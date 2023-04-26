COPENHAGEN — Evan Froelick and Alex Radley combined on a no-hitter as Lyme’s baseball team defeated Copenhagen, 11-1, on Wednesday in a showdown for first place in the Frontier League’s “D” Division.
Froelich pitched 4 1/3 innings and recorded 12 strikeouts, including striking out the first seven batters of the game for the Lakers, who improved to 4-1 on the season.
Froelich also went 2-for-2, including two doubles, and drove in four runs for Lyme.
Copenhagen dropped to 5-2, including 4-1 in the league.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 18, LAFARGEVILLE 4 (5)
Brandon Dodge and Brittan Cross each doubled in two runs to help propel the visiting Panthers past the Red Knights in a “D” Division game shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule.
Brady Mooney chipped in with an RBI double for Belleville Henderson (4-2).
Jermey Shelley doubled and singled for LaFargeville (0-6) and LJ Humiston singled twice.
SACKETS HARBOR 11, ALEXANDRIA 3
Winning pitcher Gannon Brunet totaled three hits, including a double, to spark the Patriots (1-5, 1-4) to victory over the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game in Alexandria Bay.
Kalman Trickey went 2-for-3 at the plate to pace Alexandria (1-4)
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, CARTHAGE 2
Teague Quinn struck out eight and surrendered two runs on four hits across five-plus innings as the Spartans remained undefeated by beating the Comets in a crossover game in Adams.
Evan Widrick and Jack Buckingham each drove in a run for South Jefferson (7-0), which scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning.
Alex Fargo allowed two earned runs on three hits in six innings pitched, and Alex Mono knocked in both runs for Carthage (3-5, 3-4).
BEAVER RIVER 4, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Winning pitcher Jake Boliver spun a one-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out 12 and walking none as the Beavers blanked the Vikings in a “C” Division game in Clayton.
Brit Dicob went 2-for-3, including a double, scored two runs and stole two bases for Beaver River (8-0, 7-0).
Jackson Ludlow doubled for Thousand Islands (2-5).
SANDY CREEK 4, SOUTH LEWIS 3
Hayden Haines amassed six strikeouts in five-plus innings pitched to help the Comets beat the Falcons for the “C” Division victory in Turin.
Dustin Mackey doubled and singled in his four at-bats for Sandy Creek (2-4).
Matt Farese, Drew Maurer, and Clayton Kraeger all went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles each for South Lewis (4-3, 3-2).
SOFTBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 15, LOWVILLE 1
Colleen Davis spun a two-hitter, striking out 11 over five innings as unbeaten South Jefferson gained the “B” Division victory against Lowville in Adams.
Zoe Moroughan pitched the final two innings for the Spartans (7-0, 6-0).
Hannah Morrill delivered three hits for South Jefferson, including two doubles. Shea Odell tripled and singled twice.
GENERAL BROWN 16, INDIAN RIVER 7
Kori Nichols went 3-for-3, including a triple and a double, and drove in two runs and Haley Parker doubled, singled and knocked in three runs as the Lions defeated the visiting Warriors in a division crossover game.
Winning pitcher Riley Lomber scattered seven hits and struck out 14 in a complete-game effort for General Brown (5-2, 4-2).
JayLynn Robinson went 3-for-4, including a double, and drove in four runs for Indian River (3-2, 2-2) and Katie Call doubled.
WATERTOWN 12, CARTHAGE 9
Mallory Peters went 2-for-3, including a double, drove in three runs and scored three runs to propel the Cyclones past the Comets in an “A” Division game at Carthage.
Kimberlie Dileonardo connected for two hits and scored three times for Watertown (2-4) and Montanna Evans also totaled two hits and scored twice.
Layla Craig contributed three hits, including a triple, and scored twice for (Carthage (1-6, 0-5) and Shantel Cox doubled and singled.
SANDY CREEK 20, BEAVER RIVER 2 (5)
Abby Balcom went 2-for-2, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs and Haidyn Soluri also went 2-for-2 and knocked in a pair of runs as the Comets defeated the Beavers in a “C” Division game in Beaver Falls shortened to five innings because of a mercy rule.
Madison Darling and Madden Soluri each drove in two runs for Sandy Creek (6-1, 6-0) against Beaver River (3-4).
ALEXANDRIA 4, SACKETS HARBOR 3
Winning pitcher Bridget Watson singled in the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Purple Ghosts edged the Patriots in a “D” Division game played in Alexandria Bay.
Felicity Roberts singled twice for Alexandria (3-1) and Rylynn Bain doubled.
Emily Curley doubled for Sackets Harbor (3-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 12, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Jenna Pavlot doubled, singled and drove in three runs and Delaney Wiley tripled twice and knocked in a run as the Vikings blanked the Falcons in a “C” Division game played in Turin.
Marena Grenier tossed a three-hitter, striking out 14 and walking none to record the win for Thousand Islands (7-1, 7-0) against South Lewis (3-4, 2-4). Julianne Angus singled twice and drove in a run for the Vikings.
LYME 17, LAFARGEVILLE 13
Dallas Parker delivered a triple and Reagan Cole went 2-for-4 as Lyme gained its first victory of the season in a “D” Division game against LaFargeville in Chaumont.
Alana Langdon pitched the win and benefitted from a nine-run third inning by the Lakers (1-7).
Ariana Humiston supplied three hits, including a double for LaFargeville (0-5). Margie Barton added two hits.
