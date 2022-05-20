CHAUMONT — Mike Flyzik went for 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and Evan Froelich delivered a solo shot to pace Lyme’s baseball team to an 11-0 victory over Copenhagen in five innings Friday in a Frontier League “D” Division semifinal.
Alex Radley tripled and Matt Kimball went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Indians (16-2), who will play Belleville Henderson in this morning’s divisional title game at 10 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5, SACKETS HARBOR 4
Kyle Moyer doubled, singled and drove in two runs as Belleville Henderson held off Sackets Harbor in a FL “D” Division Tournament semifinal at Belleville.
The Panthers’ Dominick Sprague held the Patriots in check for six innings.
Sackets Harbor, which managed two hits, scored all four runs in the seventh inning. Brittan Cross recorded the save for Belleville Henderson after coming in the seventh.
Kenny Zehr added a single and RBI for the Panthers (14-3).
Jake Peters doubled and drove in a run for the Patriots (9-9). Thomas Lind supplied a single and RBI.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 7, WATERTOWN 0
Winning pitcher Zach Blevins and Jack Buckingham combined on a two-hitter, striking out four and seven, respectively, as the Spartans blanked the Cyclones in a division crossover game at Adams.
Buckingham also tripled and scored two runs for South Jefferson (16-1, 15-1), Evan Widrick tripled and drove in a run, and Sawyer Davis singled twice and knocked in two runs against Watertown (5-10, 5-7).
SOUTH LEWIS 20, LAFARGEVILLE 1 (5)
Aidan Highers and Parker Kristoff each doubled and singles, driving in three and two runs, respectively, to pace the Falcons past the Red Knights in a division crossover at Turin.
Kristoff also fired a one-hitter, striking out nine, in five innings for South Lewis (8-11, 7-10).
Aidan McGuire (two RBI) and Cody Spann each singled twice for the Falcons against LaFargeville (0-16).
LOWVILLE 12, ADIRONDACK 6
Max Makuch went 2-for-3, scored three runs and drove in four runs as the Red Raiders rallied to beat the Wildcats in a nonleague game at Boonville.
Brody Brown singled twice, scored a pair of runs and knocked in three runs for Lowville (11-8), which trailed 4-1 before scoring five runs in the fifth and six in the sixth to prevail.
Kreedon Rogers homered for Adirondack (8-11).
SOFTBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 10, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Winning pitcher Natalie Gibbons spun a one-hitter, striking out eight, as the Patriots defeated the Red Knights in a “D” Division semifinal game at Sackets Harbor.
Myah Matice went 3-for-4 for Sackets Harbor (11-7), which will host Lyme in the divisional final at 10 a.m. today.
Gibbons, who drove in three runs, singled twice, and Abigail Flint, Logan Romeo, Kendell Bisbort and Molly Miller each singled twice.
SANDY CREEK 3, GENERAL BROWN 2
Madison Darling doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth as the Comets edged the Lions in a division crossover game at Sandy Creek.
Lizzie Glazier went 2-for-3 for Sandy Creek (15-2, 15-0), and Julia Hollister singled in a run.
Kori Nichols went 3-for-4 and scored two runs for General Brown (5-11, 5-9).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 15, BEAVER RIVER 0
Pitchers Emma Schafer and Colleen Davis teamed up to limit Beaver River to one hit in South Jefferson’s crossover win at Adams.
Schafer added three hits at the plate, including a double. Alayna Bush homered and singled for the Spartans (14-5, 12-2).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 10, SOUTH LEWIS 4
Delaney Wiley tossed a three-hitter, striking out 14, as the Vikings downed the Falcons in a “C” Division game at Clayton.
Wiley and Kali Finley each doubled for Thousand Islands (14-2, 12-2) against South Lewis (10-5, 9-4).
TENNIS
IR’S YANG REACHES SEMIFINAL
Indian River’s Sam Yang reached Section 3’s Class B consolation final, where he was defeated by Oneida’s Seth O Connell, who won the match, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2, in Utica.
Yang bested Christopher Barbaro of Marcellus in a quarterfinal match, 6-2, 6-1, before he was edged in a semifinal by Onondaga/Westhill’s Shay Smyth, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.
