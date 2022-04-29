Times Staff Report
BELLEVILLE — Brayden Richmond tossed a no-hitter, striking out eight, as Belleville Henderson’s baseball defeated LaFargeville, 11-0, on Friday to complete a sweep of a doubleheader in Frontier League “D” Division play.
Richmond and Evan Howard each doubled for Belleville Henderson (5-2) in the second game, which was shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
Nick Flagg singled three times and drove in four runs as the Panthers won the opener, 21-4, in a game which was also shortened to five innings. Britt Cross tripled, doubled twice and knocked in three runs.
Luke Paquin doubled in the first game for LaFargeville (0-7).
LYME 11, COPENHAGEN 0 (5)
Derrike Goutremout allowed just a third-inning single to go with 12 strikeouts and a walk as the Indians (7-1) cruised to a “D” Division win over the Golden Knights (3-6) in Chaumont.
Alex Radley, Mike Flyzik and Jonny LaFontaine all added two hits, with Radley contributing two RBIs.
BEAVER RIVER 15, ALEXANDRIA 1
Jonah Shearer went 3-for-4 and drove in a run to spark the Beavers past the Purple Ghosts in a “C” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Brandon Atwood went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs and Brayden Campeau (two RBI) and Jake Boliver each went 2-for-4 for division-leading Beaver River (9-0).
Boliver struck out seven in four innings to earn the win in a game shortened to five innings by a 10-run mercy rule against Alexandria (1-5).
The Beavers extended their winning streak to a school-record 25 games. Beaver River won last year’s division title en route to winning Section 3’s Class C2 title.
WATERTOWN 9, INDIAN RIVER 8
P.J. Fadel went 2-for-3, including singling in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Cyclones rallied to edge the Warriors in an “A” Division game in Watertown.
Preston Soluri and Jack Lavin each doubled, singled and drove in a run for division-leading Watertown (5-2, 4-1), which bounced back from an 8-3 deficit by scoring six runs in the last four innings.
Reshawn Prince singled three times for Indian River (1-7), Logan Timmons tripled and doubled, Sawyer Honeywell doubled and singled and Logan Fultz singled twice.
On Thursday, Soluri went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs and Owen Lalonde went 3-for-3 as Watertown defeated Indian River, 15-11, in an “A” Division game at Philadelphia.
Garrett Hudon, Daniel Maurer and Kyle Moore each singled twice and drove in a run for the Cyclones. Honeywell went 3-for-4, including two doubles, and knocked in three runs for Indian River.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 15, SANDY CREEK 0 (5)
Corey Roberts homered, singled twice and knocked in five runs to pace the Spartans past the Comets in a division crossover game at Sandy Creek.
Nolan Widrick doubled and singled, Evan Widrick singled twice and drove in two runs and Teague Quinn doubled for “B” Division leader South Jefferson (8-0).
Quinn also tossed a three-hitter, striking out nine, to earn the win in a game shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule against Sandy Creek (0-8).
LOWVILLE 14, GENERAL BROWN 1 (5)
Elijah Englehart went 3-for-4, including a triple and a double, scored three runs and drove in four runs as the Red Raiders defeated the Lions in a “B” Division game at Dexter.
Winning pitcher Brendan Hamburg tossed a two-hitter, striking out eight, for Lowville (6-3, 6-2) in a game shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
SOFTBALL
CARTHAGE 20, WATERTOWN 6
Reagan Almy tripled twice and plated four runs as the Comets downed the host Cyclones in a FL “A” Division game.
Layla Craig finished a double shy of the cycle and added three RBIs for Carthage (5-2, 3-2).
Alana Mastin singled twice for Watertown (5-3, 2-3).
SANDY CREEK 15, BEAVER RIVER 0 (6)
Scout Preston went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs as the Comets blanked the Beavers in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Bailey Williams added two hits, including a double, for Sandy Creek (5-0).
SACKETS HARBOR 4, ALEXANDRIA 3
Natalie Gibbons laced a walk-off single as the Patriots rallied for three runs in the seventh to edge the Purple Ghosts in Sackets Harbor.
Myah Matice tied the game with a single for Sackets Harbor (4-3, 4-2).
Maddie Savage slapped a two-run double and Felicity Roberts struck out 13 for Alexandria (0-4).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 18, COPENHAGEN 2 (6)
Neva Bettinger homered and brought in five runs as the Panthers topped the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game at Belleville.
Kaydence Allen added four RBIs for Belleville Henderson (2-5, 2-4). Madison Cheek and Alyssa Fitzpatrick each doubled for Copenhagen (1-7, 1-5).
GIRLS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 18, IMMACULATE HEART 7
Michaela Delles totaled 10 points, including eight goals, to pace the Warriors past the Cavaliers in league game at Immaculate Heart Central on Thursday.
Maddy Goodrich contributed three goals and three assists for Indian River (6-2, 4-2), and Ravan Marsell and Bella Davis each tallied two goals and two assists. Hannah Netto scored three goals for the Cavaliers (1-7, 1-6).
