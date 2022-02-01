Both Lowville and Sandy Creek received the No. 2 seed in their respective brackets as the Section 3 volleyball pairings were released Tuesday.
Lowville (16-1) is second in Class B and will await the winner of the match between seventh-seeded South Jefferson (8-8) and No. 10 Little Falls (5-13) in the second round. General Brown (1-16) is the No. 12 seed and will travel to fifth-seeded Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (9-7) for a first-round match at 6 p.m. today.
Sandy Creek (12-4) will take on the winner of seventh-seeded Stockbridge Valley and No. 10 Old Forge in a second-round match.
In Class A, Indian River (11-4) is the fourth seed and will host its first-ever sectional game when it hosts No. 5 Rome Free Academy (10-7) in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Saturday. Watertown (5-13) is No. 6 and will go to third-seeded Whitesboro (14-3) in a quarterfinal with date and time to be determined.
In Class C, South Lewis (17-1) is the No. 3 seed and will host No. 14 Herkimer (1-19) at 6 p.m. today in the first round. Beaver River (8-6) is the sixth-seed and hosts No. 11 Adirondack (7-11) at 7 p.m. today.
The Section 3 finals are scheduled for Feb. 12 at Jamesville-DeWitt High School.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 50, GENERAL BROWN 47
Adrien LaMora scored 22 points as Indian River held off General Brown to remain unbeaten in the league in a matchup of division leaders in Dexter.
The Warriors (16-2, 12-0) have beaten the Lions twice this season, the only losses of the year for General Brown (15-2, 13-2).
Karsyn Fields scored 20 points for the Lions, which rebounded from an 11-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Warriors 15-6 in the third quarter. Ainsley Fuller added 11 points.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 55, IMMACULATE HEART 50
Abigail McCarthy provided a double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds as the Vikings held off the Cavaliers for a crossover victory in Clayton.
Delaney Wiley added 13 points for Thousand Islands (11-4, 10-4).
Emily Bombard generated 10 points for Immaculate Heart Central (9-6, 7-6).
COPENHAGEN 73, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 19
Raegan Dalrymple’s double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds powered the Golden Knights to a “D” Division win over the Panthers in Belleville.
Charli Carroll logged 14 points for Copenhagen (15-2, 13-0).
ALEXANDRIA 58, SACKETS HARBOR 53 (OT)
Bridget Watson posted a double-double of 27 points and 18 rebounds as the Purple Ghosts beat the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Sincerity Diange chipped in 11 points for Alexandria (7-7. 6-7).
Peyton Britton paced Sackets Harbor (6-10, 6-7) with 16 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CARTHAGE 60, SOUTH JEFFERSON 55
Trenton Walker notched 16 points as the Comets claimed a Frontier League crossover win over the Spartans at Carthage.
Makiah Johnson contributed 10 points for Carthage (7-9, 3-5)
Curtis Staie lead all scorers with 22 points for South Jefferson (10-7, 7-6).
BEAVER RIVER 73, SANDY CREEK 47
Kade Schenider racked up 20 points as the Beavers downed the Comets (5-12, 5-11) in a “C” Division game in Beaver Falls.
Lucas Roes recorded a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds for Beaver River (9-7, 9-6).
GENERAL BROWN 65, SOUTH LEWIS 51
Aidan McManaman netted 24 points as the Lions used a strong third quarter to beat the Falcons (10-6, 10-5) in a crossover matchup at Turin.
Tucker Rosbrook totaled 19 points for General Brown (13-3, 12-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 39, IMMACULATE HEART 36
Peyton Lamon scored 14 points as the Vikings edged the Cavaliers (1-13) in “C” Division play at Clayton.
Brayden Wiley added 13 points for Thousand Islands (7-10, 6-9).
BOYS HOCKEY
IMMACULATE HEART 4, ROME FREE ACADEMY 2
Owen VanBrocklin supplied two goals and an assist as the Cavaliers beat the Black Knights in a Section 3 Division I victory in Rome.
Mick O’Donnell handed out three assists and Brodie MacGregor made 18 saves for his first varsity victory for Immaculate Heart Central (2-11-2, 2-7-1).
John Sharrino and Jake Premo each scored for Rome Free Academy (4-9-3, 2-5-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.