PHILADELPHIA — Steven Dottery scored 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Michael Frimpong added 23 points to help carry the Indian River boys basketball team to a 77-72 Frontier League “A” Division victory in double overtime over Carthage on Thursday night.
Logan Fults scored six points over the two overtimes to also aid the cause for the Warriors, who improved to 4-11 overall and 2-7 in the division. Reagan Alexander scored 10 points for the Warriors.
Carthage (5-9, 2-5) received a splendid 41-point performance from Trenton Walker, who connected on eight 3-point field goals.
The Comets also got 14 points from Makiah Johnson and 13 from Ashton Norton.
GENERAL BROWN 73, SANDY CREEK 31
Ryan Hiller scored 18 points and Tucker Rosbrook totaled 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Lions cruised to victory over the Comets in a division crossover game at Sandy Creek.
Aidan McManaman chipped in 14 points and Kacy Lennox scored 11 points for General Brown (10-3, 9-3).
Wyatt Hilton scored 14 points for Sandy Creek (5-11, 5-10).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 60, THOUSAND ISLANDS 41
Curtis Staie scored a game-high 23 points to pace the Spartans past the Vikings in a division crossover game in Adams.
Evan Widrick contributed 13 points for South Jefferson (9-6, 8-5) and Nolan Widrick finished with 11 points.
Brayden Wiley scored 22 points to lead Thousand Islands (6-9, 5-8).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 72, SANDY CREEK 17
Lily Dupee scored 20 points to pace the Lions past the Comets in an interdivisional game in Dexter.
Karysn Fields contributed 15 points and Kori Nichols finished with 13 points for General Brown (15-1, 12-1) against Sandy Creek (8-6, 7-5).
LOWVILLE 37, WATERTOWN 21
Jakayla Spence scored 16 points and hauled in 13 rebounds to propel the Red Raiders (8-9, 6-8) past the Cyclones (4-11, 3-8) in a division crossover game at Lowville.
IMMACULATE HEART 55, BEAVER RIVER 37
Emeline Barton scored 25 points to spark the Cavaliers (7-5, 6-5) past the Beavers (3-11, 3-10) in an interdivisional game at Immaculate Heart Central in Watertown.
COPENHAGEN 83, LAFARGEVILLE 6
Raegan Dalrymple scored 29 points and hauled in 17 rebounds as the Golden Knights defeated the Red Knights in a “D” Division game in Copenhagen.
Charli Carroll totaled 22 points and 14 rebounds for division champion Copenhagen (13-2, 11-0) and Aubree Smykla scored 15 points.
SACKETS HARBOR 51, THOUSAND ISLANDS 29
The Patriots (6-8, 6-6) defeated the Vikings in a division crossover game at Clayton.
Delaney Wiley scored 21 points to pace Thousand Islands (10-3, 9-3). Abigail McCarthy tallied 13 points and Jenna Pavlot finished with 10 points.
VOLLEYBALL
WATERTOWN 3, CARTHAGE 2
Augusta Boomhower recorded 18 service points and totaled 11 digs and 20 assists as the second-seeded Cyclones outlasted the third-seeded Comets in five sets in an FL “A” Division semifinal in Watertown.
Julia Urf totaled 14 service points, including three aces, and contributed 15 kills, and Olivia Urf contributed 16 assists for Watertown, which won the match, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 22-25 and 25-22.
Alana Mastin tallied 16 digs and Kate Ciscell finished with 15 kills for Watertown (6-12), which advances to face top-seeded Indian River in the division final at noon Saturday at South Lewis.
Becky Steiner registered 12 kills and nine service points for Carthage (4-12), Noelle Boushie added nine kills, and Maddie Santamour finished with 26 assists.
SOUTH LEWIS 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Skye Everson totaled 20 service points, including four aces, and tallied 27 assists as the top-seeded Falcons swept the No. 4 Vikings in a “C” Division semifinal in Turin.
Jada Pominville contributed 11 service points, including eight aces, as well as eight kills, and Liadan McAleese recorded eight kills for South Lewis (16-1), which won, 25-17, 25-11 and 25-7.
The Falcons will play Beaver River in the division playoff final at 4 p.m. Saturday at South Lewis.
WRESTLING
GENERAL BROWN 42, CARTHAGE 33
David O’Neil (138-pound weight class), Tristan Jarvie (145), John Chamberlain (152), Nathan Snow (160), Cael Buckley (172), Sheamus Devine (189) and Nick Rogers (285) each won by pin to pace the Lions (8-4, 6-0) to a division crossover victory over the Comets in Carthage.
Landon Copley (110), Shay Sinitiere (126), Brogan Fielding (132) and Kamdyn Dorchester (215) each won by fall for Carthage (11-4, 5-3).
BOWLING
INDIAN RIVER GIRLS, ALEXANDRIA BOYS WIN
The Indian River girls and the Alexandria boys each captured FL tournament titles via total pins in a three-school match held virtually. Indian River and Alexandria bowled at Pla-Mor Lanes in Watertown, while Carthage bowled at Lewis Lanes in Lowville.
Each school had six bowlers roll two games.
Indian River’s girls compiled 1,366 pins to Alexandria’s 1,159 and Carthage’s 1,104. The Purple Ghosts’ Ella Graveline was the girls high-scorer with a two-game total of 340.
Alexandria’s boys amassed 1,402 pins to Indian River’s 1,284 and Carthage’s 1,257. The Warriors’ Drayton Borley was the boys high-scorer with a two-game total of 266.
The Section 3 meet is scheduled for Feb. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.