ADAMS — Savannah Hodges and Julia Garvin each scored three goals and assisted on two others as South Jefferson’s girls lacrosse team defeated Watertown, 17-4, on Thursday night in a meeting for first place in the Frontier League.
Karsyn Burnash scored four goals and Macy Shultz contributed two goals and three assists for South Jefferson (5-1, 4-0), and Jordyn Badalato totaled three goals and an assist.
Alex Macutek tallied a pair of goals to lead Watertown (3-2, 3-1).
INDIAN RIVER 20, CARTHAGE 5
Bella Davis totaled three goals and four assists and Ravan Marsell tallied five goals and an assist as the Warriors beat the Comets in Philadelphia.
Maddy Goodrich contributed three goals and two assists for Indian River (4-2, 3-2) and Michaela Delles scored four goals.
Isabelle Wormwood scored three goals to pace Carthage (1-5, 0-3).
GENERAL BROWN 10, IMMACULATE HEART 9
Ava Dupee tallied three goals and an assist to pace a balanced attack as the Lions edged the Cavaliers in Dexter.
Olivia Eves and Trinity Stowell scored two goals each for General Brown (2-3, 1-3).
Tori Ledoux scored three goals, Abby Bombard totaled two goals and two assists and Hannah Netto contributed a pair of goals for Immaculate Heart Central (1-4, 1-3).
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 9, GENERAL BROWN 1
Jack Clough scored three goals and assisted on another as the Cyclones topped the Lions in a FL first-place showdown at Watertown.
Nico Spaziani and Mick O’Donnell each contributed two goals and two assists for Watertown (5-0) and goalie Patrick Duah made 15 saves.
Goalie Luke Secreti finished with 15 saves for General Brown (3-1, 2-1).
CARTHAGE 11, INDIAN RIVER 10
Carter Kempney totaled three goals and two assists and Josh Bigelow contributed three goals and an assist as the Comets held off the Warriors to win a FL game at Carthage.
Lincoln Escudero and Marcus Hickey scored two goals and goalie Corey Decker made 14 saves for Carthage (6-3, 4-2).
Rowan Marsell added four goals and two assists for Indian River (3-4, 3-2), and Ramsey Burnard and Gabe Lynch each scored a pair of goals.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 15, LOWVILLE 6
Jakob Lynch fired in a game-high six goals as the Vikings defeated the Red Raiders in a FL game at Clayton.
Morgan Fox totaled two goals and three assists, Jack Bashaw chipped in two goals and an assist and goalie Kole Steblen made 12 saves for Thousand Islands (2-5, 1-4).
Kennedy Duncan scored two goals for Lowville (1-5, 0-5) and Sam Gillette finished with two goals and three assists.
BASEBALL
WATERTOWN 5, LOWVILLE 3
P.J. Fadel doubled, singled and drove in a run as the Cyclones beat the Red Raiders in a division crossover game on Wednesday night at Lowville.
On the mound, Fadel combined on a four-hitter with Daniel Maurer for Watertown (2-1, 2-0) against Lowville (2-2).
CARTHAGE 9, INDIAN RIVER 1
Mason Moser singled twice to spark the Comets past the Warriors in an “A” Division game Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Aaron Luther, Alex Fargo and Alex Mono combined on a two-hitter for Carthage (3-2, 2-1) against Indian River (0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.