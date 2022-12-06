Times Staff Report
CARTHAGE — Trenton Walker poured in a game-high 40 points to propel Carthage’s boys basketball team to a 77-57 triumph over Watertown on Tuesday night in a Frontier League “A” Division game.
Makiah Johnson contributed 17 points for the unbeaten Comets, who improved to 3-0, including 2-0 in the league.
Patrick Duah scored 15 points to pace Watertown (1-3, 0-1) in its league opener, and Seth Charlton and Jack Adams each finished with 12 points.
Carthage built a 29-21 lead through the first quarter and carried a 52-36 advantage into halftime.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 103, IMMACULATE HEART 46
Curtis Staie scored a game-high 33 points and totaled six rebounds and 10 assists, and Evan Widrick supplied 26 points as the Spartans cruised to a division crossover win over the Cavaliers in Adams.
Nolan Widrick contributed 16 points for the Spartans (2-1), and Bobby Piddock finished with 11 points and 24 rebounds.
Bobby O’Connor scored 17 points to pace Immaculate Heart Central (0-2).
SOUTH LEWIS 36, THOUSAND ISLANDS 33
Aiden McGuire hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left as part of a 24-point, nine-rebound effort to help the Falcons edge the Vikings in a “C” Division game at Turin.
Roger Williams contributed nine points for South Lewis (2-1).
Ryan Pavlot and Peyton Lamon each scored eight points for Thousand Islands (0-3).
GOUVERNEUR 59, INDIAN RIVER 42
Emmanuel Frimpong scored a team-high eight points for the host Warriors (0-3) nonleague loss to the Wildcats (4-0).
COPENHAGEN 42, LAFARGEVILLE 37
On Monday, Caden Miller scored 16 points and Copenhagen held on after jumping to an early lead for its Frontier League “D” Division-opening victory at LaFargeville.
The Golden Knights (1-0) gained a 10-4 first-quarter lead then weathered LaFargeville’s 11-4 rally in the third.
Miller added eight steals. Samuel Carroll contributed nine points and 12 rebounds for Copenhagen.
Nate Wyatt scored 15 points for LaFargeville (1-2, 0-1).
Also in the Frontier League, Belleville Henderson topped Lyme, 36-24.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 66, SACKETS HARBOR 34
Aubree Smykla netted 17 points as the defending Class D state champion Golden Knights opened the season with a Frontier League “D” Division victory over the Patriots in Copenhagen.
Samantha Stokely contributed 14 points and six steals for Copenhagen (1-0).
Peyton Britton recorded 15 points for Sackets Harbor (0-3).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 38, LYME 26
Neva Bettinger’s 12 points lifted the Panthers to a “D” Division win over the Lakers at Belleville.
Ever Vaughn posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Belleville Henderson (2-1).
Malena Stevenson led Lyme (1-1) with nine points.
IHC 49, SOUTH JEFFERSON 36
Abby Bombard provided 16 points as the host Cavaliers beat the Spartans (0-3) in a crossover game.
Emily Bombard chipped in 11 points for Immaculate Heart Central (2-0).
WRESTLING
CARTHAGE 63, WATERTOWN 10
Landon Copley (126-pound weight class), Logan Munn (132), Conor Hickey (160), Thomas Kennedy (215), Kamdyn Dorchester (285) and Ayden Downing (118) each won by pin to spark the Comets past the Cyclones in an “A” Division encounter in Carthage which also served as the first league match of the season for both teams.
Tavyon Johnson (152) won by major decision for Watertown and Michael Roberts (172) won by pin.
BOYS SWIMMING
INDIAN RIVER 93, CARTHAGE 67
Calvin Eggleston and Michael Gately each were four-time winners as the Warriors opened their season to beat the Comets in an “A” Division meet at Carthage.
Eggleston earned victories in the 100-yard breaststroke and the diving event while Gately got wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly for Indian River (1-0). The duo teamed up in the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for the Warriors.
Leighton McNatt collected wins in the 200 individual medley, 500 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay for Carthage (1-1).
