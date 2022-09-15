LOWVILLE — Peyton Matuszczak supplied a hat trick, including two goals in the last three minutes of regulation, as the Lowville boys soccer team pulled away late to beat General Brown, 4-2, in a Frontier League “B” Division game on Thursday night.
Michael Fayle scored the other goal for the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-2).
Kael Hoselton and Gabe Secreti each tallied for the Lions (2-4, 1-3).
WATERTOWN 3, INDIAN RIVER 1
Harmon Braddock’s two goals led the Cyclones to an “A” Division victory over the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Marcus Cole added a goal for Watertown (4-2, 3-0).
Jalen Robertson scored for Indian River (2-3, 0-2).
LYME 10, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Derek Radley recorded four goals and two assists as the Lakers blanked the Patriots (0-5) in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Aiden Linkroum netted two goals and three assists and Ryan Scott scored in his first varsity game for Lyme (3-1).
COPENHAGEN 3, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Caden Miller’s two goals led the Golden Knights topped the Falcons in a crossover game at Copenhagen.
Landon Sullivan chipped in a goal for Copenhagen (3-2).
Connor Sherwood scored for South Lewis (1-2).
IMMACULATE HEART 7, ALEXANDRIA 1
Bernardo Tomazini scored three goals and assisted on two others and Gianni Razelli scored three goals to spark the unbeaten Cavaliers (4-0) past the Purple Ghosts (2-2-1) in an interdivisional game in Alexandria Bay.
In other action, Belleville Henderson beat Beaver River, 3-1 and LaFargeville edge Thousand Islands, 1-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
LOWVILLE 3, GENERAL BROWN 2
Taci Smith scored twice as the Red Raiders outlasted the Lions in a Frontier League “B” Division matchup in Dexter.
Peyton Cole contributed a goal and Ava Burns made 13 saves for Lowville (4-0, 3-0).
Ainsley Fuller notched a pair of goals for General Brown (4-2, 2-2).
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 101, SOUTH LEWIS 63
Mallory Peters and Jasmine Ferguson each won four events as the host Cyclones beat the Falcons in a Frontier League interdivision meet.
Peters supplied victories in the 50-yard and 500 freestyle while Ferguson placed first in the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley for Watertown (4-0). The pair teamed up on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for the Cyclones.
Abigail Litts won the 200 freestyle for South Lewis (1-4, 0-4).
LOWVILLE 99, CARTHAGE 69
Corinne Haney was a four-time winner as the Red Raiders beat the Comets in an interdivision meet at Carthage.
Haney collected wins in the 100-yard butterfly, 200 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay for Lowville (3-0).
Bre Fuller was victorious in the 100 backstroke for Carthage (0-4).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 90, THOUSAND ISLANDS 70
Aurora Jarvie placed first in four events as the Spartans topped the Vikings in an interdivision meet in Adams.
Jarvie won the 100-yard freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay for South Jefferson (4-1).
Rebecca Leonard (100 breaststroke) and Emily Clark (500 freestyle) won events for Thousand Islands (2-2).
BEAVER RIVER 100, INDIAN RIVER 79
Ava Pelo and Sarah Herzig each got four victories as the Beavers defeated the Warriors in an interdivision meet in Philadelphia.
Pelo placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly while Herzig took wins in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle for Beaver River (3-2). The pair were part of the first-place 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relays for the Beavers.
Cadence Muchnikoff (100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay) and Nola Countryman (diving, 200 freestyle relay) each won twice for Indian River (1-4).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH LEWIS 28, SOUTH JEFFERSON 30
Mitchell Domagala finished first as the Falcons claimed the top three spots to edge the Spartans in the season-opening Frontier League interdivision meet Wednesday at Adams.
Domagala ran the 5-kilometer course in 18:50.9 while MacCoy Maciejko and Michael McGrath were second and third, respectively, for South Lewis (1-0).
Spencer Purvis was fourth and Josh Matteson took fifth for South Jefferson (0-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS WINS TWICE
Michael McCarthy registered the top time as Thousand Islands opened the season with a Frontier League interdivision sweep of Carthage and host Sandy Creek on Wednesday.
McCarthy recorded a time of 19:10 on the 5-kilometer course while Tristan Topa ended up fifth place for Thousand Islands (2-0), which beat Carthage, 27-30, and Sandy Creek, 15-49.
Isaac Searle, Garrett Roberts and Ethan Marilley each top-five finishes for Carthage (1-1), which topped Sandy Creek, 15-49. Kenny Burd placed seventh for Sandy Creek (0-2).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH JEFFERSON WINS OPENER
Annabelle Renzi finished third as the Spartans beat the Falcons in the Frontier League season-opener Wednesday in Adams.
Renzi turned in a time of 20:24.1 on the 5-kilometer course. Reece Roberts took fourth and Chloe Abbot earned fifth for South Jefferson (1-0).
State Class D champion Brynn Bernard finished first with a mark of 19:27.3 while Mallory Kraeger got second for South Lewis (0-1), which fielded an incomplete score.
THOUSAND ISLANDS TAKES PAIR
Anna Huizenga won by over a minute as Thousand Islands beat Carthage and host Sandy Creek in a season-opening Frontier League three-way meet.
Huizenga finished the 5-kilometer course with a time of 25:10 for Thousand Islands (2-0), which defeated Carthage, 16-42, and Sandy Creek, 16-42. Madelynn Jones and Mikayla Sousa also earned top-five showings for the Vikings.
Abby Balcom and Perle Convey were second and third, respectively, for Sandy Creek (1-1), which topped Carthage, 21-36.
Wanda Seand placed eighth for Carthage (0-2).
