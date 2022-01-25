COPENHAGEN — Parker Kristoff posted a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds as South Lewis fended off Copenhagen to record a 52-44 victory on Tuesday night in a Frontier League crossover game.
Aidan McGuire chipped in with 10 points and eight blocks for “C” Division-leader South Lewis (10-4 overall, 10-3 league).
Landon Sullivan finished with 16 points for Copenhagen (9-5, 6-5).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 68, CARTHAGE 25
Adrien LaMora scored a game-high 21 points as the Warriors cruised to an “A” Division victory over the Comets in Carthage.
McKenna House added 13 points for Indian River, which has already clinched the division’s regular-season title and is ranked No. 15 in the state in Class A.
The Warriors played the game without head coach Jim Whitley, who said he has come down with COVID-19. Assistant coach Fred LaVancha coached the game for the Warriors.
IMMACULATE HEART 60, SANDY CREEK 40
Emeline Barton ended up with 19 points as the Cavaliers topped the Comets (8-5, 7-4) in a crossover game at Sandy Creek.
Abby Bombard scored 16 points for Immaculate Heart Central (6-5, 5-5).
COPENHAGEN 79, LAFARGEVILLE 8
Raegan Dalrymple recorded a triple-double of 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals as the Golden Knights downed the Red Knights (0-11, 0-10) in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Aubree Smykla scored 18 points while Charli Carroll added a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds for Copenhagen (12-2, 10-0).
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, WATERTOWN 0
Shaylagh Randall generated 13 kills, 11 digs and seven service points as the Falcons earned a 25-20, 25-17, 25-15 Frontier League interdivision win over the host Cyclones.
Jada Pominville contributed 15 digs, 12 service points and nine kills, while Skye Everson dished out 18 assists for South Lewis (15-1, 11-1), which won the regular season title in the “C” Division. South Lewis is top seed and will host No. 4 Thousand Islands in a semifinal match Thursday.
Alana Mastin totaled 16 digs and Augusta Boomhower got nine digs and seven service points for Watertown (5-12, 4-10).
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 42, COPENHAGEN 27
Gabe Lynch recorded a pin in 23 seconds in his match at 160 pounds as the Warriors wrapped up their 13th Frontier League “A” Division title in a row an interdivisional match in Philadelphia.
Jack Countryman (118) and Alex Booth (132) collected decisions for Indian River (19-0, 7-0).
Chase Nevills (126) and Casey Powis (152) each won by fall for Copenhagen (3-5).
CARTHAGE 40, BEAVER RIVER 33
Shay Sinitiere (126) won his match in 28 seconds as the Comets defeated the Beavers in a Frontier League interdivision match at Carthage.
Ryan Munn (102) earned a major decision for Carthage (11-3, 5-2).
Seth Garrison (132), Andrew Chartrand (145), Cole Walseman (152), Connor Everson (160) and Gavin Fowler (172) each scored victories by pin for Beaver River (7-7, 3-4).
LOWVILLE 33, WATERTOWN 27
Dawson Cole (132 pounds), Isaiah Biro (138) and Ryan Larkins (285) each netted pins in under a minute as the Red Raiders edged the Cyclones in an interdivision meet at Lowville.
Patrick Grimsey (118) also got a victory by fall for Lowville (2-5).
Michael Ducote (126), Jack Lavin (152) and Cain Roberts (215) recorded pins for Watertown (4-8, 3-4).
GENERAL BROWN 49, SOUTH LEWIS 5
John Chamberlain (145), Sheamus Devins (172) and Nick Rogers all won by pin as the Lions beat the Falcons in a “B” Division meet at Turin.
Nathan Snow (152) provided a major decision for General Brown (7-4, 5-0).
Aiden Highers (160) scored a technical fall for South Lewis (1-12, 0-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.