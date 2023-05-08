WATERTOWN — The Lowville boys tennis team took four of the five divisions to win the Frontier League tournament Monday at Watertown High School.

Nick Hetzner won the second singles crown with a 7-5, 0-6, 6-4 win over Carthage’s Isiahis Beauchamp and David Fayle got the third singles title with at 6-3, 6-1 victory over Carthage’s Zane Bush. Lowville’s doubles team of Charlie Clements and Anthony La Puma topped Watertown’s Jonah Stone and Riley Morrison, 7-5, 6-1, to win at first doubles, while Jonathan Stacey and Josh Weiler defeated Caleb Hale and Gavin Stone, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7), to take the second doubles title.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.