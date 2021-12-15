PHILADELPHIA — Sydney Carbone recorded 10 kills and 10 service points as the Indian River volleyball team swept Beaver River, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22, in a Frontier League interdivision match at Philadelphia.
It was Indian River’s first match win over Beaver River in 35 years.
Madison Bigelow added nine service points, six kills and five digs while Dayramis Rivera Malave generated 12 assists, six digs and six service points for Indian River (4-1).
Tina Boliver dished out 11 assists and Emma Dicob tallied nine kills for Beaver River (3-2).
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 45, WATERTOWN 27
Jake Whitmore won his match at 215 pounds in sudden victory over Cain Roberts as Indian River beat Watertown in a Frontier League “A” Division meet in Philadelphia.
Whitmore took the match 3-1.
Caleb Welser (132), Manny Gonzales (138), Brady Lynch (145) and Hayden Matice (285) won their respective matches by pin for Indian River (8-0 overall, 3-0 league).
Ethan Fleshman (118) and Tayvon Johnson (152) won via fall while Jack Clough (160) was victorious via decision for Watertown (3-5, 2-1).
BEAVER RIVER 36, LOWVILLE 30
Trevor Waugh won his match at 126 pounds in 1:03 to highlight the Beavers “B” Division victory over the Red Raiders in Beaver Falls.
Seth Garrison (132) and Andrew Chartrand (160) won via fall while Connor Everson (152) and Gavin Fowler (215) scored decision victories for Beaver River (5-2, 1-1).
Patrick Grimsey (118), Landen Moshier (138) and Keegan Crenshaw won via pin for Lowville (0-2).
CARTHAGE 47, SOUTH LEWIS 30
Brogan Fielding won by technical fall in the 138-pound weight class to kick off the match and the Comets went on to defeat the Falcons in a division crossover match in Carthage.
Thomas Kennedy won by pin for Carthage (2-1), which won six of the matches by forfeit.
Ivan Branagan (145), Isaac Gibson (152), Matthew Marks (172) and Owen Highers (189) each won by fall for South Lewis (1-6, 0-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 63, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 30
Reagan Dalrymple scored 22 points and hauled in 21 rebounds as well as tallying six steals as the Golden Knights breezed to a victory over the Panthers in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Charli Carroll contributed 16 points and totaled eight rebounds for Copenhagen (4-1, 3-0) against Belleville Henderson (3-2, 1-2).
INDIAN RIVER 47, IHC 40
Bella Davis led a balanced-effort with 12 points as the Warriors defeated the host Cavaliers in a Frontier League crossover game.
Daelyn Alcock added 11 points while McKenna House and Madison Davis each chipped in 10 points for Indian River (4-0).
Abby Bombard was the game’s top-scorer with 15 points for Immaculate Heart Central (2-3, 1-2).
LOWVILLE 39, CARTHAGE 24
Jakayla Spence’s 14 points helped the Red Raiders to a crossover victory over the Comets in Lowville.
Anna Dening supplied 13 points for Lowville (2-2).
Kiannah Ward led all scorers with 18 points for Carthage (0-6, 0-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 86, CARTHAGE 55
Brody Brown racked up 22 points as the Red Raiders downed the Comets in a crossover game at Carthage.
Dalton Myers contributed 20 points and Ryan Young notched 12 points for Lowville (3-0), which had five players score in double figures.
Trenton Walker posted 22 points for Carthage (2-2, 1-2).
SOUTH LEWIS 51, LAFARGEVILLE 26
Parker Kristoff netted 15 points as the Falcons used a strong first half to down the Red Knights in crossover play in Turin.
Hewson Burd registered nine points for South Lewis (5-0).
Nathan Wyatt scored nine points for LaFargeville (1-3).
SANDY CREEK 54, LYME 35
Evan Allen scored 25 points and totaled six rebounds and four steals as the Comets (1-5, 1-4) defeated the Indians (1-3) in a division crossover game in Chaumont.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 80, COPENHAGEN 37
On Monday, Dominick Sprague and Jacob Fargo each totaled 21 points as the Panthers downed the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game in Belleville.
Kyle Moyer added 15 points for Belleville Henderson (4-2, 3-1).
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor and Landon Sullivan each scored 11 points for Copenhagen (4-2, 2-2).
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 106, SOUTH JEFFERSON 74
Xander Gaige, Ike Woolcott, Zach Kilburn and Bennett Pistner each won three events as the Cyclones beat the Spartans in a Frontier League “A” Division meet in Watertown.
Gaige picked up wins in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay while Woolcott took wins in the 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay for Watertown (5-0).
Pistner won the 200 individual medley, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay while Kilburn won the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 400 free relay for the Cyclones.
The 200 freestyle relay won for South Jefferson (3-2).
LOWVILLE 59, CARTHAGE 39
Cody Kempney, Colin Kempney and Andre Meleshchuk each were three-time winners as the Red Raiders topped the Comets in an interdivision meet in Lowville.
Cody Kempney earned victories in the 50 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay while Colin Kempney took wins in the 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle for Lowville (5-1, 4-1).
Meleshchuk picked up wins in the 100 butterfly, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for the Red Raiders.
Brett Wormwood won the diving event and Gavin Lajoie placed first in 100 freestyle for Carthage (1-3). The pair teamed up on the winning 200 freestyle relay.
