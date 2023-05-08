WATERTOWN — The Lowville boys tennis team took four of the five divisions to win the Frontier League tournament Monday at Watertown High School.
Nick Hetzner won the second singles crown with a 7-5, 0-6, 6-4 win over Carthage’s Isiahis Beauchamp and David Fayle got the third singles title with at 6-3, 6-1 victory over Carthage’s Zane Bush. Lowville’s doubles team of Charlie Clements and Anthony La Puma topped Watertown’s Jonah Stone and Riley Morrison, 7-5, 6-1, to win at first doubles, while Jonathan Stacey and Josh Weiler defeated Caleb Hale and Gavin Stone, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7), to take the second doubles title.
Indian River’s Sam Yang earned the first singles title with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Carthage’s Rafferty Pittman.
Lowville was first with 48 points and Carthage was second with 29. Indian River (27) and Watertown (26) rounded out the competition.
SOUTH LEWIS 6, GENERAL BROWN 2
Jade Dolan doubled twice and drove in four runs as the Falcons knocked off the Lions in a Frontier League crossover softball at Turin.
Aleigha Hill supplied three hits and winning pitcher Megan Kossner added two hits for South Lewis (4-8 overall, 4-6 league).
Kori Nichols tripled and singled for General Brown (8-4, 7-4).
INDIAN RIVER 13, CARTHAGE 12
Bella Davis’ four RBIs powered the Warriors to a walk-off “A” Division victory over the Comets in Philadelphia.
Katie Call tripled in a three-hit performance and drove in two runs for Indian River (6-4, 4-4).
Shantel Cox homered and brought home four runs for Carthage (2-8, 1-6).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 11, WATERTOWN 1
Colleen Davis earned the pitching victory and logged two hits with three RBIs as the Spartans topped the Cyclones in a crossover game in Adams.
Remissa Stephens also generated two hits and three RBIs for South Jefferson (10-1, 8-0).
Kimberlie DiLeonardo tripled and homered as part of a three-hit effort for Watertown (4-7, 3-5).
Marlo Porter totaled three RBIs as the Purple Ghosts started strong in their “D” Division victory over the Lakers at Alexandria Bay.
Rylynn Bain drove in two runs and Felicity Roberts finished a home run shy of the cycle for Alexandria (8-1, 7-1).
Reagan Cole and Rylee Grill each singled for Lyme (1-9, 1-8).
SACKETS HARBOR 14, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4
Myah Mattice smashed a two-run home run as part of a four-RBI day in the Patriots’ “D” Division victory over the Panthers in Sackets Harbor.
Kendall Bisbort and Emily Curley each went 2-for-4 for Sackets Harbor (9-3).
Neva Bettinger supplied a pair of hits for Belleville Henderson (4-7, 3-5).
COPENHAGEN 19, LAFARGEVILLE 11
Madison Cheek accumulated four RBIs as the Golden Knights defeated the Red Knights (0-9) in “D” Division play at LaFargeville.
Delaney Petrie provided three hits and three RBIs for Copenhagen (4-9, 3-7).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 26, WATERTOWN 0 (5)
Ryker Pennock won his varsity debut on the mound and brought in six runs as the Spartans blanked the host Cyclones in a Frontier League crossover game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Pennock and Corey Roberts each homered for South Jefferson (14-0).
Kaleb Rudderford singled for Watertown (2-7, 2-6).
GENERAL BROWN 6, INDIAN RIVER 5
Aiden McManaman recorded the pitching victory and supplied two hits as the Lions gained a crossover win against the Warriors in Dexter.
Cenzo Rutigliano and Lucas Doldo each plated a run for General Brown (2-9, 1-8).
Austin Manning racked up three RBIs for Indian River (3-7, 2-6).
SOUTH LEWIS 29, LAFARGEVILLE 2 (5)
Matthew Farese finished a home run short of the cycle and drove in five runs as the Falcons topped the Red Knights at LaFargeville.
Aidan McGuire doubled and pushed across three runs for South Lewis (6-7, 6-6).
Nate Wyatt singled for LaFargeville (0-10).
LYME 17, ALEXANDRIA 4 (5)
Jon LaFontaine doubled, tripled and plated five runs as the Lakers beat the Purple Ghosts (4-6) in a “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Evan Froelich picked up the win on the mound and added two hits for Lyme (8-2).
Colin White went 3-for-3 as Adirondack captured a nonleague game against Carthage in Boonville. Adirondack (6-4) scored three runs in the third inning to take control.
Jaired Bach went 2-for-3 for Carthage (6-6). Alex Mono hit a solo home run and Ethan Moser added two hits.
WATERTOWN 15, INDIAN RIVER 6
Mick O’Donnell’s seven points helped the Cyclones beat the Warriors in a Frontier League matchup at Philadelphia.
Jack Clough notched a hat trick and Patrick Duah made 13 saves for Watertown (11-2, 9-0).
Ethan Petrus posted two goals and an assist for Indian River (2-10, 1-7).
INDIAN RIVER 14, ROME FREE ACADEMY 5
Michaela Delles posted six goals and two assists as the Warriors pulled away to beat the Black Knights (6-4) in nonleague play at Rome.
Ravan Marsell provided a goal and six assists while Kallie Delles logged four points for Indian River (11-2).
CARTHAGE 10, EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 3
Macie Hancock’s three goals powered the Comets to a nonleague victory against the Spartans in Carthage.
Isabelle Wormwood totaled two goals and an assist for Carthage (4-9).
Mary Grace Godleski, Sophia Ferns and Rylyn Commisso each scored for East Syracuse-Minoa (2-9).
