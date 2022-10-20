Class D tournament delayed pending IHC litigation

DEWITT — Seth Charlton scored to force overtime and converted the deciding penalty kick as the sixth-seeded Watertown boys soccer team upset No. 3 Jamesville-DeWitt, 1-1, and advancing 5-3 on penalty kicks in a Section 3 Class A quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Devin Connell made four saves for the Cyclones (11-4-2). Watertown advances to face second-seeded Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy in a Class A semifinal 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fayetteville-Manlius.

