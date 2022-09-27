BELLEVILLE — Derek Radley and Ryan Scott each scored a pair of goals to propel Lyme’s boys soccer team to a 6-1 road triumph over Belleville Henderson on Tuesday in a Frontier League “D” Division game.
Alex Radley and Aiden Linkroum each tallied a goal for the division-leading Lakers (8-1 overall), and goalkeeper Evan Froelich made six saves to record the win.
Owen McNett scored the game’s first goal for the Panthers (5-5-1).
With the victory, Lyme swept the regular-season series with Belleville Henderson after winning the first meeting, 3-2, on Sept. 6.
GIRLS SOCCER
IHC 2, LOWVILLE 1
Kai Montgomery scored twice within six minutes as the host Cavaliers rallied past the Red Raiders in a Frontier League “B” Division game.
Kat Probst assisted on both goals and Keely Cooney made 11 saves for Immaculate Heart Central (6-1, 5-0).
Peyton Cole opened the scoring for Lowville (6-2, 4-2).
WATERTOWN 7, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Delaney Callahan racked up five goals and an assist as the Cyclones downed the Spartans (0-7) in a crossover game at Adams.
Kaile Wilcher provided a goal and three assists, and Willa Overton totaled a goal and an assist for Watertown (8-1, 6-0).
GENERAL BROWN 2, INDIAN RIVER 2 (OT)
Ainsley Fuller scored twice as the Lions and Warriors played to a crossover tie in Philadelphia.
Geona Wood made 19 saves for General Brown (4-3-1, 2-3-1).
Bree Lalonde and Mackenzie Adams each scored while Katie Call recorded 16 saves for Indian River (4-5-2, 3-4-1).
BEAVER RIVER 5, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Adalynn Olmstead netted two goals and an assist as the Beavers stayed unbeaten with a crossover win against the Red Knights in Beaver Falls.
Kennedy Becker, Naomi Roggie and Madeline Hylen each added goals for Beaver River (9-0).
Elyza Smith was credited with 34 saves for LaFargeville (2-6).
SOUTH LEWIS 6, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Aleigha Hill and Leah Greene each notched a pair of goals as the Falcons topped the Patriots in a crossover game at Turin.
Grace Smith chipped in a goal and an assist for South Lewis (6-5, 4-4).
Alberte Hors scored for Sackets Harbor (2-7, 2-5).
COPENHAGEN 7, ALEXANDRIA 0
Samantha Stokely scored three goals and Madison Cheek scored two goals and assisted on another as the Golden Knights blanked the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Alexandria.
Aubree Smykla totaled a goal and three assists for division-leading Copenhagen (8-1) and goalie Mackenzie Howard only needed to make two saves to record the shutout.
Goalie Bridget Watson was credited with 14 saves for Alexandria (1-7).
CARTHAGE 10, UTICA PROCTOR 0
Briana Baker totaled three goals and two assists as the Comets routed the Raiders in a nonleague game at Carthage.
Aliyah Escudero posted three goals and an assist for Carthage (2-6).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
THOUSAND ISLANDS WINS TWO
Michael McCarthy finished first overall to pace Thousand Islands to league victories over Watertown and General Brown over a 3.07-mile course in Watertown
Thousand Islands edged Watertown 28-29 and topped an incomplete General Brown team. Watertown also won over General Brown.
Sam DeMarco and Jonah Stone finished second and third overall for Watertown.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
WATERTOWN TAKES TWO
Amalia Netto and Katelyn Davis finished first and second overall to propel Watertown to league victories over Thousand Islands and General Brown over a 3.07-mile course in Watertown.
The Cyclones defeated the Vikings 18-39 and topped an incomplete Lions team. Thousand Islands also beat General Brown.
Anna Huizenga placed third overall to lead Thousand Islands.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 108, CARTHAGE 62
Olivia Urf, Jasmine Ferguson and Mallory Peters each claimed three victories as the Cyclones beat the Comets (0-7) in a Frontier League “A” Division meet at Carthage.
Urf took wins in the 100-yard breaststroke, 200 individual medley and 200 medley relay while Ferguson placed first in the 500 freestyle, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for Watertown (7-0). Peters took first in the 100 backstroke, 200 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay for the Cyclones.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 99, INDIAN RIVER 77
Ava Burns was a four-time winner as the Spartans topped the Warriors in an “A” Division meet in Philadelphia.
Burns picked up victories in the 50 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for South Jefferson (5-2).
Cadence Muchnikoff won the diving event and Victoria Noone was first in the 100 freestyle for Indian River (1-6).
LOWVILLE 53, THOUSAND ISLANDS 52
Shelby Law won four events as the Red Raiders beat the Vikings in a “B” Division meet at Lowville.
Law collected wins in the 200-yard individual medley, 500 freestyle, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay for Lowville (5-1).
Emily Durr (100 backstroke) and Franchesca Cartaya (100 butterfly) won events for Thousand Islands (3-4).
