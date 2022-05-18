ADAMS — Emma Schaefer struck out 18 and smacked a two-run double as South Jefferson beat South Lewis 10-2 in a Frontier League crossover softball game Wednesday.
Bryanna Moroughan provided two hits, including a triple, for South Jefferson (13-5 overall, 11-2 league).
Shaylagh Randall slapped a two RBI single for South Lewis (8-4, 7-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 8, GENERAL BROWN 3
Delaney Wiley fanned 14 batters and double twice as part of a four-hit effort in the Vikings’ crossover victory against the Lions (4-9, 4-8) in Clayton.
Katelyn Solar added two hits and two RBIs for Thousand Islands (13-0, 12-0).
SANDY CREEK 19, LOWVILLE 4 (6)
Lizzie Glazier pitched a complete game, doubled and drove in three runs as the Comets stayed unbeaten in league play with a crossover victory at Lowville.
Julia Hollister doubled and plated four runs, while Bailey Williams added two hits and two RBIs for Sandy Creek (12-2, 12-0).
Jakayla Spence went 3-for-3 with two home runs for Lowville (4-10).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 17, LAFARGEVILLE 6
Neva Bettinger homered and drove in four runs as the Panthers beat the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Kaydence Allen drove in two runs for Belleville Henderson (6-9, 5-7).
Grace Wainwright doubled for LaFargeville (6-8).
CARTHAGE 19, BEAVER RIVER 4 (5)
Kiannah Ward totaled five hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs as the Comets defeated the Beavers (2-14) in a nonleague game at Beaver Falls.
Kadince Bach singled, doubled and drove in two runs as well as getting the pitching victory for Carthage (10-6).
BASEBALL
LYME 2, ALEXANDRIA 0
Evan Froelich struck out nine in five innings and logged an RBI as the Indians beat the Purple Ghosts in a crossover game played at Copenhagen.
Mike Flyzik contributed a hit for Lyme (15-2, 14-2).
Ryan Pavlot tossed a complete-game three-hitter for Alexandria (7-9).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 7, ALEXANDRIA 2
Jeremy McGrath tripled twice and drove in a run as the Panthers defeated the Purple Ghosts in a division crossover game played in Copenhagen.
Brayden Richmond doubled and knocked in a run for Belleville Henderson (12-3).
Ray Peters connected on a solo home run for Alexandria (7-10).
SACKETS HARBOR 11, SANDY CREEK 1 (6)
Connor Brown and Jake Peters each registered three hits as the Patriots downed the Comets in a crossover game at Sandy Creek.
Gannon Brunet hurled a complete-game six-hitter on the mound for Sackets Harbor (9-7).
Ben Erickson doubled for Sandy Creek (2-12).
SOUTH LEWIS 14, COPENHAGEN 3
Drew Maurer doubled and drove in four runs as the Falcons topped the Golden Knights (3-13) in crossover play at Turin.
Cody Spann chipped in two hits and two RBIs for South Lewis (6-10, 5-9).
BEAVER RIVER 7, CARTHAGE 1
Lucas Roes went 3-for-3, including a double, and scored two runs to spark the Beavers past the Comets in a nonleague game in Beaver Falls.
Winning pitcher Brayden Campeau, who struck out five in 5 2/3 innings of work, also singled in two runs to key a six-run fourth inning for Beaver River (16-1) against Carthage (12-6).
The “C” Division champion Beavers have now won all three meetings against the league’s other division winners, including winning against “B” Division champion South Jefferson and “D” Division winner Lyme.
