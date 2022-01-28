LOWVILLE — Dalton Myers generated 23 points, including five 3-point field goals, as Lowville downed South Lewis, 72-34, to remain unbeaten in a Frontier League boys basketball crossover game Friday.
Elijah Engelhart added 16 points for Lowville (14-0 overall, 11-0 league).
Parker Kristoff netted 12 points for South Lewis (10-5, 10-4).
COPENHAGEN 37, LAFARGEVILLE 24
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor put up 23 points and added eight rebounds and five blocks as the Golden Knights held off the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Landon Sullivan added 12 rebounds for Copenhagen (11-5, 8-5).
Nathan Wyatt led LaFargeville (3-9) with nine points.
BEAVER RIVER 42, IMMACULATE HEART 39
Kade Schneider scored 14 points as the Beavers rallied past the host Cavaliers (1-12) in a “C” Division game.
Lucas Roes recorded nine points for Beaver River (8-6, 8-5).
GENERAL BROWN 71, OFA 47
Kacey Lennox provided 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, in the Lions’ nonleague victory over the Blue Devils (3-9) in Dexter.
Tucker Rosbrook scored 22 points for General Brown (11-3).
WHITESBORO 45, WATERTOWN 35
Caden Morris scored a game-high 20 points as the Warriors earned a nonleague win over the Cyclones at Marcy.
Kyle Meier chipped in 10 points for Whitesboro (7-7).
Joel Davis posted a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds for Watertown (7-7).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IMMACULATE HEART CENTRAL 50, CARTHAGE 33
Emily Bombard scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, as Immaculate Heart won a crossover game against Carthage in Watertown.
Tori Ledoux followed with 15 points for the Cavaliers (8-5, 7-5). Emeline Barton added eight.
LOWVILLE 50, SOUTH LEWIS 17
Jakayla Spence tallied 23 points for the Red Raiders in their FL crossover win against the Falcons (2-9, 2-8) at Turin.
Anna Dening contributed 19 points for Lowville (8-9, 6-8).
