Times Staff Report
BEAVER FALLS — Miranda Bearup scored an unassisted goal in the 43rd minute by converting on a direct kick and goalie Kaitlyn Weston made 10 saves as Lyme’s girls soccer team edged Beaver River, 2-1, Tuesday night in a meeting of division leaders in the Frontier League.
Jordan Alberry scored a goal in the first half for the “D” Division-leading Indians (9-1 overall, 9-0 league).
Lyme senior Callie LaFontaine broke the program’s all-time points record with her assist on Alberry’s goal. LaFontaine has recorded 169 points with the Indians, one more than Briana Fulmer, who set the previous mark in 2002.
Earlier this season, LaFontaine also surpassed Fulmer’s career school record in goals.
Adalynne Olmstead tallied an unassisted goal in the second half for “C” Division leader Beaver River (9-1, 8-1), which suffered its first loss of the season.
WATERTOWN 7, CARTHAGE 0
Delaney Callahn posted a hat trick as the host Cyclones blanked the Comets (1-7-1, 0-7-0) in an “A” Division game.
Tatum Overton logged two goals and four assists for Watertown (9-0-1, 6-0-0).
IMMACULATE HEART 6, INDIAN RIVER 2
Kat Probst totaled four goals and an assist as the host Cavaliers downed the Warriors in a Frontier League crossover game.
Kailey Montgomery provided a goal and an assist for Immaculate Heart Central (8-1, 5-1).
Bree Lalone and Adrien LaMora scored goals for Indian River (1-9, 1-7).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Raegan Riordan racked up a goal and an assist as the Panthers beat the Falcons in a crossover game at Turin.
Kennady Billman and Ever Vaughn also contributed goals for Belleville Henderson (5-4).
Leah Greene scored for South Lewis (5-3, 4-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 2, COPENHAGEN 0
Trisha Thompson got a goal and an assist as the Vikings blanked the Golden Knights (5-4) in Clayton.
Sarah Corbett chipped in with a goal for Thousand Islands (4-3-2).
SACKETS HARBOR 4, ALEXANDRIA 1
Peyton Britton’s first varsity hat trick powered the Patriots to a “D” Division victory over the Purple Ghosts in Alexandria Bay. Abby Flint supplied the other goal for Sackets Harbor (3-6).
Kendal Croll netted a goal for Alexandria (1-8, 1-7).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 4, GOUVERNEUR 0
Macy Shultz scored the last three goals of the game as the Spartans picked up a nonleague win over the Wildcats in Adams.
Alysse Perry added a goal and Jackie Piddock handed out an assist for South Jefferson (6-3).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
BEAVER RIVER SWEEPS SJ, TI
The Beavers placed seven runners in the top 10 as they swept the Spartans and the Vikings in a Frontier League interdivision tri-meet to claim another “B” Division title at Beaver Falls.
Colton Kempney ran the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 17 seconds to pick up the win while Connor Zehr and Brayden Campeau each turned in a time of 18:09 for Beaver River (5-0), which beat South Jefferson, 15-49, and Thousand Islands, 16-47.
Charles Rogers took eighth spot as the Spartans (4-1) beat the Vikings, 20-42. Michael McCarthy was fifth for TI (2-4).
CARTHAGE 17, WATERTOWN 44
Brogan Fielding ran 18:39 on the 5K course as the Comets beat the Cyclones in an “A” Division meet at Carthage.
Wayland Horton finished second while Ethan Marilley and Casey Downey each placed in the top five for Carthage (3-2).
Zach Kilburn ended up in third place for Watertown (2-3).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH JEFF TOPS BR, TI
Alexa Doe turned in a mark of 18:39 on a 5K course as eight Spartans runners got top 10 finishes in a three-way Frontier League interdivision meet at Beaver Falls.
Karsyn Burnash was second while Annabelle Renzi placed third for the Spartans (5-0), who beat the Beavers, 19-42, and the Vikings, 15-50.
CARTHAGE 27, WATERTOWN 28
McKinley Fielding’s first-place showing helped the Comets edge the Cyclones in an “A” Division meet at Carthage.
Fielding finished the 5K course in 20:07 while Mckenzie Sears was fourth and Vivian Sears earned fifth spot for Carthage (1-4).
Elizabeth was second and Thaj Gaskin got third for Watertown (1-4).
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 96, INDIAN RIVER 76
Julia Urf, Jasmine Ferguson and Mallory Peters each got four first-place finishes as the Cyclones (7-0) beat the Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division meet at Philadelphia.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 104, CARTHAGE 77
Ava Burns, Emma Purvis and Carley Hughes each won three times as the Spartans (6-1-1) topped the Comets in an “A” Division meet at Adams.
LOWVILLE 58, BEAVER RIVER 40
Linea Haney, Grace Myers and Meredith Lovenduski each won three times as the Red Raiders (6-1-1) beat the Beavers in a “B” Division meet at Lowville.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 92, SOUTH LEWIS 81
Franchesca Cartaya was a three-time winner as the Vikings (4-3) defeated the Falcons in a “B” Division meet Turin.
GIRLS TENNIS
INDIAN RIVER WINS “A” CROWN
Indian River’s doubles teams of Isabella Davis and Ravan Marsell and McKenna House and Kendra Marshall helped the Warriors edge the South Jefferson Spartans in the Frontier League “A” Division tournament final at Adams.
Davis and Marsell won 6-3, 6-3, while House and Marshall prevailed 7-5, 6-1. The Warriors held off the Spartans, 37-36, in the final standings.
Lilly Renzi of Watertown, Ruby LaClair of South Jefferson and Georgi Doldo of Carthage won singles titles.
LOWVILLE 3, IMMACULATE HEART 2
Jenna Exford and Rubi Zabielowicz won their respective singles matches as the Red Raiders wrapped up the Frontier League “B” Division crown with a win over the Cavaliers in Lowville.
The second doubles team of Phoebe Jennings and Hannah Moshier also won their match for Lowville (5-4).
Samantha Booth took her match at first singles while the first doubles team of Perrine Durret and Liesel Barkei won for IHC (4-4).
