ADAMS — Rowan Marsell posted eight goals as the Indian River boys lacrosse team beat South Jefferson, 11-9, in a Frontier League game Wednesday.
Connor McMahon added two goals and an assist, and Ramsey Burnard added a goal and an assist for the Warriors (3-3 overall, 3-1 league).
Ethan Hopkins netted two goals and two assists, and Jaan Brooks and Chase Waite each contributed a pair of goals for the Spartans (2-6, 2-3).
CARTHAGE 16, THOUSAND ISLANDS 9
Noah Odett registered five goals and two assists as the Comets topped the Vikings (1-5, 0-4) in a Frontier League matchup in Clayton.
Carter Kempney chipped in four goals and two assists, and Lincoln Escudero added two goals and two assists for Carthage (5-3, 3-2).
WATERTOWN 18, LOWVILLE 2
Jack Clough scored five goals as the Cyclones started strong in a Frontier League victory over the Red Raiders at Lowville.
Patrick Duah stopped 11 shots, and Brady Adams notched a goal and three assists for Watertown (4-0).
Kennedy Duncan scored both goals for Lowville (1-4, 0-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 13, GENERAL BROWN 7
Michaela Delles scored six goals to spark the Warriors past the Lions in a Frontier League game in Dexter.
Ravan Marsell totaled four goals and one assist for Indian River (3-2, 2-2), and Bella Davis tallied two goals and an assist. Goalie Elizabeth Payne made six saves.
Trinity Stowell scored three goals to pace General Brown (1-3, 0-3).
SOFTBALL
INDIAN RIVER 7, WATERTOWN 5
Jade Goring struck out 14 and drove in three runs as the Warriors beat the Cyclones in a Frontier League “A” Division matchup in Watertown.
Katie Call supplied two hits for Indian River (2-0).
Mallory Peters doubled and drove in a run for Watertown (3-1, 1-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, CARTHAGE 1
Emma Schaefer recorded 15 strikeouts and yielded only three hits as the Spartans beat the Comets in a crossover game at Carthage.
Alayana Bush totaled a pair of hits for South Jefferson (4-1, 3-0).
Kiannah Ward doubled twice for Carthage (1-2).
LOWVILLE 10, GENERAL BROWN 6
Meredith Lovenduski provided three hits and two RBIs as the Red Raiders beat the Lions in a “B” Division matchup at Glen Park.
Jakayla Spence doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Lowville (1-2).
Ashlee Ward plated a run for General Brown (0-3).
BEAVER RIVER 6, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 5
Kendra Lehman hit a two-run double in the sixth inning as the Beavers rallied past the Panthers in a crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Katelyn Adams smashed a bases-clearing triple for Beaver River (1-2).
Ashlynn Agaciewski finished with a hit and an RBI for Belleville Henderson (1-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 20, LAFARGEVILLE 2
Delaney Wiley finished a double short of the cycle, logged four RBIs and got the win on the mound as the Vikings downed the Red Knights (1-1) in a crossover game at LaFargeville.
Kali Finley chipped in a pair of RBIs, and Mary Connerton tallied four hits for Thousand Islands (2-0).
BASEBALL
BEAVER RIVER 15, SANDY CREEK 1 (5)
Brayden Campeau struck out nine and gave up one hit as the Beavers used a seven-run third inning to down the Comets in a “C” Division game at Beaver Falls.
Campeau also went 2-for-3 while Britt Dicob slapped a three-run triple for Beaver River (4-0).
Mason Ennist got a hit for Sandy Creek (0-4).
Also, Alexandria defeated South Lewis, 6-4 in a “C” Division game.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
WATERTOWN takes two
Deante Hall, Donaven Turner and Jaden Collins each won three events as the Cyclones opened the season with Frontier League interdivision wins over the Beavers and Comets (0-2) in Beaver Falls.
Hall won the long jump and teamed up with Collins in the 400- and 1,600-meter relays for Watertown (2-0), which beat Beaver River, 85-52, and Sandy Creek, 124-0. Turner won the 400, 400 hurdles and teamed with Hall and Collins in the 1,600 relay while Collins got the victory in the 200 for the Cyclones.
Connor Zehr was a two-time winner with top finishes in the 800 and 3,200 relay for the Beavers (1-1), who beat the Comets, 124-0.
INDIAN RIVER WINS TWICE
Joey Raap, Caleb Adams and Timothy Hardy each won three events as the Warriors opened the season with a Frontier League “A” Division three-way meet sweep of the Spartans and Comets in Philadelphia.
Raap swept the 100 and 400 hurdles and teamed with Adams and Hardy in the 1,600 relay for Indian River (2-0), which beat Carthage, 93-47, and South Jefferson, 106-34. Adams placed first in the 100, 200 and 400, and Hardy got wins in the triple jump and 400 relay for the Warriors.
Gavin Lajoie took first in the pole vault and Thomas Gibbons won the long jump for Carthage (1-1), which defeated South Jefferson (0-2), 82-60.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
BEAVER RIVER TAKES TWO
Anna Roggie won four events as the Beavers opened the season by defeating the Cyclones and Comets in the opening three-way Frontier League interdivision meet at Beaver Falls.
Anna Roggie collected wins in the 100 and 400 hurdles, 1,600 relay and the triple jump for Beaver River (2-0), which beat Watertown, 101-40, and Beaver River, 105-26.
Claire Dreibelbis picked up wins in the 100 and 200 for Sandy Creek (0-2), which lost 92-35 to Watertown (1-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON wins pair
Alexa Doe, Kennady Billman and Kate Banazek were each three-time winners as the Spartans swept the Warriors and Comets in a Frontier League “A” Division tri-meet at Philadelphia.
Doe won the 1,500 meters and teamed with Banazek on the first-place 1,600 and 3,200 relays for South Jefferson, which beat Indian River, 89-43, and Carthage 79-52. Banazek took first in the pole vault and Billman, a sophomore at Belleville Henderson, won the 100, 200 and long jump for the Spartans (2-0).
Azarya Raper was victorious in the triple jump for the Warriors (1-1), who won over the Comets, 83-58.
McKinley Fielding won the 3,000 while Samantha Massey got first in the 400 hurdles for Carthage (0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.