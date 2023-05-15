CHAUMONT — Evan Froelich struck out 20 batters and allowed one run on two hits to lead Lyme past South Lewis, 8-1, in a Frontier League baseball crossover game Monday.
Froelich walked two batters en route to his second 20-strikeout performance this season, previously accomplishing the feat in 11 innings to pace a May 9 victory over Thousand Islands.
The junior also doubled and drove in a run as one of eight different players to record a hit for the Lakers (11-2 overall and league). Denilson DaSilva also doubled, and Jon LaFontaine stole five bases for Lyme.
Matt Farese tripled for the Falcons (8-9, 8-8).
BEAVER RIVER 10, COPENHAGEN 0
Brit Dicob homered and tripled in a 3-for-3 outing at the plate as Beaver River blanked Copenhagen in a crossover victory in Beaver Falls.
Dicob drove in two runs and stole two bases. Lucas Roes delivered two hits and three RBIs and stole three bases for the Beavers (15-2, 14-2).
Jake Boliver pitched the win, allowing two hits and three walks and striking out 10. Boliver also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and stolen base.
SANDY CREEK 12, ALEXANDRIA 2 (5)
Tyler Trumble doubled and singled as one of five Comets batters with multiple hits to guide a crossover victory over the Purple Ghosts (4-10) at Sandy Creek.
Alex Caufield, Hayden Haines, Maddox Palmer, and David Stern each added two singles for Sandy Creek (9-7). Stern also pitched the full five-inning win, tallying six strikeouts against one walk.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 11, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Brittan Cross drove in four runs on a home run and a double as Belleville Henderson defeated Thousand Islands in a crossover game in Belleville.
Fred Plummer contributed a triple and an RBI and Evan Howard struck a two-run single for the Panthers (11-2). Caleb Williams pitched the win, striking out 11 on a four-hitter.
Ryan Pavlot doubled for the Vikings (6-11).
INDIAN RIVER 16, WATERTOWN 5
Austin Manning went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to launch the Warriors to the “A” Division victory over the Cyclones (2-10, 2-8) in Philadelphia.
Talfourd Wynne tallied 10 strikeouts and allowed two earned runs in five innings pitched while adding a double, three RBIs, and three runs scored for Indian River (6-7, 5-6).
Sawyer Honeywell drove in three runs on two singles, and Teagan Wynne doubled in a 2-for-3 outing for the Warriors.
GENERAL BROWN 12, SACKETS HARBOR 11
Tanner Nelson and Aiden McManaman each registered two RBIs on two singles to push the Lions past the Patriots (3-12) for the nonleague victory in Sackets Harbor.
Jackson Keefer doubled and scored three runs for General Brown (3-12).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 5, NEW HARTFORD 2
Freshman Nate Matteson doubled, tripled, and drove in a run to power South Jefferson to the nonleague victory at New Hartford.
Seniors Zachary Blevins and Josh Matteson each singled twice, and Matteson delivered two RBIs for South Jefferson (17-0) in the win over New Hartford (8-6).
CARTHAGE 5, OSWEGO 4
Shay Sinitere finished 2-for-3 with three stolen bases and an RBI, and Jaired Bach provided a key RBI-double in the fifth inning to help the Comets claim a nonleague win over the Buccaneers (5-10) at Oswego.
Mason Moser went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and stolen bases, and Ethan Moser allowed three runs on five hits in five innings pitched for Carthage (9-6).
SOFTBALL
SANDY CREEK 15, LOWVILLE 0
Scott Preston went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and six RBIs as the Comets rolled to the crossover victory in Sandy Creek.
Baylee Williams also went 4-for-4 with a triple and double for Sandy Creek (13-2, 12-1). Julia Hollister was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Elizabeth Glazier and Ava Basler also doubled.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Colleen Davis struck out 16 batters across seven innings for the three-hit shutout to send the Spartans to the crossover win over the Falcons in Turin.
Hannah Morrill knocked in two runs on two singles, and Elizabeth Hobbs recorded two RBIs for South Jefferson (14-1, 11-0).
Jade Dolan delivered two hits for South Lewis (6-11, 5-9).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 12, GENERAL BROWN 10
Delaney Wiley went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, and two RBIs as the Vikings rallied for eight runs in the sixth innings to beat the Lions in a crossover game at Dexter.
Jenna Pavlot was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Genevieve Cartaya doubled twice for Thousand Islands (12-2, 11-2).
General Brown dropped to 9-5, 8-5.
ALEXANDRIA 15, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 6
Felicity Roberts and Abigail Edgar each delivered home runs as Alexandria pounded out 21 hits en route to the “D” Division victory in Alexandria Bay.
Roberts added a double, single and three RBIs, while Edgar added two singles and two RBIs. Rylynn Bain tripled and doubled for the Purple Ghosts (11-3, 10-3). Cecilia Velez tripled and singled twice.
Avery Pritchard delivered two singles and knocked in a run for the Panthers (5-12, 4-10).
BEAVER RIVER 20, LYME 5 (5)
Katelyn Adams finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, and four RBIs to slug the Beavers to the crossover victory over the Lakers (3-12, 3-11) in Beaver Falls.
Ellyssa Besaw and Kendra Lehman each tallied four RBIs and two singles, and Sophia Shearer drove in three runs on two singles for Beaver River (5-8).
Emily Knight and Ella St. Croix each added two hits and an RBI, including a double for St. Croix, as the Beavers piled up 13 hits in the five-inning win.
WATERTOWN 7, COPENHAGEN 3
Senior Mackenzie Wood tallied seven strikeouts and surrendered three runs on four hits for the complete game to highlight a nonleague victory over the Golden Knights on senior night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Kimberlie Dileonardo was 2-for-3 with a crucial two-run double during a six-run fifth inning to power the comeback for Watertown (8-8). Mallory Peters had a double and Payton McConnell a triple for WHS.
Alyssa Fitzpatrick hit a home run and singled for Copenhagen (6-12).
CARTHAGE 22, UTICA PROCTOR 5 (6)
The Comets piled up 10 runs in the sixth inning to secure the nonleague win over the Raiders in Utica.
Carthage improved to 4-10.
Isabella Matos was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for Utica Proctor (1-16).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CARTHAGE 11, ESM 10
Isabelle Wormwood scored four goals and added an assist to reach her 100th career point while leading the Comets to a nonleague win in East Syracuse.
Macie Hancock delivered three goals and two assists for Carthage (5-9), which stormed back from an 8-6 halftime deficit.
Mattingly Dorchester made nine saves to help the Comets fend off the Spartans (2-13).
GENERAL BROWN 16, SYRACUSE CITY 4
Ava Dupee scored six goals while Cameryn Case collected two goals and seven assists to lift the Lions to the nonleague victory in Dexter.
Trinity Stowell scored three goals for General Brown (6-9).
Alayna Wood scored all four goals for Syracuse City (4-9).
AUBURN 11, WATERTOWN 10
Alex and Olivia Macutek combined for seven goals for the Cyclones during a nonleague loss to the Maroons in Auburn.
Natalie Long scored five goals in the victory for Auburn (9-6).
Olivia Macutek scored four goals while Alex Macutek logged three goals and two assists for Watertown (8-7).
