylagh Randall recorded 11 service points, six kills and five aces while Skye Everson notched 19 assists and 15 service points for South Lewis.
WRESTLING
WARRIORS ADVANCE TO DUEL FINALS
Top-seeded Indian River booked its place in the Section 3 Division I Dual Meet final after winning their first two matches in Fulton.
Indian River routed No. 7 Oswego, 65-6, in the quarterfinals while they beat fifth-seeded Liverpool, 39-30, in the semifinal. The Warriors will take on third-seeded Fulton in the final 6 p.m. Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse. Fulton beat Carthage, 45-28, in a quarterfinal matchup.
In Division II at Central Valley Academy in Ilion, No. 5 Homer edged fourth-seeded General Brown, 37-36, by criteria in the quarterfinal. Seventh-seeded Canastota defeated No. 10 Beaver River, 51-21, in the first round.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 40, THOUSAND ISLANDS 31
Ana Dening recorded 11 points as the Red Raiders upset the Vikings in a Frontier League crossover game at Lowville.
Alyvia Millard chipped in with 10 points, while Jakayla Spencer totaled eight points and 18 rebounds for Lowville (5-7, 4-6).
Delaney Wiley led Thousand Islands (8-1, 7-1) with 11 points.
GENERAL BROWN 73, BEAVER RIVER 18
Kori Nichols logged 18 points as the Lions downed the Beavers in a crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Emma Dupee and Karsyn Fields each contributed 11 points for General Brown (12-1, 9-1).
Brenna Mast paced Beaver River (3-9, 3-8) with eight points.
WATERTOWN 50, CARTHAGE 33
Ariana Verdi guided the host Cyclones to victory with 15 points in their “A” Division win over the Comets.
Penelope Brown scored 10 points for Watertown (4-8, 3-5).
Kiannah Ward was the top scorer for Carthage (1-11, 0-8) with 15 points.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 60, LAFARGEVILLE 40
Neva Bettinger unloaded for 35 points as Belleville Henderson pulled away from LaFargeville for the “D” Division victory in LaFargeville.
Raegan Riordan added 11 points for the Panthers (6-5, 4-4).
Brooke McKee paced LaFargeville (0-8, 0-7) with 16 points and Cadence Hutchins followed with 14.
IHC 67, SOUTH LEWIS 19
Kaelyn Tryon scored 14 points as the Cavaliers downed the Falcons (2-8, 2-7) in a crossover game at Turin.
Emeline Barton netted 12 points for Immaculate Heart Central (5-5, 4-5).
BOYS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 75, THOUSAND ISLANDS 43
Dalton Myers supplied 18 points as the Red Raiders raced to a crossover win over the Vikings in Clayton.
Brody Brown provided 14 points for Lowville (11-0, 9-0).
Matt Caprara scored 12 points to pace Thousand Islands (5-8, 5-7).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 56, SANDY CREEK 48
Curtis Staie’s 19 points powered the Spartans to a crossover triumph over the Comets in Sandy Creek.
Evan Widrick netted 13 points for South Jefferson (6-4, 4-3).
Justin Thayer tallied 12 points for Sandy Creek (3-8, 3-7).
GENERAL BROWN 74, BEAVER RIVER 48
Tucker Rosbrook totaled 28 points and 15 rebounds as General Brown rolled past Beaver River in a crossover victory in Dexter.
Kacy Lennox and Luke Heller each scored 14 points for the Lions (7-3, 6-3). Heller added seven rebounds. Aidan McManaman added 13 points and Ryan Hiller supplied seven assists.
Kade Schneider led Beaver River (6-5, 6-4) with 10 points.
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 132, CARTHAGE 51
Ike Woolcott and Xander Gaige each won four events as the Cyclones topped the Comets in a Frontier League “A” Division meet at Carthage.
Woolcott claimed wins in the 100-yard breaststroke, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay while Gaige earned victories in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay for Watertown (7-1, 7-0). The duo teamed up on the winning 200 medley relay for the Cyclones.
LOWVILLE 99, CARTHAGE 77
Andre Meleshchuk was a three-time winner as the Red Raiders took an interdivision meet over the Comets in Carthage.
Meleshchuk collected victories in the 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay for Lowville (6-2, 6-0).
Alexander Reinsburrow won the 100 butterfly, 200 medley relay at 400 freestyle relay for Carthage (4-5, 3-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.