Cook’s last-second goal lifts Spartans

Sports roundup

BELLEVILLE — Derek Radley and Ryan Scott each scored a pair of goals to propel Lyme’s boys soccer team to a 6-1 road triumph over Belleville Henderson on Tuesday in a Frontier League “D” Division game.

Alex Radley and Aiden Linkroum each tallied a goal for the division-leading Lakers (8-1 overall), and goalkeeper Evan Froelich made six saves to record the win.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.