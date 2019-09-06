PHILADELPHIA — Nick Lennox scored a pair of goals to pace General Brown’s boys soccer team to a 5-1 win over Indian River in a nonleague game Thursday.
Izeigha Collins scored a goal and assisted on another for the Lions (2-0) and Tyler Fiske chipped in two assists.
The win was the first by General Brown against Indian River since 2007, General Brown coach Phil Jenner said.
Sam Angelo scored a goal for the Warriors (2-2), and goalie Joe Raap finished with 16 saves.
WATERTOWN 4, LOWVILLE 2
Ethan Uliano scored two goals to spark the Cyclones past the Red Raiders in a nonleague game at Lowville.
Carter Benham and Cody Benham scored a goal each for Watertown (2-0-1).
Justin Zapalla and Devin Runner each tallied a goal for Lowville (0-1) and Cooper Myers assisted on both goals.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 1, CARTHAGE 0
Mark Fairchild scored the lone goal as the Spartans edged the Comets in a nonleague game at Carthage.
Goalie Evan Widrick made four stops for South Jefferson (1-1) against Carthage (1-1).
LAFARGEVILLE 3, ALEXANDRIA 1
Bailee Dwyer scored a pair of goals in the second half, including the go-ahead and winning goal in the 64th minute as the Red Knights defeated the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division encounter at Alexandria Bay, which was also the season opener for both teams.
Drew Eichorn added a goal for LaFargeville and goalie Colin Miskimon made four saves.
Brock Hunter scored for Alexandria and goalie Joe Burrows made eight saves.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, LYME 2
Ryan Green scored two goals as the Panthers edged the Indians to win season opener for both teams in a “D” Division game in Lyme. Max Hess scored the other goal for Belleville Henderson.
COPENHAGEN 4, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Keegan Morrow scored two goals and assisted on another to pace the Golden Knights to a season-opening victory over the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 99, INDIAN RIVER 76
Sarah Kilburn won the 50-and 100-yard freestyle races to help power Watertown past “A” Division rival Indian River in Watertown.
McKenzie Way also had a couple of first-place finishes for the Cyclones with a time of 2:14 in the 200 freestyle and 1:18 in the 100 breaststroke.
Brenlee Dingman placed first in the 1-meter dive for Indian River with a score of 187.35.
SOUTH LEWIS 105, THOUSAND ISLANDS 69
Kayley Walsh secured first- place finishes in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly to help South Lewis defeat Thousand Islands in a “B” Division meet at Clayton.
Also securing two first-place finishes for the Falcons (1-0) was Shaylagh Randall, who took the 200 freestyle, and 500 freestyle with times of 2:25.32 and 6:45.60, respectively.
Thousand Islands (0-1) finished first in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
LOWVILLE 55, BEAVER RIVER 45
Shelby Law had two first- place finishes for the Red Raiders in their narrow crossover win against Beaver River at Lowville.
Law finished with times of 2:18 in the 200 freestyle and 1:03.40 in the 100 freestyle for Lowville (1-0).
Kaia Schneider captured the 100 yard backstroke for Beaver River (0-1) in 1:15.13.
