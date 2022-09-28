ALEXANDRIA BAY — Bradley Smith scored the deciding goal in the 94th minute, with Jefferson Smith assisting, as LaFargeville’s boys soccer team rallied to edge Alexandria, 3-2, in overtime Wednesday to win a Frontier League “D” Division game.
Ethan Waterman and Nathan Wyatt each scored a goal for the Red Knights (4-5) and goalie Robbie Hellings made four saves to record the win.
Ronaldo Prophete scored a pair of goals, with Evan Sanford assisting on both tallies, for Alexandria (3-5-1) and goalie Wade Stone finished with five saves.
COPENHAGEN 4, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Caden Miller scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others as the Golden Knights blanked the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Chase Nevills and Landon Sullivan each contributed a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (6-2-2, 6-2-1) and goalie Hayden McAtee made two saves to post the shutout.
Cale LaDuc was credited with 16 saves for Sackets Harbor (0-8-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 4, CARTHAGE 1
Jude Cook scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as the “B” Division-leading Spartans defeated the Comets in a division crossover game at Carthage.
Chase Waite and Bryce Goodnough each scored a goal and goalie Evan Widrick made five saves for South Jefferson (8-0-1, 6-0-0) against Carthage (6-6, 1-6).
LOWVILLE 2, GENERAL BROWN 0
Peyton Matuszczak scored a pair of second-half goals, as the Red Raiders blanked the Lions in a “B” Division game at Dexter.
Goalie Isaiah Spence made three saves for Lowville (5-3-1, 3-3-1).
Tucker Rosbrook finished with seven saves for General Brown (5-7, 3-5).
BEAVER RIVER 4, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Cade Olmstead tallied three goals and assisted on another as the Beavers blanked the Vikings in a “C” Division game at Beaver Falls.
Micah Olmstead totaled a goal and an assist for Beaver River (5-4, 5-3) and goalies Sawyer Schwendy (eight saves) and Gabe Gallo (four saves) combined to register the shutout.
Morgan Fox finished with 12 saves for Thousand Islands (2-6-2, 1-5-2).
WATERTOWN 5, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Marcus Cole tallied two goals and assisted on another as the Cyclones blanked the Yellowjackets in a nonleague game at Watertown.
Nico Spaziani, Sam Spicer and Kyle Daly each scored a goal for Watertown (7-2) and goalie Devin Connell made two saves.
Joe White finished with 15 saves for Madrid-Waddington (3-4).
