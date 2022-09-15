Lyme district sees plenty of changes

LOWVILLE — Peyton Matuszczak supplied a hat trick, including two goals in the last three minutes of regulation, as the Lowville boys soccer team pulled away late to beat General Brown, 4-2, in a Frontier League “B” Division game on Thursday night.

Michael Fayle scored the other goal for the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-2).

