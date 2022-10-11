TURIN — The South Lewis boys and South Jefferson girls cross country teams won the team titles Tuesday at the Frontier League Championships at South Lewis High School.
Sophomore MacCoy Maciejko finished second on the 5-kilometer course with a time of 16:20.2 for the Falcons. Mitchell Domagala and Michael McGrath were fourth and fifth, respectively, for South Lewis.
Beaver River senior Conner Zehr won the race with a mark of 15:45.5 as his team finished second. Beavers teammates Mason Zehr was third and Tyler Boliver placed seventh.
South Jefferson was third in the team standings followed by Indian River and Watertown.
In the girls competition, eighth-grader Annabelle Renzi finished second as four Spartans placed in the top 10 to help them repeat in the team event. Carley Worden was fourth, Reese Roberts finished seventh and Chloe Abbott earned 10th.
State Class D champion Brynn Bernard of South Lewis won with a time of 17:53.0 on the 5-kilometer course. Falcons teammates Mallory Kraeger and Grace Bailey were third and ninth, respectively.
Greta Kuhl of Beaver River finished sixth as the Beavers were third as a team and Watertown’s Amalia Netto placed fifth as the Cyclones were fourth in the team standings.
GIRLS SOCCER
COPENHAGEN 4, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0
Samantha Stokely’s hat trick helped the Golden Knights wrap up the Frontier League “D” Division title with a win over the Panthers in Copenhagen.
Halle Miller contributed a goal for Copenhagen (12-2).
Eily Vaughn made nine saves for Belleville Henderson (11-5, 10-4).
SACKETS HARBOR 6, LAFARGEVILLE 2
Peyton Britton totaled three goals and two assists as the Patriots topped the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Catie Lind scored twice for Sackets Harbor (4-11, 4-9).
Elyza Smith and Margie Barton each notched goals for LaFargeville (4-9).
IHC 6, CARTHAGE 0
Kat Probst generated three goals and an assist as the host Cavaliers downed the Comets in an “A” Division game.
Abby Bombard chipped in a goal and an assist for Immaculate Heart Central (12-1, 11-0).
Mikayla Gibeau turned aside seven shots for Carthage (2-11, 1-9).
INDIAN RIVER 3, GENERAL BROWN 2 (OT)
Rhyleigh Colvard’s overtime goal helped the Warriors edge the Lions in a crossover game at Dexter.
Colvard scored twice and Mackenzie Adams added a goal and an assist for Indian River (6-7-2, 5-6-2).
Kori Nichols logged two goals and Geona Wood was credited with 22 saves for General Brown (6-8-1, 4-6-1).
SOUTH LEWIS 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
The Falcons got goals from three different scorers in their “C” Division triumph over the Vikings (2-8-3, 2-8-2) at Turin.
Liadan McAleese, Carin Young and Grace Smith each scored for South Lewis (8-6-1, 6-5-1).
BEAVER RIVER 2, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Kaylee Zehr netted a goal and an assist as the Beavers blanked the Spartans in nonleague play at Beaver Falls.
Kennedy Becker added a goal for unbeaten Beaver River (15-0).
Emma Macilvennie stopped 10 shots for South Jefferson (1-10).
FULTON 3, WATERTOWN 2
Delaney Callahan added to her program-best goal total with a goal, but the Cyclones fell to the Red Raiders in a nonleague game at Fulton.
Willa Overton and Alex Matucek each added goals for Watertown (12-4).
BOYS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 2, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Nico Spaziani convered a penalty kick in the 68th minute as the host Cyclones rallied past the Spartans for a Frontier League crossover win.
Marcus Cole scored for Watertown (10-3-1, 8-0-1).
Jack Buckingham posted a goal for South Jefferson (10-1-2, 7-1-1).
LOWVILLE 5, BEAVER RIVER 1
Peyton Matuszczak scored twice as the Red Raiders got a nonleague win over the Beavers at Beaver Falls.
Espen Matuszczak posted a goal and an assist for Lowville (8-5-1).
Cade Olmstead recorded a goal for Beaver River (7-8).
INDIAN RIVER 1, POTSDAM 0
Anderson Burge scored in the second half as the Warriors earned a nonleague victory over the Sandstoners in Philadelphia.
Joey Raap collected four saves for Indian River (6-8-1).
Alden DiMarco accumulated three saves for Potsdam (3-8).
CBA 4, IMMACULATE HEART 1
Juliuz Pichardokmp tallied on two penalty kicks as the Brothers defeated the Cavaliers in a battle of unbeaten teams in Syracuse.
Jack Griffith also scored twice for Christian Brothers Academy (14-0-1).
Donovan Turner netted a goal for Immaculate Heart Central (10-1).
