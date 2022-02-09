SANDY CREEK — Maiya Hathway recorded 13 kills and 17 points, including 11 aces, as second-seeded Sandy Creek swept third-seeded DeRuyter, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21, in a Section 3 Class D volleyball semifinal Wednesday.
Sandy Creek (14-4) advances to face top-seeded Fabius-Pompey in the section final at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Jamesville DeWitt.
Hathway added 17 assists and nine digs. Elizabeth Glazer contributed six kills, 11 digs and five points. Mikayla Glazer had 15 assists and six points for the Comets. Claire Dreibelbis contributed six kills and four blocks and Maddy Lamica 15 digs and four kills.
MT. MARKHAM 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Lauren Jones totaled 21 assists and seven digs as the second-seeded Mustangs swept the third-seeded Falcons in a Section 3 Class C semifinal at Mt. Markham.
Chloe Poland recorded five aces, five digs and 11 kills for Mt. Markham (17-0), which prevailed, 25-16, 29-27 and 26-24.
South Lewis finishes its season at 19-2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 75, CARTHAGE 27
Ravan Marsell scored a game-high 19 points as the top-seeded Warriors defeated the fourth-seeded Comets in a Frontier League “A” Division semifinal in Philadelphia.
Bella Davis contributed 15 points and Adrien LaMora finished with 11 points for Indian River (17-2), which advances to play South Jefferson in the division final at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Jefferson Community College.
The Warriors made 10 three-pointers on the night, including three from Marsell.
Hannah Makuch scored nine points to lead Carthage (1-17).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 69, WATERTOWN 19
Savannah Hodges scored 17 points and Jackie Piddock contributed 16 points to spark the second-seeded Spartans past the third-seeded Cyclones in an “A” Division semifinal in Adams.
Emma Schafer added 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for South Jefferson (11-7) against Watertown (4-13).
BEAVER RIVER 46, SANDY CREEK 44
Brenna Mast scored 18 points as the third-seeded Beavers downed the second-seeded Comets in a “C” Division semifinal at Sandy Creek.
Beaver River (7-11) advances to play either Thousand Islands or South Lewis in the division final at 11 a.m. on Saturday at JCC.
Mast scored 11 of her points in the first quarter as the Beavers outscored the Comets, 17-8, to set the tone. Beaver River led 28-27 before outscoring Sandy Creek, 18-17, in the second half.
Kendall Darling scored 18 points to pace the Comets (9-8).
COPENHAGEN 60, SACKETS HARBOR 18
Charli Carroll scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the top-seeded Golden Knights defeated the fourth-seeded Patriots in a “D” Division semifinal in Copenhagen.
Alyssa Fitzpatrick contributed 14 points and Raegan Dalrymple totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds for Copenhagen (17-2) which advances to face third-seeded Alexandria in the division final at 2 p.m. on Saturday at JCC.
ALEXANDRIA 39, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 33
Bridget Watson scored a game-high 20 points as the third-seeded Purple Ghosts rallied to record a road win against the second-seeded Panthers in a “D” Division semifinal in Belleville.
Alexandria (8-8), which trailed 21-17 at halftime, outscored Belleville Henderson, 22-12, in the second half to prevail and advance to the division final.
Raegan Riordan scored 16 points to pace the Panthers (11-7).
BOYS BASKETBALL
WATERTOWN 78, CARTHAGE 57
Joel Davis scored a game-high 24 points and hauled in eight rebounds as the Cyclones topped the Comets in an “A” Division game in Carthage.
Patrick Duah contributed 17 points for Watertown (10-7, 8-2) and KeShaan Brown finished with 16 points.
Trenton Walker scored 18 points to pace Carthage (8-11, 3-7), Makiah Johnson contributed 14 points and Kalel Tevaga tallied 10 points.
The Cyclones and Comets will play in the division playoff final at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at JCC.
