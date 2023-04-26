Cyclones defeat Lions

Sports roundup

COPENHAGEN — Evan Froelick and Alex Radley combined on a no-hitter as Lyme’s baseball team defeated Copenhagen, 11-1, on Wednesday in a showdown for first place in the Frontier League’s “D” Division.

Froelich pitched 4 1/3 innings and recorded 12 strikeouts, including striking out the first seven batters of the game for the Lakers, who improved to 4-1 on the season.

