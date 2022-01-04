SANDY CREEK — Dominick Sprague poured in a game-high 34 points as Belleville Henderson’s boys basketball team defeated Sandy Creek, 71-49, on Tuesday night in a Frontier League division crossover game.
Brandon Dodge scored 13 points for the Panthers (8-2 overall, 7-1 division) and Jacob Fargo contributed 11 points.
Cameron Hathway scored 16 points for the Comets (3-6. 3-5), Evan Allen contributed 14 points and Mason Ennist finished with 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WATERTOWN 58, LOWVILLE 47
Kimmy Dileonardo scored 16 points to pace a balanced effort as the Cyclones defeated the Red Raiders in a division crossover game in Watertown.
Lilly Renzi contributed 14 points for Watertown (3-7, 2-4), which built a 28-14 lead through the first half.
Jakayla Spence scored a game-high 21 points for Lowville (3-5, 2-4), and Anna Dening scored 20 points.
GENERAL BROWN 72, CARTHAGE 13
Kori Nichols and Lily Dupee scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, to pace the Lions past the Comets in a division crossover game in Dexter.
Karsyn Fields contributed 13 points and totaled six rebounds, three assists and seven steals and Ainsley Fuller finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals for General Brown (8-1, 7-1) against Carthage (1-10, 0-7).
COPENHAGEN 59, ALEXANDRIA 16
Charli Carroll and Raegan Dalrymple each posted a double-double as the Golden Knights downed the Purple Ghosts (4-5, 3-5) in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Caroll provided 17 points and 10 rebounds while Dalrymple tallied 16 points and 12 rebounds for Copenhagen (7-1, 5-0).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 48, LYME 30
Abigail McCarthy generated 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Vikings topped the Indians (2-6, 1-6) in a crossover matchup in Clayton.
Delaney Wiley chipped in with 11 points for Thousand Islands (7-0, 6-0).
SACKETS HARBOR 43, SOUTH LEWIS 39
Peyton Britton scored 16 points as the Patriots held off the Falcons (1-5, 1-4) in a crossover game at Turin.
Lily Green contributed 13 points for Sackets Harbor (2-6, 2-5).
BEAVER RIVER 44, LAFARGEVILLE 30
Brenna Mast collected 14 points and 11 steals as the Beavers defeated the Red Knights in a crossover matchup at Beaver Falls.
Brynn Rice got 10 points for Beaver River (2-6, 2-5).
Cadence Hutchins scored 14 points to pace LaFargeville (0-6, 0-5).
In other league play, Sandy Creek defeated Belleville Henderson, 41-30.
BOYS HOCKEY
SYRACUSE 12, IMMACULATE HEART 1
Syracuse (7-1-1, 3-0) topped the Cavaliers (1-5-2, 1-4-1) in a Section 3 Division I game played at Watertown Municipal Arena.
VOLLEYBALL
LOWVILLE 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Hannah Gyore collected eight assists, five aces and five kills as the Red Raiders gained a 25-5, 25-16, 25-18 Frontier League interdivision win over the Vikings (1-7, 1-5) in Lowville.
Makenzie Pies added seven assists and three digs while Quinn Cunningham supplied four kills and three aces for Lowville (7-1, 6-1).
BEAVER RIVER 3, CARTHAGE 0
Tina Boliver posted 14 service points and 11 assist as the Beavers claimed a 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 interdivision victory over the Comets at Beaver Falls.
Emma Dicob tallied 14 kills while Jasmine Martin and Emma Roggie each netted six digs for Beaver River (6-2).
Jaci Creasman accumulated four service points and three kills while Layla Craig totaled five digs and three kills for Carthage (1-8, 1-7).
BOYS SWIMMING
CARTHAGE 89, CANTON 84
Evan Dicob won three events as the Comets edged the Golden Bears in a nonleague meet at Carthage.
Dicob picked up victories in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay for Carthage (3-3).
Mark Hollinger was first in the 100 backstroke, 200 individual medley, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for Canton (2-2).
