ALEXANDRIA BAY — Bradley Smith scored the deciding goal in the 94th minute, with Jefferson Smith assisting, as LaFargeville’s boys soccer team rallied to edge Alexandria, 3-2, in overtime Wednesday to win a Frontier League “D” Division game.

Ethan Waterman and Nathan Wyatt each scored a goal for the Red Knights (4-5) and goalie Robbie Hellings made four saves to record the win.

