PHILADELPHIA — Alex Matucek scored her third goal of the game with 25 seconds left in regulation as the Watertown girls lacrosse team edged Indian River, 12-11, in a Frontier League game Tuesday.
Matucek took the pass from Neicia Smith to get the go-ahead goal for the Cyclones (7-3 overall, 6-1 league), who then won the draw control and wasted the final second away. Delaney Callahan also totaled two goals for Watertown.
Ravan Marsell notched five goals and an assist, and Bella Davis added three goals and two assists for the Warriors (7-3, 4-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 20, GENERAL BROWN 1
Jordyn Badalato scored six goals and the South Jefferson defense continued to dominate in a Frontier League victory in Adams.
Maddie Barney accounted for three goals and three assists, Macy Shultz supplied three goals and two assists, and Julia Garvin posted two goals and five assists for the Spartans (9-1, 7-0). Savannah Hodges scored twice and Karsyn Burnash added a goal and two assists.
Olivia Eves scored for General Brown (2-8, 1-6).
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 9, SOUTH JEFFERSON 4
Jack Rathbun totaled five goals and an assist as the host Cyclones pulled away to beat the Spartans in a Frontier League game.
Mick O’Donnell netted two goals and an assist for Watertown (8-2, 8-0).
Connor Leone stopped 15 shots for South Jefferson (4-8, 3-5).
GENERAL BROWN 17, THOUSAND ISLANDS 4
Julian St. Croix scored three goals and added an assist to lead a well-distributed offense as General Brown defeated Thousand Islands in Dexter.
Gabe Secreti and Ethan McConnell each added two goals and two assists for the Lions (6-3, 5-3). Hunter French supplied two goals and an assist, and Gabe Malcolm and Carter Hunt each scored twice.
Lions goalie Luke Secreti stopped six shots.
BASEBALL
CARTHAGE 4, WATERTOWN 1
Aaron Luther hurled a one-hitter and struck out eight as the Comets claimed a key Frontier League “A” Division victory over the Cyclones in Carthage.
Alex Mono and Dawson Widrick each plated a run for Carthage (7-4, 5-3).
P.J. Fadel singled for Watertown (5-3, 4-2).
GENERAL BROWN 6, SANDY CREEK 2
Elijah Rawleigh supplied two hits and an RBI as the Lions gained their first win of the season with a crossover victory at Sandy Creek.
Bryce Wallace also brought home a run for General Brown (1-8).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 7, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Brittan Cross stuck out 14 in six innings as the Panthers blanked the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Jeremy McGrath recorded two hits and two RBIs for Belleville Henderson (6-2).
Tyler Green also totaled 14 strikeouts for Sackets Harbor.
SOFTBALL
GENERAL BROWN 5, INDIAN RIVER 2
The Lions pushed across four runs in the sixth as they rallied to beat the Warriors in a Frontier League crossover game in Philadelphia.
Marriah Washer and Harlie Peters each drove in a pair of runs for General Brown (3-6, 3-5).
Elizabeth Hellings generated a pair of hits for Indian River (3-4, 2-4).
SANDY CREEK 11, BEAVER RIVER 2
Lizzie Glazier went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Comets started strong in a “C” Division win over the Beavers in Beaver Falls.
Kendall Darling struck out 10 for Sandy Creek (6-2, 6-0).
Eliza Metzler singled twice for Beaver River (1-7, 1-6).
SOUTH LEWIS 7, SACKETS HARBOR 4
Aleigha Hill generated three hits as the Falcons used a three-run seventh inning to beat the Patriots (4-4, 4-3) in a crossover matchup at Sackets Harbor.
Jade Dolan and Liadan McAleese each provided two hits and an RBI for South Lewis (8-1, 7-0).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 18, COPENHAGEN 2 (5)
Delaney Wiley homered and struck 12 as the Vikings topped the Golden Knights (1-8, 1-6) in crossover play at Clayton.
Kali Finley tripled and drove in three runs for Thousand Islands (8-0, 7-0).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
INDIAN RIVER 88, BEAVER RIVER 52
Tatzuo Kyota and Timothy Hardy each won three events as the Warriors topped the Beavers in a Frontier League interdivision meet at Beaver Falls.
Kyota swept the solo sprints of the 100 and 200 meters while Hardy collected first-place showings in the long jump and 1,600 relay for Indian River (5-0). The duo teamed up on the winning 400 relay for Indian River.
Colton Kempney (800, 1,600 and 3,200) and Sawyer Schwendy (110 hurdles, pole vault and triple jump) each won three events for Beaver River (1-3).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
BEAVER RIVER 85, INDIAN RIVER 36
Anna Roggie and Lauren Brandt each racked up three victories as the Beavers defeated the Warriors in a Frontier League interdivision meet in Beaver Falls.
Roggie swept the 100 and 400 meter hurdles while Brandt claimed wins in the 400 and 800 for Beaver River (4-1). Roggie and Brandt teamed up on the first-place 1,600 relay for Beaver River.
Azarya Raper got first in the 200, high jump, long jump and triple jump for Indian River (2-3).
SPARTANS TAKE TWO
Alexa Doe was a four-time winner as South Jefferson beat Sandy Creek and Lowville in a three-way meet in Adams.
Doe finished first in the 400 meters, 800, 1,500 and 3,200 relay for South Jefferson (5-0), which beat Lowville, 81-59, and Sandy Creek, 119-17.
Elaina Bonbrest won the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles and was part of the 1,600 relay for Lowville (3-2), which beat Sandy Creek, 109-9.
SOUTH LEWIS WINS TWICE
Lexi Bernard and Carin Young each won three events as South Lewis beat Carthage and Watertown in a three-team meet at Boonville.
Bernard collected wins in the 3,200 relay and 400 hurdles, while Young was first in the 100 and long jump for South Lewis (5-0), which beat Carthage, 75-65, and Watertown, 98-38. The pair teamed up on the first-place 1,600 relay for the Falcons.
McKinley Fielding grabbed wins in the 1,500 and 3,000 for the Comets (1-5), who beat the Cyclones, 83-58.
Kate Ciscell (shot put), Anna Kenepp (pole vault) and Julia Urf (discus) were winner for Watertown (1-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.