ADAMS — Nathan Bliss scored two goals, including generating the first score of the game, to spark South Jefferson’s boys soccer team to 3-0 triumph over Carthage on Tuesday night in a Frontier League division crossover game.

Goalkeeper Evan Widrick made three saves for the unbeaten Spartans, who improve to 6-0-1, including 5-0 in the league, and who haven’t yielded a goal during league competition so far this season.

