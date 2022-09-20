ADAMS — Nathan Bliss scored two goals, including generating the first score of the game, to spark South Jefferson’s boys soccer team to 3-0 triumph over Carthage on Tuesday night in a Frontier League division crossover game.
Goalkeeper Evan Widrick made three saves for the unbeaten Spartans, who improve to 6-0-1, including 5-0 in the league, and who haven’t yielded a goal during league competition so far this season.
James King tallied the other goal for South Jefferson against Carthage (6-4, 1-4).
LAFARGEVILLE 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Brad Smith logged a goal and an assist as the Red Knights beat the Falcons (1-3) in a crossover game at Turin.
Jefferson Smith and Luke Paquin each added goals for LaFargeville (3-3).
IMMACULATE HEART 6, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2
Dale Foote tallied two goals and two assists and Leonardo Rodrigues scored a goal and assisted on three others as the Cavaliers defeated the Panthers in an interdivisional game in Watertown.
Pedro Silviera made 11 saves to record the win for Immaculate Heart Central (6-0, 5-0).
Cayden Randall finished with 13 stops for Belleville Henderson (4-2-1).
BEAVER RIVER 3, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Sawyer Schwendy made 10 saves as the Beavers blanked the Patriots (0-6) in crossover play in Sackets Harbor.
Micah Olmstead, Ayden Moser and Cade Olmstead each scored goals for Beaver River (2-4, 2-3).
COPENHAGEN 0, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0 (OT)
The Golden Knights (4-2-1) and Vikings (2-4-1, 1-3-1) battled to a scoreless tie in an interdivisional game in Clayton.
LYME 6, MORRISTOWN 1
Jonny LaFontaine provided two goals and an assist as the Lakers downed the Green Rockets in a nonleage game at Morristown.
Derek Radley tallied a goal and two assists for Lyme (5-1).
Cameron Toland scored for Morristown (2-3).
GENERAL BROWN 5, CAMDEN 0
Nolan Ganter’s hat trick helped the Lions blank the Blue Devils in a nonleague in Dexter.
Gabe Secreti chipped in with a goal and two assists for General Brown (3-5).
Jack Chase collected six saves for Camden (0-7).
GIRLS SOCCER
THOUSAND ISLANDS 3, ALEXANDRIA 0
Ami Robbins provided a goal and an assist as the Vikings defeated the Purple Ghosts in a Frontier League crossover game at Clayton.
Makayla Clarke and Ali Davis each added goals while Delaney Wiley made nine saves for Thousand Islands (2-4-1, 2-4-0).
Bridget Watson turned aside eights shots for Alexandria (1-4).
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 109, LOWVILLE 71
Mallory Peters and Jasmine Ferguson each won four events as the host Cyclones beat the Red Raiders in a battle of Frontier League division leaders.
Peters earned victories in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle, while Ferguson picked up wins in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle for Watertown (5-0). Peters and Ferguson teamed up in the winnings 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay for the Cyclones.
Brenna Law won the 100 breaststroke for Lowville (3-1).
SOUTH LEWIS 92, CARTHAGE 83
Abigail Litts won four events as the Falcons beat the Comets in an interdivision meet at Carthage.
Litts collected wins in the 100-yard freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay for South Lewis (2-4, 1-4).
Bre Fuller won the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay for Carthage (0-5).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 100, INDIAN RIVER 78
Franchesca Cartaya won four times as the Vikings beat the Warriors in an interdivision meet in Clayton.
Cartaya racked up victories in the 100-yard butterfly, 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay for Thousand Islands (3-2).
Victoria Noone got wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle for Indian River (1-5).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
INDIAN RIVER TOPS SANDY CREEK
Hector Ramos finished first as the Warriors swept the top five in an interdivision meet over the Comets in Philadelphia.
Ramos turned in a time of 18:34.0 on the 5-kilometer course for Indian River (2-1). Elijah Johnston placed second and Jack Countryman took third for the Warriors.
Kenny Burd was sixth for Sandy Creek (0-2), which didn’t field a complete score.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
COMETS BEAT WARRIORS
Abagail Balcom earned first place as the Comets defeated the Warriors in an interdivision matchup at Philadelphia.
Balcom recorded a time of 24:58.0 on the 5-kilometer course for Sandy Creek (2-1). Perle Convey, Abrielle Soluri and Olivia Euler all placed in the top five for the Comets.
Makayla Julian finished third for Indian River (0-3), which didn’t compile a complete score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.