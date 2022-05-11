BELLEVILLE — Natalie Gibbons clubbed a two-run home run as the Sackets Harbor softball team overcame a six-run deficit to beat Belleville Henderson, 8-7, in nine innings to clinch a share of the Frontier League “D” Division title Wednesday.
Logan Romeo, Lauren Sholett and Abby Flint each went 2-for-5 for the Patriots (10-5 overall, 9-3 division).
Ever Vaughn supplied two hits, including a triple, for the Panthers (4-9, 3-7).
ALEXANDRIA 10, LYME 5
Bridget Watson struck out 12 and drove in three runs as the Purple Ghosts upended the Indians in a “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Maddie Savage plated five runs, and Felicity Roberts went 3-for-3 for Alexandria (4-7).
Karyssa Parker doubled and generated three RBIs for Lyme (4-6).
LAFARGEVILLE 15, COPENHAGEN 7
Allyson Morgan doubled twice and drove home a pair of runs as the Red Knights kept their “D” division title hopes alive with a win over the Golden Knights at Copenhagen.
Arianna Humiston chipped in three hits and three RBIs for LaFargeville (5-5).
Taelyn Larracuente homered for Copenhagen (1-13, 1-10).
CARTHAGE 5, INDIAN RIVER 3
Kiannah Ward tripled and drove in a run as the Comets earned a key “A” Division win over the Warriors in Carthage.
Aly Forney singled twice and plated a run for Carthage (9-5, 4-5).
Kate Beardmore logged a triple and two RBIs for Indian River (4-8, 3-6).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 16, WATERTOWN 4
Alyanna Bush homered twice and drove in six runs as part of a three-hit effort as the Spartans downed the host Cyclones in a crossover game.
Colleen Davis tripled twice for South Jefferson (12-3, 10-1).
Montanna Evans doubled and drove in a run for Watertown (7-6, 2-6).
SOUTH LEWIS 9, GENERAL BROWN 2
Shaylagh Randall tripled three times among her four hits, drove in four runs and pitched the win to pace the Falcons’ crossover victory over the Lions in Dexter.
Madison Rhubart and Mallory Bush contributed two hits each for South Lewis (10-2, 9-1).
Harlie Peters supplied two hits for General Brown (4-9, 4-8).
BEAVER RIVER 8, LOWVILLE 6
Eliza Metzler singled four times as the Beavers rallied past the Red Raiders in a crossover game at Lowville.
Katelyn Adams laced a two-run single in the fifth inning for Beaver River (2-11, 2-10).
Meredith Lovenduski went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Lowville (4-8).
BASEBALL
LYME 18, SOUTH LEWIS 5 (5)
Starting pitcher Evan Froelich went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as the Indians clinched a share of the “D” Division title with a victory over the Falcons in Turin.
Jonny LaFontaine supplied three hits and two RBIs for Lyme (13-1).
Ivan Branagan racked up two hits for South Lewis (4-10).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 20, COPENHAGEN 3 (5)
Kyle Moyer doubled and singled three times and Jeremy McGrath tripled and singled, with both driving in four runs, as the Panthers defeated the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Caleb Williams doubled and singled twice for Belleville Henderson (10-3), which totaled 15 hits in a game shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
Aydan Sheitz doubled and singled for Copenhagen (3-11).
LOWVILLE 9, BEAVER RIVER 4
Brody Brown drove in three runs as the Red Raiders upset the Beavers in a Frontier League crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Dawson Cole and Nate Widrick each went 2-for-4 for Lowville (9-7, 9-6).
Cooper Joslin supplied three hits, including a double, for Beaver River (14-1).
CARTHAGE 16, GENERAL BROWN 0
Shay Sinitere and Mason Moser each notched two hits and two RBIs as the Comets blanked the Lions in a crossover game at Carthage.
Winning pitcher Alex Mono struck out seven in four innings of work for Carthage (12-3, 9-4).
Nick Rogers doubled for General Brown (2-12).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 12, WATERTOWN 0 (5)
Nolan Widrick homered, drove in four runs and tossed a two-hitter in five innings as the Spartans blanked the Cyclones in a crossover matchup at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Teague Quinn and Corey Roberts each collected two hits for South Jefferson (13-1).
Connor Hall recorded both hits for Watertown (5-7, 5-5).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CARTHAGE 11, GENERAL BROWN 7
Brooklynne Perrigo scored four goals and Gracie Highers totaled a goal and four assists as the Comets defeated the Lions in a league game in Dexter.
Gia Doldo chipped in with three goals and an assist for Carthage (6-7, 3-5) and goalie Jayden Brown made 12 saves to record the win.
Cameryn Case scored a pair of goals to lead the Lions (2-10, 1-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.