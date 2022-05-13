EAST SYRACUSE — Karsyn Burnash totaled nine points, including scoring eight goals, to fuel South Jefferson’s girls lacrosse team to a 17-9 triumph over Canandaigua in a nonleague game played at East Syracuse-Minoa.
Julia Garvin contributed three goals and two assists, Macy Shultz tallied two goals and three assists and Madelyn Barney finished with one goal and three assists for the Spartans (14-1).
Savannan Hodges each scored a pair of goals for South Jefferson and goalie Jennaca McGill made five saves.
Hanna Davis scored three goals to pace the Braves (11-3) of Section 5 (Rochester area).
WATERTOWN 20, CARTHAGE 6
Alex Macutek totaled seven points, including six goals to pace the Cyclones past the Comets in a Frontier League game at Watertown.
Delaney Callahan scored four goals and assisted on two others and Tatum Overton contributed three goals and three assists for Watertown (10-5, 8-2), which finished in second place.
Sienna Virga chipped in two goals and an assist, Nina Colello scored a pair of goals and goalie Alex Virga made seven saves.
Isabelle Wormwood scored three goals to lead Carthage (6-8, 3-6) and Brooklynne Perrigo scored twice.
BASEBALL
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 20, COPENHAGEN 3 (5)
Kyle Moyer went 4-for-5, including a double, and knocked in four runs to help propel the Panthers past the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Caleb Williams went 3-for-4, including a double, and drove in two runs for Belleville Henderson (11-3), and Jeremy McGrath (four RBIs) and Kenny Zehr (three RBIs) each singled twice.
Winning pitcher Evan Sprague and Dominick Sprague combined on a two-hitter against Copenhagen (3-11).
GENERAL BROWN 3, WATERTOWN 2
Winning pitcher Nick Rogers doubled twice as the Lions edged the Cyclones in a crossover game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Eli Rawleigh singled twice for General Brown (3-12) against Watertown (5-8, 5-6).
LOWVILLE 10, INDIAN RIVER 1
Winning pitcher Brody Brown went 2-for-3 and knocked in three runs as the Red Raiders topped the Warriors in a crossover game at Philadelphia.
Dawson Cole tripled, drove in a run and scored a pair of runs for Lowville (10-7, 10-6).
Reshawn Prince doubled for Indian River (3-9).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 12, MARCELLUS 6
Zach Blevins went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs and Nolan Widrick went 3-for-4, including a double, as the Spartans beat the Mustangs (7-7) in a nonleague game at Marcellus.
Evan Widrick and Teague Quinn each doubled and singled for South Jefferson (14-1), which enjoyed a six-run seventh.
CORTLAND 11, CARTHAGE 2
Andrew Partigianoni singled twice and knocked in three runs and Max Gambitta doubled as the Tigers topped the Comets in a nonleague game at Cortland.
Three pitchers combined on a two-hitter for Cortland (16-1) against Carthage (12-5).
SOFTBALL
INDIAN RIVER 13, WATERTOWN 8
Adrien LaMora doubled twice and drove in three runs as the Warriors beat the Cyclones in an “A” Division game at Philadelphia.
Katie Call also drove in three runs for Indian River (5-8, 4-6).
Montanna Evans recorded three RBIs for Watertown (7-7, 2-7).
LYME 10, LAFARGEVILLE 9
Karyssa Parker singled twice and drove in four runs to pace the Indians past the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Jordan Cheeseman chipped in two singles and knocked in a pair of runs for Lyme (6-6). The Lyme victory gave Sackets Harbor the division title outright.
Cadence Hutchins went 3-for-3 to lead LaFargeville (5-7).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 13, COPENHAGEN 6
Kaydence Allen plated four runs as the Panthers topped the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game at Belleville.
Ever Vaughn added two hits and two RBIs for Belleville Henderson (5-9, 4-7).
Onnika Wood doubled for Copenhagen (1-13, 1-11).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 12, CARTHAGE 3
Genevieve Cartaya supplied two hits and two RBIs as the Vikings earned a nonleague win over the Comets (9-6) at Carthage.
Delaney Wiley and Kali Finley each added two RBIs for unbeaten Thousand Islands (12-0).
BOYS LACROSSE
THOUSAND ISLANDS 13, LOWVILLE 6
Jack Bashaw totaled four goals and two assists to pace the Vikings past the Red Raiders in a league game at Lowville on Wednesday night.
Jakob Lynch, Matt Caprara, Myles Vachon and Nolan Doxtater for Thousand Islands (3-11, 2-8) and goalie Kole Steblen made nine saves.
Sam Gillette scored three goals and Kennedy Duncan supplied a pair of goals for Lowville (2-11, 0-11), and Tanner Millard recorded four assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.