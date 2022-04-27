BEAVER FALLS — Jonah Shearer struck out 10 and was an error short of a perfect game as Beaver River blanked Alexandria 10-0 in five innings in a Frontier League “C” Division baseball game Tuesday.
Kade Schneider doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs for Beaver River (8-0 overall).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 13, SOUTH LEWIS 2 (5)
Zachary Blevins went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI as South Jefferson scored eight runs in the first two innings en route to the five-inning crossover victory over South Lewis at Adams.
Jack Buckingham added a pair of hits and an RBI for the Spartans (7-0). Corey Roberts doubled and drove in two runs. Xaiver Blood added two RBIs. Kaleb Peters pitched the win and added a hit and an RBI.
Cody Spann went 2-for-3 with an RBI for South Lewis (3-3).
LYME 14, COPENHAGEN 3 (6)
Matthew Kimball recorded a pair of RBIs as the Indians topped the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Alex Radley and Evan Froelich each went 2-for-3 for Lyme (5-1).
Aydan Sheitz and Josh L’Huillier each singled for Copenhagen (1-5).
CARTHAGE 4, ADIRONDACK 3
Alex Mono recorded three hits and three RBIs as the Comets outlasted the Wildcats for a nonleague victory in Carthage.
Mono struck out eight and Alex Fargo picked up the save for Carthage (5-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 14, IHC 4
Neicia Smith scored six goals as the Cyclones topped the host Cavaliers in a Frontier League matchup.
Alex Macutek logged five goals and two assists, while Delaney Callahan added two goals and two assists for Watertown (4-3, 4-1).
Abby Bombard netted a pair of goals for Immaculate Heart Central (1-6, 1-5).
CARTHAGE 8, GENERAL BROWN 5
Isabelle Wormwood scored four times as the Comets beat the Lions in a Frontier League game at Carthage.
Gracie Highers chipped in two goals and two assists for Carthage (3-5, 1-3).
Alivia Cross posted four goals for General Brown (2-5, 1-4).
BOYS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 16, THOUSAND ISLANDS 9
Ethan Petrus logged seven goals and three assists as the Warriors topped the Vikings (2-8, 1-6) in a Frontier League game at Philadelphia.
Connor McMahon netted three goals for Indian River (4-5, 4-2).
CARTHAGE 9, SOUTH JEFFERSON 3
Carter Kempney’s six goals and two assists powered the Comets to a Frontier League win over the Spartans in Carthage.
Josh Bigelow scored three goals and Corey Decker made 11 saves for Carthage (7-3, 5-2).
Connor Leone stopped 12 shots for South Jefferson (3-7, 3-4).
SOFTBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 13, INDIAN RIVER 3
Alayana Bush doubled twice as part of a four-hit effort as the Spartans started strong in a Frontier League crossover game in Philadelphia.
Emma Schaefer collected the win and added three hits for South Jefferson (6-1, 5-0).
Katie Call ripped an RBI single for Indian River (3-2, 2-2).
SOUTH LEWIS 12, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Shaylagh Randall pitched a 12-strikeout one-hitter, and hit a two-run home run in the Falcons’ five-run third inning, as South Lewis won a crossover game in Turin.
Jade Dolan and Mallory Bush contributed two hits apiece for the Falcons (5-0), and Aleigha Hill tripled.
CARTHAGE 34, COPENHAGEN 3 (5)
Layla Craig belted a grand slam and drove in five runs as the Comets defeated the Golden Knights (1-5) in nonleague play at Carthage.
Aly Forney generated six singles and four RBIs for Carthage (3-2).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
LOWVILLE TOPS BR, CARTHAGE
Taci Smith took three events as Red Raiders beat the Comets and Beavers in a Frontier League three-way meet at Beaver Falls.
Smith compiled victories in the 100 meters, 400 relay and long jump for Lowville (2-1), which beat Beaver River, 79-62, and Carthage, 103-34.
Lauren Brandt (800, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay) and Kaylee Halteman (3,000, 3,200 relay, high jump) were three-time winners for Beaver River (3-1), which beat Carthage, 87-54. Rebecca Steiner won the pole vault for the Comets (0-4).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 107, WATERTOWN 33
Alexa Doe won four events as the Spartans defeated the host Cyclones in an “A” Division meet.
Doe accumulated wins in the 400 hurdles, 800, 1,500 and 1,600 relay for South Jefferson (3-0).
Hailey Thomas won the high jump while the 400 relay of Lamiricale Felder-Hampton, Chloe Adams, Julia Urf and Kayla Moore was victorious for Watertown (1-2).
SOUTH LEWIS WINS THREE TIMES
Lexi Bernard collected three wins as South Lewis got victories over Indian River, Sandy Creek and Lowville in a four-way meet Monday in Philadelphia.
Bernard won the 400, 400 relay and 3,200 relay for South Lewis (3-0), which beat Indian River, 81-58, Lowville, 85-55, and Sandy Creek, 102-5.
Mackenzie Adams (long jump, high jump) and Emily Traufler (shot put, discus) were both two-time winners for the Warriors (2-2), which topped the Comets, 104-26. Taylor Stalker won the 200 for the Red Raiders (0-1).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
WATERTOWN 95, SOUTH JEFFERSON 45
Donaven Turner registered four first-place finishes as the Cyclones beat the Spartans in a Frontier League “A” Division meet in Watertown.
Turner racked up wins in the 400 meters, 400 hurdles, 1,600 and 1,600 relay for Watertown (3-0).
Charlie Rogers (800, 3,200 relay) and Tim Renzi (3,200 and 3,200 relay) were two-time winners for South Jefferson (0-3).
CARTHAGE 75, BEAVER RIVER 66
Wayland Horton, Jhamel Horton and Elijah Caputo each won three events as the Comets beat the Beavers in an interdivision meet at Beaver Falls.
Horton got wins in the 400, 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay while Lankford claimed victories in the 100, triple jump and 400 relay for Carthage (2-1). Caputo took wins in the 200, 400 hurdles and 400 relay for the Comets.
Colton Kempney (1,600, 3,200), Sawyer Schwendy (pole vault, 110 hurdles) and Nevin Barker (high jump, long jump) each won two events for Beaver River (1-2).
