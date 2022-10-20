DEWITT — Seth Charlton scored to force overtime and converted the deciding penalty kick as the sixth-seeded Watertown boys soccer team upset No. 3 Jamesville-DeWitt, 1-1, and advancing 5-3 on penalty kicks in a Section 3 Class A quarterfinal on Thursday night.
Devin Connell made four saves for the Cyclones (11-4-2). Watertown advances to face second-seeded Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy in a Class A semifinal 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fayetteville-Manlius.
Emile Antoine scored for the Red Rams (12-3-2).
EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 2, INDIAN RIVER 0
Joey Raap was credited with 27 saves, but the second-seeded Spartans (15-2) beat the No. 7 Warriors (8-9-1) in a Class A quarterfinal at East Syracuse.
Alex Radley scored twice as the second-seeded Lakers beat the No. 15 Rockets (7-9-1) in a Section 3 Class D first-round game at General Brown High School in Dexter.
Derek Radley provided a goal and two assists for Lyme (14-2-1), which hosts No. 10 Manlius-Pebble Hill (8-6-1) in a quarterfinal match on Saturday with time to be determined.
FABIUS-POMPEY 2, ALEXANDRIA 0
Taylor Keller scored twice as the fourth-seeded Falcons blanked the No. 13 Purple Ghosts in a Class D first-round game at Fabius.
Fabius-Pompey (13-4) will host No. 5 Hamilton (13-3) in a 6:30 p.m. Saturday quarterfinal game.
Brayton Bradley (eight) and Wade Stone (six) combined for 14 saves for Alexandria (6-9-1).
n In other Class D first-round games, Belleville Henderson beat Copenhagen, 3-1, and Poland shutout LaFargeville, 3-0.
BEAVER RIVER 5, HERKIMER 0
Kaylee Zehr netted three goals as the unbeaten second-seeded Beavers blanked No. 10 Magicians in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal on Thursday afternoon.
Adalynn Olmstead added a goal and an assist while Kennedy Becker also scored for Beaver River (18-0). which will take on third-seeded Sauquoit Valley (15-2-1) in a Class C semifinal slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Copenhagen.
Bailey Bray made nine saves for Herkimer (9-9).
NEW HARTFORD 7, WATERTOWN 0
Willa Pratt got two goals and an assist as the second-seeded Spartans blanked the No. 7 Cyclones in a Class A quarterfinal at New Hartford.
Anna Rayhill also scored twice for New Hartford (16-0-1).
Ava Virga made seven saves for Watertown (12-5).
EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 8, INDIAN RIVER 0
Isabelle Chavoustie broke a 34-year record for most shutouts in one season as the top-seeded Spartans blanked the No. 8 Warriors in a Class A quarterfinal in East Syracuse.
Chavoustie recorded her 16th shutout of the season while Leah Rehm scored three goals for East Syracuse-Minoa (17-0), which plays Whitesboro (12-5) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Chittenango.
Katie Call was credited with 23 saves for Indian River (7-8-2).
The No. 11 Mustangs used two first-half goals to upset the third-seeded Red Raiders in a Class B quarterfinal game at Lowville.
Marcellus (9-5-3) will play second-seeed Central Valley Academy (15-3) in a 7 p.m. Wednesday semifinal at Chittenango.
Mia Hanselman scored for Lowville (12-6).
COPENHAGEN 5, WEST CANADA VALLEY 1
Samantha Stokely’s hat trick powered the fourth-seeded Golden Knights to a Class D quarterfinal victory over the Indians at Copenhagen.
Madison Cheek added a goal and two assists for Copenhagen (14-2-1), which takes on top-seeded Cincinnatus (17-0) in semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
Klohie Bolton stopped seven shots for West Canada Valley (7-10).
POLAND 5, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0
The third-seeded Tornadoes got four second-half goals to pull away from the No. 6 Panthers in a Class D quarterfinal game at Poland.
Lily Martin, Shelbi Hagues, Sophia Farber, Logan Cookinham and Amelia Guarascio each scored for Poland (15-2).
Eily Vaughn collected 10 saves for Belleville Henderson (12-6).
WHITESBORO 41, WATERTOWN 8
Memphis Ferguson scored three touchdowns as the Warriors used a 27-point first quarter to beat the Cyclones in a Section 3 Class A National Division game in Marcy.
Ferguson scored on touchdown runs of six, 12 and 34 for the Warriors (6-2, 3-0).
Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from John Flowers IV for Watertown (1-7, 1-2).
